Bret Michaels Speaks Out amid Hospitalization, Reveals More About Health Condition

Charmaine Patterson
3 min read
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Bret Michaels of Poison speaks during the press conference for THE STADIUM TOUR DEF LEPPARD - MOTLEY CRUE - POISON at SiriusXM Studios on December 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Bret Michaels of Poison speaks during the press conference for THE STADIUM TOUR DEF LEPPARD - MOTLEY CRUE - POISON at SiriusXM Studios on December 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Bret Michaels is thankful for his fans' support while he's in the hospital.

The Poison frontman, who went to the hospital during a Nashville stop with the band, shared an update on Instagram Thursday, writing, "To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!"

He continued, "I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!!"

In another update posted to Instagram on Friday, Michaels, 59, told fans to go to his website – which kept crashing due to "significant traffic" – to read his full statement.

Fans who were able to access the rocker's site before it went down posted in the comment section what Michaels had written.

"There are not enough words of thanks & gratitude for the well wishes from family, friends & fans," he began in the statement. "Can't thank enough Nashville's incredible & determined medical staff who helped me as you can see with several IV sites to run tests & administer fluids. I'm determined to try to rock Jacksonville & return for a Nashville show someday soon."

Michaels was hospitalized on Thursday in Nashville just before Poison was set to take the stage for the Stadium Tour with Def LeppardMötley Crüe and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, PEOPLE confirmed.

His bandmates took to the stage with the announcement, regrettably informing the audience they wouldn't be able to perform, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

Michaels, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 6, previously spoke to PEOPLE on the 10th anniversary of his brain hemorrhage in 2020, which happened to fall on the night he was revealed as the banana on season 3 of The Masked Singer.

The Rock of Love star had surgery to repair a hole in his heart following a mini-stroke in 2011, a year after suffering his brain hemorrhage.

"This is the roses and thorns of my life," he said at the time. "I'm so grateful. I celebrate the anniversary as being on the good side of the dirt and surviving. I don't ever celebrate the brain hemorrhage.

"But how ironic that it is literally 10 years to the moment when the show airs, it was airing at the exact time that they were operating at night on my brain. Who knew that this would all come full circle on April 22? On my kids' life, my life, I had no idea that any of this would line up," Michaels added in part.

