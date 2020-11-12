Brett Hankison, only officer fired in Breonna Taylor case, sued over alleged sexual assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A lawsuit filed against former Louisville Metro Police detective Brett Hankison, who was involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting, calls him a "sexual predator" who left an alleged victim "physically injured and mentally battered."

Margo Borders is accusing Hankison of "willfully, intentionally, painfully and violently" sexually assaulting her after offering her a ride home from a bar in 2018.

Borders, an attorney, publicly accused Hankison in a Facebook post published June 4 that was shared more than 16,000 times. She called him "a predator of the worst kind" in a previous statement to The Courier Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Hankison, 44, was one of three officers who fired a weapon at Breonna Taylor's apartment the night she died March 13. Officials said none of his 10 rounds struck the 26-year-old unarmed Black woman.

Louisville Metro Police has since fired Hankison for his role in the shooting, saying he fired "blindly" into Taylor's apartment. He also faces three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for bullets that went into a neighboring occupied apartment.

Borders says on April 20, 2018, she saw Hankison working outside the Tin Roof bar while he was in uniform and she was a law student. They'd previously met in 2017 and had contact over social media.

After her friends left the bar, Hankison insisted on giving her a ride home and invited himself inside her apartment, the suit alleges.

Borders left Hankison on the couch while she fell asleep in her room, and Hankison sexually assaulted her, the suit said.

Once she regained consciousness, Borders yelled for Hankison to get off of her, the suit says. Later that day, Hankison messaged Borders and tried to "suggest that the two had engaged in consensual relations," it says.

The assault left Borders bloodied and in "tremendous physical pain," the suit alleges.

Hankison's attorney for the case couldn't immediately be reached for comment. Allegations in a civil suit represent one side of a story and are not evidence in a court of law.

USA TODAY generally does not name individuals who say they were the victims of sex crimes unless they choose to be identified.

The suit was filed Tuesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court by Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker, attorneys for Taylor's family, along with Steve Romines, an attorney for Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who has filed a civil suit against Louisville Metro Police.

Walker fired a shot when police broke in Taylor's door during an attempted drug search. Police say the shot struck Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh. Mattingly, Hankison and Detective Myles Cosgrove fired 32 shots in return, killing Taylor.

Walker was charged with attempted murder of an officer, but the charge was dropped after he said he didn't hear police announce themselves at Taylor's door. Walker is suing for wrongful arrest.

In the eight months since Taylor was shot by Louisville officers, her name has become a rallying cry for racial justice, with protesters, politicians, celebrities and star athletes demanding the officers who shot her be fired and criminally charged.

No one faces charges for her death. The Kentucky attorney general's investigation determined that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their actions and that they did announce themselves as police officers before the shooting.

Borders' attorneys are joined by Harry Borders, the victim's father and an attorney at Borders & Borders, the law firm where Margo Borders works as a lawyer.

The suit also includes comments from nine other women who claim either inappropriate conduct or sexual assault by Hankison.

Another woman publicly accused Hankison of sexual misconduct in an Instagram post liked nearly 450,000 times, the suit says. In it, she says Hankison offered her a ride home from a bar and proceeded to rub her, kiss her and call her "baby."

"Mortified, I did not move," she wrote. "I continued to talk about my grad school experiences and ignored him. As soon as he pulled up to my apartment building, I got out of the car and ran to the back."

In addition to Hankison, the suit names former Louisville Metro Police chief Steve Conrad, other police officers, the Tin Roof and its manager for failing to intervene or prevent Hankison's alleged conduct.

