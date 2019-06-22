Brett Favre squashes comeback announcement, says he got 'hacked'

Brett Favre may want to change his passwords.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback said that a now-deleted Instagram post announcing his comeback was the result of being hacked.

Speaking to reporters at the American Family Insurance Championship, Favre affirmed his commitment to being retired.

“I got hacked. Somebody obviously doesn’t have a lot to do. The last thing I want to do is stir the pot. The last thing I want to do is come back and play, no offense. It was fun then, but I’m not coming back.”

“I got hacked...the last thing I want to do is come back and play...it was fun then but I’m not coming back.”



Favre’s Instagram post generates excitement

On Tuesday, Favre generated excitement when an Instagram post from his verified account announced a comeback.

The post lived for all but a few minutes, but it was enough to shake things up on a random uneventful afternoon.

So much so, that NFL Twitter decided to run with the comeback and had some fun with the idea of a 49-year-old Favre stepping back onto the gridiron.

But, now we know that the comeback isn’t happening and even superstars like Favre are subject to getting hacked.

