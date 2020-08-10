Brett Favre: ‘There’s no right answer’ about kneeling in protest during the national anthem

Plenty of NFL players have already committed to kneeling during the national anthem this season — something that has been a growing trend in the sports world in recent weeks.

Though the issue isn’t as divisive as it was when Colin Kaepernick first started kneeling to protest racial and social injustice in 2016, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre said Monday that he thinks it can still cause issues — both inside a locker room and out.

‘There’s no right answer’

A number of players have already said they plan on kneeling this fall, including Adrian Peterson, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and more. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell even posted a video apologizing earlier this summer, saying that the league was wrong for not supporting the protests.

Drew Brees criticized the protests earlier this year, though quickly backtracked and apologized multiple times after facing immense backlash from his comments. President Donald Trump — who is perhaps the strongest opponent to the protests — again criticized the movement and said that Brees will “regret” apologizing, too.

“There’s no right answer,” Favre said of kneeling, via USA Today. “Other than, the right answer is that we all get along. It seems like the more people try the more damage is done.”

Favre played in the league from 1991-2010, most notably with the Green Bay Packers, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Though he wasn’t around for the new wave of protests and isn’t sure how that subject would impact a locker room today, Favre cited his own experience in the league.

For the most part, he said, players stood by each other.

“I know from being in an NFL locker room for 20 years, regardless of race, background, money you grew up with, we were all brothers. It didn’t matter,” he said, via USA Today. “Guys got along great. Will that be the same [if players kneel]? I don’t know. If one guy chooses to stand for his cause and another guy chooses to kneel for his cause, is one right and the other wrong? I don’t believe so. We tend to be fixed on highs. “I don’t know what it’s like to be Black. It’s not for me to say what’s right and what’s wrong. I do know that we should all be treated equal. If you can’t do that, you shouldn’t be in America.”

Brett Favre doesn't think "there's a right answer" when it comes to kneeling during the national anthem.

