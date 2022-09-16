Brett Morgen Savors Sound & Vision Of David Bowie In ‘Moonage Daydream’ As He Closes Out Music Doc Career

Peter White
·5 min read

Moonage Daydream, a film about David Bowie, opens with Hallo Spaceboy, a deep cut from his 1995 album Outside. It’s clear from the use of this song that Brett Morgen isn’t making a traditional documentary about the thin white duke.

“I was completely trolling,” admits Morgen.

More from Deadline

But the use of a relatively obscure industrial track from later in Bowie’s career illustrates what the director is trying to achieve. He’s looking to tell the story of Bowie’s work as an experience or a feeling, full of “chaos” and “fragmentation”, rather than a chronological, visual biography. This is something that many music documentaries don’t attempt.

Morgen says there are plenty of books and other documentaries about David Bowie that tell this version of the story.

“What can I offer that you can’t get in Wikipedia? It’s an experience. It’s something intangible. What’s great about Bowie is the mystery and the enigma,” he adds.

Brett Morgen - Credit: Francois Berthier/Getty Images
Brett Morgen - Credit: Francois Berthier/Getty Images

Francois Berthier/Getty Images

Morgen, who is the first filmmaker to have access to the entire Bowie archive, mixes this personal footage with unseen performances, Bowie’s own words and music, collected over 50 years, and clips from Clockwork Orange, The Wizard of Oz and Blade Runner.

He admits that his worst fear was facing a devoted fanbase that was expecting a biography full of interviews with the likes of Iggy Pop, who collaborated (and got clean) with Bowie in Berlin in the ’70s. “But if you already know that, why would you want me to put that in the film? Unfortunately, you probably closed yourself off to having what could have been a really interesting experience, because you wanted it to recite the facts that you already know.”

The film, which is being distributed by Neon and Universal Pictures, opens today in IMAX theaters before rolling out wide and later airing on HBO. Morgen wrote, directed, produced and edited the film by himself, a tricky process coming off the back of a heart attack, that took four years longer than planned.

“The one thing that I may share with David artistically and creatively is I make things very difficult for myself,” he says. “There was a moment five years into this where I was watching the Bee Gees documentary, which I loved. I cried, because I thought, why can’t I do this? This seems so fluid and like something that you wouldn’t have to kill yourself to do. But I don’t have that. I don’t know what it is about me that I like to forge new adventures. I’ve prided myself on not remaking The Kid Stays In The Picture and trying different avenues.”

Morgen has directed a number of other music documentaries, including Crossfire Hurricane, the story of The Rolling Stones early career through to 1981 that was produced by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, and Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, about the Nirvana frontman, across his career.

Moonage Daydream - Credit: Neon
Moonage Daydream - Credit: Neon

Neon

But he says that Moonage Daydream will be his last. “The other night in Toronto… I said that this would be my last music doc and probably my last archival doc. Because if I didn’t say that, I would never be able to do it. That might have forced me into a position that I’m either going to betray myself, or I’m now locked in.”

Moonage Daydream is a visceral film and arguably one that could have only been made about an artist like David Bowie, who constantly reinvented himself and thought about his work in a more philosophical way than most artists.

But it also highlights the challenges of the genre. Films such as D.A Pennebaker’s landmark Bob Dylan documentary Dont Look Back and Robert Frank’s controversial cinema verité doc Cocksucker Blues, about The Rolling Stones’ debaucherous 1972 U.S. tour, have been largely replaced with tepid hagiographies about pop stars with one hit record (that they’ve exec produced themselves).

There are exceptions, of course, such as Peter Jackson’s Get Back, Todd Haynes The Velvet Underground and Questlove’s Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) but they are in the minority.

Morgen says one of the reasons that innovation in form in documentary is difficult to achieve is because the networks and streaming services that fund the majority of these documentaries, demand final cut.

He is reminded of a fight that he had with ESPN over his 30 for 30 doc June 17th, 1994, which looked at the sporting events that occurred during the police chase of O.J Simpson. It featured no interviews.

“I said if you want to do interviews, you can take the film back but… if you do that, it’s going to be watered down. I remember watching that first season and being a little disappointed that the film’s did sort of fit into a thing and I think it’s because of network notes. They know what they’re doing. They know what their audiences want, but it does homogenize the work,” he adds.

This evidently wasn’t the case for Moonage Daydream; Morgen says that he’s having the greatest summer of his life touring this film.

“I was so satiated creatively making this film. The only reason to make another one after this is to employ some of the lessons I’ve learned making this but short of that… I put in everything I had into this movie.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Panthers' Aaron Ekblad opens up about 'shock' Florida-Calgary blockbuster trade

    Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has had a whirlwind few months after seeing two longtime teammates and friends traded away in a summer blockbuster deal.

  • Film Breakdown: New skills Raptors players need based off Game 6 loss to 76ers

    Amit Mann breaks down how improved decision-making and skill development can help the Raptors win a playoff game similar to Game 6 vs. the 76ers and potentially advance past the first round in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Canadiens history

    23-year-old Nick Suzuki, an alternate last season, succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain from 2018-22.

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • Fantasy hockey's ZeroG strategy: Why you shouldn't draft a goalie early

    Waiting until the later rounds to draft a goalie can pay big dividends in fantasy hockey. Here's why.

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the

  • Geno Smith hears chants, relishes Seahawks opening victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Hearing his name chanted as he left the field as a winner for the Seattle Seahawks wasn’t validation for Geno Smith. It was gratification that eight years after he last was a starting quarterback on the opening weekend of the NFL season he again had the opportunity. “As far as worrying about naysayers, anything like that, I don’t get into that type of stuff,” Smith said. “People can write you off, but life is about what you make it and so I’ve just been blessed enough to be in the

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Canada routs South Africa to book rematch with France at men's U23 wheelchair basketball worlds

    Canada earned its second straight victory at the men's under-23 wheelchair basketball world championships on Wednesday, beating South Africa 71-30. The win sends Canada into the ninth-place seeding game at the tournament in Phuket, Thailand. It'll play France, who it edged by two points earlier in the tournament. "It's nice to get another win under our belt. We can see the confidence building in the group," said head coach Darrell Nordell. "We're doing a better job of playing a full 40 minutes a

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra