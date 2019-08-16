Brett Moffitt wins wild playoff opener for Trucks at Bristol

Nick DeGroot
motorsport.com

led 66 laps en route to the win, his third of the 2019 season and tenth of his career. The victory also secures his place in the second round of the playoffs.

The final stage kicked off with a jumbled up running order. First, was sent to the rear of the field with a safety violation on pit road.

stayed out.

Chastain drove back up to 15th as collided behind him, forcing another yellow.

As the laps ticked away, the contact got more frequent and tempers flared throughout the pack. Two playoff drivers in ended up getting together, sending the latter spinning. 

Several other incidents slowed the final stage including a spin by while battling for position with Chastain inside the top-five. 

With 11 laps to go, the red flag was called after 's truck was actually spun out by a wrecker that was attempting to push her back to the pits.

The race resumed with 11 laps to go, but soon returned to yellow as Sam Mayer ended up against the outside wall.

This set-up a three-lap dash where briefly challenged Moffitt before the reigning series champion drove off with the race win.

Chastain crossed the line third, Friesen fourth and Enfinger fifth.

Stage 1

Brett Moffitt lead the race from pole position, closely pursued by Ross Chastain. 

There was an incident within the first five laps as Gus Dean went spinning, causing Sheldon Creed to get into the back of Jesse Little, who went spinning as well. 

Chastain was able to take the lead on the following restart and held off Moffitt for the stage win as they sliced through slower traffic.

Johnny Sauter was third followed by Ben Rhodes, Chandler Smith, Matt Crafton, Stewart Friesen, Tyler Ankrum, John-Hunter Nemechek and Austin Hill.

Stage 2

While the leaders opted to stay out, Sauter pitted from third and a handful of trucks came with him.

On the restart, Moffitt was able to take the lead from Chastain on the outside just before another caution for a spinning Angela Ruch.

Soon after, a playoff contender would find himself in trouble as Sauter got into Nemechek, sending him into the outside wall. Nemechek came back across the track and clipped Sauter's truck, causing right side damage. 

Chastain made his way back to the lead but had trouble getting around Sauter, who was desperately trying to stay on the lead lap. Moffitt and Chastain traded the lead multiple times as both drivers tried to find a way around the No. 13 truck, culminating in a last-lap pass on the outside by Moffitt to take the stage win.

He was followed by Chastain, Smith, Crafton, Friesen, Ankrum, Rhodes, Lessard, Enfinger and Mayer. 

1

24

United States
United States

 Brett Moffitt 

Chevrolet

200

1:36'56.0

2

51

Chandler Smith 

Toyota

200

0.743

3

45

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

Chevrolet

200

1.367

4

52

United States
United States

 Stewart Friesen 

Chevrolet

200

1.551

5

98

United States
United States

 Grant Enfinger 

Ford

200

1.808

6

2

United States
United States

 Sheldon Creed 

Chevrolet

200

2.085

7

88

United States
United States

 Matt Crafton 

Ford

200

2.165

8

99

United States
United States

 Ben Rhodes 

Ford

200

2.298

9

4

United States
United States

 Todd Gilliland 

Toyota

200

2.440

10

16

United States
United States

 Austin Hill 

Toyota

200

2.467

11

13

United States
United States

 Johnny Sauter 

Ford

200

2.697

12

46

Canada
Canada

 Raphael Lessard 

Toyota

200

2.816

13

75

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

Chevrolet

200

3.865

14

33

United States
United States

 Ryan Sieg 

Chevrolet

200

4.258

15

22

United States
United States

 Austin Wayne Self 

Chevrolet

200

4.447

16

20

United States
United States

 Landon Huffman 

Chevrolet

200

4.727

17

56

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill 

Chevrolet

200

4.878

18

12

United States
United States

 Gus Dean 

Chevrolet

200

5.025

19

30

United States
United States

 Brennan Poole 

Toyota

199

1 lap

20

17

Tyler Ankrum 

Toyota

194

6 laps

21

21

Sam Mayer 

Chevrolet

193

7 laps

22

10

United States
United States

 Jennifer Jo Cobb 

Chevrolet

193

7 laps

23

18

United States
United States

 Harrison Burton 

Toyota

192

8 laps

24

02

United States
United States

 Tyler Dippel 

Chevrolet

175

25 laps

25

54

United States
United States

 Natalie Decker 

Toyota

166

34 laps

26

68

Clay Greenfield 

Toyota

145

55 laps

27

15

United States
United States

 Dylan Lupton 

Toyota

136

64 laps

28

3

United States
United States

 Jordan Anderson 

Chevrolet

102

98 laps

29

8

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek 

Chevrolet

75

125 laps

30

44

United States
United States

 Angela Ruch 

Chevrolet

65

135 laps

31

34

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

Toyota

12

188 laps

32

97

United States
United States

 Jesse Little 

Ford

2

198 laps

