Brett Kissel performs 3 shows to drive-in crowds in Regina

Alberta country singer Brett Kissel played three drive-in style shows in Regina on Saturday.

Concert attendees were asked to stay in their cars and maintain physical distancing practices in line with the Saskatchewan Health Authority guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"Everybody's going to have to applause by honking their horns." Kissel said in an interview with CBC prior to the concerts.

The show was held at Evraz Place and Kissel said when the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) reached out to him, he wasn't sure his team could put the show together in time.

CBC News

"We thought 'are you crazy?' That's only like a few days to plan, promote, sell tickets and execute a show of this size." Kissel said. "We knew that the appetite for country music is very strong in Saskatchewan so we said 'you know what? Let's giver' and I'm very thankful that we did."

REAL confirmed that 600 tickets were sold with 200 cars attending each concert. They said the estimated number of people who attended were around 3,000 people as each carload varied.

The 7 p.m. concert was live streamed on Kissel's YouTube page to over 1,500 viewers.

Kissel played similar concerts last weekend in Edmonton, which he said were some of the best shows he's ever done.

"My favourite thing to do is look out and see how many families we have here." Kissel said to the crowd on Saturday evening, many of whom were sitting in their trunk beds. "We've all fallen on uncertain times and I've been able to lean on my family over the last couple of months."

Kissel and his band have more drive-in concerts lined up for next weekend in Saskatoon.

Proceeds from the concerts went to the Regina Food Bank, who were also accepting donations on-site at the concerts.

"So many people on the prairies have fallen on tough times, so we wanted to make sure that we're not just entertaining for the sake of entertaining." Kissel said.

"We know a lot of people need this service right now more so than ever before, so it's our job as global citizens and as community members to help everybody out when we can".