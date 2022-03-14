Brett Johnson Opens Retail Location at The Dubai Mall

Brett Johnson has touched down in the Middle East.

The Milan-based designer has opened a 1,200-square-foot store at The Dubai Mall, which is showcasing the brand’s spring 2022 collection in an oiled gray herringbone showroom with dark gray glass displays designed by Thomas Pheasant for Baker. Limestone pillars, oak veneer alpine panels and marble tables line the store’s interior while a limestone facade exterior greets shoppers walking down Fashion Avenue. The collection itself is inspired by a romantic getaway in Portofino, Italy, reflecting Johnson’s post-pandemic travels with his wife.

“I am truly blessed to have such a prominent location within Fashion Avenue in the ultra-prestigious, Dubai Mall, which means my team has done a phenomenal job in their efforts to help garner this position within such a short amount of time of the brand’s existence,” Johnson said.

The store opens just months after Johnson was named artistic director of the Washington Wizards.

Johnson considers Dubai to be the “global epicenter of luxury” and said being close to his contemporaries pushes him to work harder on his craft.

“I feel confident in my design aesthetic combined with all the hand-selected materials from Italy and Italian craftsmanship to stand tall against the major brands,” he said. “As a true and pure luxury African American designer, this is a groundbreaking feat [that] I’m immensely honored to hopefully inspire others to pursue this lane. The fact that I am a Black luxury designer was the crux of my architectural decision to have a ‘false perspective’ exterior facade of the store — I’ll let others figure out the picture I’m trying to paint and hidden secret details inside the boutique.”

The Brett Johnson brand is also available in over 40 stores and online on Saks Fifth Avenue, Farfetch and Yoox.

