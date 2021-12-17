Brett Eldredge Cancels Shows in Chicago Due to Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection: 'Breaks My Heart'

Brett Eldredge

Brett Eldredge had some bad news for fans on Thursday regarding two of his upcoming shows.

The country star, 35, told followers on Instagram that after a "really rough day" he received a positive COVID-19 test result, forcing him to change his plans and cancel two dates of his Glow Live tour scheduled for this Friday and Saturday at the Chicago Theater.

The "Lose My Mind" singer explained that he had been feeling like he had "a cold or something the last few days," and after repeated checks, his most recent test came back positive.

"I've been so excited about playing this show, and I know a lot of you have been excited to go to it," Eldredge said in the video. "Breaks my heart."

He did say that all was not lost, as the show dates have been rescheduled for later in the month, just before New Year's.

In the interim, Eldredge assured fans he would be "healing up" at home and also alerted them to some upcoming TV appearances he had already taped.

Eldredge previously posted in April that he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, making his current case a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

"Getting vaccinated is rock and roll," he wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of himself getting the shot on April 17. "Thanks so much to all the health care workers and everyone out there helping us all through this wild ride! One step closer to the staggggge...where should we come play first?"

Eldredge, who has earned the nickname "Mr. Christmas," released a holiday album in 2016 entitled Glow as well as one this year titled, fittingly, Mr. Christmas.

Speaking to PEOPLE last month, Eldredge said how he loves how much the music of this season has defined his career.

"For me, it is my full passion, and I pour everything into it," he said. "It's not an afterthought. It's the whole thought. It's the whole heart of me, and I just think it's changed how I see the power of music and the importance, in a non-constant world, of having a constant of tradition. Christmas music is the one true thing that does stay strong and powerful and brings back some of the magic into your life, into your heart."

"It's really grown me closer to fans," he added. "I've always tried to be very open, but I think this music just gives a whole other side of vulnerability that I needed in my life. I needed to take the shell off a little bit — the layers that you pour on in this life — and I've had to learn how to unwind those through the years. Christmas music really helps with that."

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99% — are in unvaccinated people.