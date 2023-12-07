Brett Johns: Welshman makes return at PFL Dublin after 'toughest year'

WARNING: Contains material some may find distressing

Two-time world champion Brett Johns is "euphoric" to return to the cage after a "tough year" of family loss, fight pull-outs and contemplating retirement.

The Swansea native, 31, returns to action at PFL Dublin on 8 December against David Tonatiuh Crol - 15 months after his last bout with Jordan Winski.

Johns had to pull out of Bellator 296 in May with illness. That same day, his wife suffered a miscarriage.

The situation made Johns "contemplate retirement".

"Back in May we had some bad news where we lost our baby," Johns told BBC Sport.

"That was really tough to deal with and on the same day had to pull out of the fight, which in the big scheme of things wasn't big news really, but we're just happy to be back and in the swing of things.

"It seems like a few months ago everything was stacking on top of each other.

"That's why it's important for us fighters to have a strong community around us."

Johns credits the support of friends, family, coaches and colleagues in the gym for helping him stay mentally tough.

"I can understand why men wouldn't speak about those difficult times," he said.

"I've just got such a close relationship with my family and my team that I was able to talk about it and feel OK about talking about it.

"At the end of the day, this fight coming up is huge, in regards to just getting back out there and fighting.

"This is a lot more than just that for me; this is getting back to the old ways of training and being back happy.

"I have to give a special mention to [my coaches] Richard Shore and Carl Parker for being able to keep me in the gym in that tough time.

"The guys go unheard of in the grand scheme of things but they're massive figures in the gym and they're considered to be father figures in the gym to everybody.

"I'm just grateful to have people around me that kept me focused these few months."

Brett Johns has always stayed close to his Swansea roots and has displayed his belts in front of fans at the city's football stadium

Johns is moving up from bantamweight to featherweight to take on Frenchman Tonatiuh Crol.

"Obviously it's new territory for me," said Johns.

"I've been training with the bigger guys at the gym such as newly signed UFC fighter Oban Elliot being one of the bigger guys in the gym.

"They're not easy rounds with Oban, but it will get me in fight shape."

The fight marks Johns' third straight appearance in Dublin after registering back-to-back wins against Khurshed Kakhorov and Jordan Winski to improve his career record to 19-3.

"The 3Arena is a magical place when it's fight night and I'm looking to put in a really dominant performance at featherweight," Johns added.

"This is just an adventure for me to find out where I'm at, whether I will go to featherweight [permanently].

"I'm happy to be back, I've kind of found my mojo back for this camp.

"I was contemplating retirement after May, and all of a sudden now we're with a big promotion, PFL, and we're going to Dublin and looking to put a big performance on.

"This year is all about taking the step into the cage, and don't be surprised on fight night when you see me step into that cage that you'll see floods of emotion.

"That's my home, that's my office, that's what I was born to do - step foot in that cage and perform, and I've done it for the last 10, 11 years.

"It's going to be super nice to be back in there, feeling the nerves, the crowd and the excitement."

Following the most difficult year, Johns has since announced on X, formerly know as Twitter, that he and his wife Carys are expecting again.

Regardless of the result in Dublin, Johns will be looking to the future with renewed happiness.

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, there is information and support available via BBC Action Line.