Brett Eldredge Covers Billie Eilish's 'When the Party's Over' to Benefit the American Red Cross

Brett Eldredge is giving Billie Eilish a country twist.

On a new episode of the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert Series Presented by State Farm airing Wednesday, the country star, 34, will cover the 18-year-old singer's hit "When the Party's Over" — and PEOPLE has an exclusive preview of the performance.

For each episode of the concert series, which was created to celebrate the importance of community during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a donation is made to a featured charitable organization in honor of essential workers. Eldredge's performance will benefit the American Red Cross.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Launched on April 29, the eight-week concert series kicked off with a special performance from Thomas Rhett benefitting Feeding America.

“The living room has become the new stage," iHeartMedia President of Entertainment Enterprises John Sykes said in a statement. "Until our live music events return, this is a way for millions of fans to stay connected to their favorite artists, while staying safe at home."

RELATED: Brett Eldredge Pours Life Changes into Brand-New Single: 'This Is the Best I've Ever Felt'

Eldredge's concert series performance follows the April 17 release of his single "Gabrielle," his first new music in three years. "Gabrielle" is the lead single off his forthcoming fifth studio album, Sunday Drive, due out July 10.

As to why he decided to wait to release new music, Eldredge told PEOPLE last month that he "wanted to take the time to connect with myself and really figure out who I am and what I want to say and what I want to do with my life."

"That kind of ties into what I want to say in my music,” he said. “I made a promise to myself to push outside my comfort zones in life. If I wanted to make a really important record for myself, and hopefully for my fans, I wasn’t going to come back into the public eye until I thought I had something very important to say and it’s going to mean something. And that was much easier said than done.”

Story continues

Greg Noire Brett Eldredge

Eldredge has previously described many of the substantial life changes he’s made in his quest for self-discovery: taking up meditation and journaling, undergoing therapy, reconnecting to the outdoors, giving up social media and using a flip phone.

“The excitement for me now is that this is the best I’ve ever felt as a person and as an artist," Eldredge said. "I can just go out there and make this story an important one to tell and to look back on it and know I didn’t leave anything on the table. I’ve still got things and issues like everybody else, but I’ve also got the power of knowing I can push beyond the things that hold me back sometimes. That’s where I’ve found life on the other side, and I’ve found life in this music.”

Courtesy Alzheimer's Association Brett Eldredge

Social distancing at home in Nashville amid the current global health crisis, Eldredge said he's been doing his best to keep patient and optimistic.

“We’re gonna get out of this,” he said. “And we’re all gonna need music in our lives.”

The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert Series airs every Wednesday on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel and across iHeartRadio stations across the country at 7 p.m. local time.