Bret 'The Hitman' Hart shouts out Raptors' VanVleet before SummerSlam

Bret Hart shouted out Fred VanVleet on Sunday. (Twitter // @Raptors)

WWE has invaded Toronto this weekend, with NXT TakeOver, SummerSlam, Raw, and Smackdown all happening in the city.

So, with such a heavy influence of wrestling north of the border, one of, if not, the best Canadian wrestler there ever was, Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart decided to shout out NBA champion Fred VanVleet while WWE occupied VanVleet’s place of employment, Scotiabank Arena.

“I wanna congratulate you on being a champion, you are a great champion,” Hart said. “You played great for Canada all year, you played great for Toronto and everybody looks up to you.”

Naturally, the Raptors point guard thought the recognition from ‘The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be’ was pretty cool.

The legend!!!🔥🔥🔥much love & respect 🙏🏽 https://t.co/bkbfHAsYaD — Fred VanVleet (@FredVanVleet) August 12, 2019

Why exactly did Hart shoutout VanVleet of all players? I’m not quite sure. But maybe, it has something to do with his ability to take a bump.

Fred VanVleet takes an elbow to the face and has to leave the court to get stitched up. pic.twitter.com/O7QgH1pO8n — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 8, 2019

I mean, that photo would look pretty nice if it was printed on a wrestling shirt.

