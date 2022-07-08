Brett Kavanaugh Flees Steakhouse When Protesters Gather Outside

Supreme Court JusticeBrett Kavanaugh ducked out the back door of a steakhouse in Washington, D.C., when a group of demonstrators gathered outside to protest his vote to jettison Roe v. Wade, Politico and activists reported.

Kavanaugh was dining Wednesday night at Morton’s restaurant in downtown Washington when protesters showed up out front, according to Politico. They called the manager to tell him to kick Kavanaugh out — and later tweeted that the justice soon slipped out the back, which Politico confirmed.

🚨🚨While the badasses @OurRightsDC and his own neighbors are gathered outside #Kavanaugh’s home, the justice seems to have snuck out for a swanky DC dinner. We got a tip from someone who spotted him around 7:40 🚨🚨DM us if you want to join him…we’re sure he can pull up a seat! — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 6, 2022

We hear Kavanaugh snuck out the back with his security detail. @mortons should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women. — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 7, 2022

Kavanaugh hasn’t commented on the incident, but Morton’s was furious.

“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant,” a representative said in a statement to Politico.

“Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency,” the statement added.

Story continues

A source insisted to Politico that Kavanaugh didn’t see or hear the protesters and scarfed down his entire meal — with dessert — before ducking out the back to avoid the demonstrators.

When pressed Friday by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy about the incident, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “We condemn any intimidation of the judges ... we condemn any violence.” As for “peaceful protests,” she added, “people should be allowed to be able to do that ... this is what democracy is.”

Doocy railed about justices’ lack of “privacy.”

A debate about the incident erupted on Twitter over Kavanaugh’s right to dine in peace. Some who where furious about the Roe ruling that reversed decades of abortion rights said that badgering Kavanaugh won’t help women get back their reproductive freedom. But others choked on Morton’s complaint that their customers’ rights shouldn’t be trampled.

Several quipped that there’s nothing specific in the Constitution guaranteeing the right to dine in peace, a reference to the justification the court’s conservative majority used to dump Roe v. Wade. Washington Post columnist Alexandra Petri wrote an article revealing that, after extensive study, she discovered the “right to congregate and eat dinner is actually not to be found anywhere in the Constitution.”

Some on Twitter claimed abortion rights advocates were making fake reservations to hit back at Morton’s.

At least he got to see what a back alley looks like — Deep Time (@rstackjr) July 8, 2022

Per Clarence Thomas’ fanciful jurisprudence, if Morton’s wasn’t cited by the Founders, Kavanaugh has no privacy rights or protected freedoms at stake in “dinner at Morton’s.”



Sorry, them’s the rules.



Thomas makes them, the rest of us just try to follow his wild, deranged tango. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 8, 2022

Glad that Morton’s has weighed in with their legal opinion that Kavanaugh has a right to “eat dinner.” Though if we’re doing away with Unenumerated Rights predicated on the 14th amendment, I’m afraid “eat dinner” might be the next to go. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) July 8, 2022

Brett Kavanaugh and Morton's MAGA Steak House believe lying SCOTUS have a "right" to eat in restaurants and not have protestors outside, but that 4th graders do not have a "right" to go to school and be safe from being slaughtered by young MAGA men armed with AR-15's. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 8, 2022

As the Republicans throw a fit because peaceful protesters were outside Morton’s steakhouse where Kegger Kavanaugh hid, remember, that same SCOTUS ruled that antichoice protesters were permitted to harass and intimidate patients in and outside of women’s health clinics — NewbieHoward ✡️🇺🇦 (@NewbieHoward) July 8, 2022

Morton’s Steak House:“Honorable Justice Kavanaugh was harassed by protestors while eating dinner here. Politics should not trample the right to eat dinner. Disturbing dinner was an act of selfishness & void of decency.” Whereas having your rapist's baby is divine. #FuckMortons — Elayne Let Everyone Vote Boosler (@ElayneBoosler) July 8, 2022

So Morton's Steak House thinks the "freedom to eat dinner" is much more important than the freedom to not be forced into child bearing. I guess they don't want to give up their huge income from Kavanaugh's bar bills. #FuckMortonsSteakHouse — Elayne Let Everyone Vote Boosler (@ElayneBoosler) July 8, 2022

It’s not the fault of the restaurant but…. I hope this happens to him every time and everywhere he goes. — ianwilder_eth (@ianwilder_eth) July 8, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...