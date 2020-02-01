Brett Moffitt to run partial Xfinity Series schedule in 2020

Moffitt will run the first four races of the season to help the team's transition into the Xfinity Series (Daytona, Las Vegas, Fontana, Phoenix).

He will pilot the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro with Joe Williams atop the pit box as the crew chief.

Moffitt, the 2018 Truck Series champion, has three previous starts in the Xfinity Series with a best finish of ninth at Iowa in 2012.

“I am really excited about this opportunity with Our Motorsports to get back into the Xfinity Series,” said Moffitt, who has four starts at Daytona, but none in the Xfinity Series. “Chris (Our), Andy (Seuss) and Joe (Williams) have all been working really hard to get this team up and running for the 2020 season. With the support and blessing from Mike (Beam) and Maury (Gallagher) at GMS Racing, it’s going to be a lot of fun getting to race with Our Motorsports for the first four races this year.”

