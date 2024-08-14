Brett Veach: Patrick Mahomes does special off-field work with receivers at Chiefs camp

By now, Chiefs fans likely know all about Patrick Mahomes’ annual pass-catchers camp that is held each spring in Texas.

But Chiefs general manager Brett Veach recently shared about the work Mahomes does with the receivers off the field at training camp in St. Joseph.

While on the GM Shuffle podcast, Veach talked about how Mahomes takes time to break down practice video with the Chiefs’ receiving corps.

“Back in the day, we used to have two-a-days, and then after the CBA made the changes, we have a our practice in the morning and then you have the afternoon break and then special teams,” Veach said. “Pretty much players like Pat and (tight end Travis) Kelce, after the morning they’re watching their tape and then they’re getting treatment and that’s their day until meetings later on that night.

“Pat, ever since I guess two years ago, we get done with practice, we get done with the meetings, and he comes to the special-teams phase of practice, brings the receivers in and goes through the tape.”

Mahomes will break down the practice sessions with the guys he’s throwing the ball to, another step in helping them get on the same page.

Veach explained why Mahomes’ film sessions are important.

“You have the coaching element of the coaches breaking down the practice tape, going through the film. Pat will do that again on his own with the receivers,” Veach said. “So you’re gonna get coach (Andy) Reid’s perspective, you’re gonna get the OC ... perspective, but then also during special teams phase of our practice, you’re gonna get Pat’s perspective of the two. He’s one of those guys, he’s always looking for a competitive advantage in any way he can get it.

“And he is the first one in, the last one out, and he’s looking for little things to always challenge himself and to make him 1 percent better, and that’s what makes him so special.”