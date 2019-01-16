Brett Favre isn't so sure Eagles should stick with Carson Wentz over Nick Foles

There are plenty of people who have a take when it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to stick with 2016 first-round draft pick Carson Wentz over veteran Nick Foles.

One of them is Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who was teammates with Eagles coach Doug Pederson for four years on the Green Bay Packers.

‘Dance with the one who brung ya’

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL radio on Tuesday, Favre indicated he’d stick with Foles over Wentz, even favorably comparing Foles to Tom Brady.

Keep him: Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre thinks the Eagles should keep Nick Foles, left, over Carson Wentz. (AP)

“No disrespect at all to Carson Wentz, I think he’s already proven that he’s a great quarterback. Totally different than Nick Foles,” Favre said. “Nick Foles to me is more of a Brady-esque-type quarterback – very limited in what he can do, but very, very good in what he does. Pure pocket passer. He’s great at dishing it out, and he’s proven that he’s clutch. And he did it this past week, he did it last year, he’s done it time and time again. And he’s proven that he can win the big games.

“So, that, I think, is what we have to look at for the Eagles or anyone in a similar situation — it’s about winning, it’s about being clutch, doing, really, what you expect your players to do. And he does it as well as anyone. Now, can he run the read-option? Absolutely not. So I wouldn’t say that you go with Carson just yet, no disrespect, again, to him. But I think the old saying, dance with the one who brung ya — they’re both young, and can you keep going with both of them? I don’t think so, so you have to make a decision, but I think it’s a difficult decision.”

Cost is high to keep Foles

To some extent, we get it: when Wentz missed time each of the last two seasons, Foles stepped up big time — last year, of course, he led Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl title, and this year, he led the team to three straight wins to get into the playoffs, upsetting the Chicago Bears in the wild card round before falling to the New Orleans Saints in the divisional.

Wentz missed the final month of this season with a stress fracture in his back, and he tore his ACL in Week 14 in 2017. But before the ACL, Wentz was firmly in the MVP conversation: he had 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions and the Eagles were 11-2. It’s not like Pederson and the Eagles are sticking with Wentz out of stubbornness since they used the No. 2 pick on him — he’s shown he can play at a high level.

Foles’ contract has a $20 million mutual option for 2019, and the Eagles make the decision first on whether to pick it up. But Foles has earned the right to look for another team to lead, and would get a longer-term deal (read: more guaranteed money) if either he or Philadelphia opts out.

Keeping Foles and Wentz doesn’t seem terribly cost-prohibitive, since Wentz is still on his rookie deal. Wentz’s cap number for the coming season is just under $8.5 million, including his base salary (a bargain at $720,000), prorated signing bonus ($4.4 million) and $3.37 million roster bonus.

But if they keep Foles, the Eagles will have to make some tough decisions: currently, they’re already $12 million over the 2019 salary cap with Foles’ money figured in.

The Eagles can pick up Wentz’s fifth-year option, which is $25 million, or begin negotiations for a longer-term extension.

Philadelphia could likely command a pretty nice haul in return if it wanted to trade Wentz, but it’s pretty clear he’s staying put.

