Bret Michaels Says 'I Feel Good' Months After Hospitalization: 'I'm Blessed'

Bret Michaels is sharing a positive health update.

The Poison frontman, 59, who was hospitalized while touring with the glam metal band last June, told ET "I feel good" Friday following a performance at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., which will host Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

"I've been a diabetic since I was 6 years old and I take five shots a day," he said. "I feel good. I work hard. I'm blessed. I got great people in my life — family, friends, good doctors that have gotten me through the brain hemorrhage and a couple crazy things."

"Every day I say this — 'Grateful, grateful to be here,'" he added. "It's one of those things when I was a kid, honest to God, I decided I'm not gonna be a victim. I'm gonna be victorious."

The Rock of Love star was hospitalized due to "an unforeseen medical complication" last summer just before he was supposed to perform with Poison in Nashville as part of the Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

"I'm working on being back 100% very soon and hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and the Classless Act!" Michaels announced on social media at the time.

He returned to the stage with Poison a few days later in Jacksonville, Fla.

Michaels, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 6, previously spoke to PEOPLE on the 10th anniversary of his brain hemorrhage in 2020, which happened to fall on the night he was revealed as the Banana on season 3 of The Masked Singer.

"This is the roses and thorns of my life," he said at the time. "I'm so grateful. I celebrate the anniversary as being on the good side of the dirt and surviving. I don't ever celebrate the brain hemorrhage."

"But how ironic that it is literally 10 years to the moment when the show airs, it was airing at the exact time that they were operating at night on my brain," he mused. "Who knew that this would all come full circle on April 22? On my kids' life, my life, I had no idea that any of this would line up."

A year after suffering his brain hemorrhage, Michaels also had surgery to repair a hole in his heart in 2011 following a mini-stroke.

"It has been rough. But I'm feeling pretty damn good. I'm really blessed to be here," he told PEOPLE in 2012. "I thank a higher power that I am alive today. It just wasn't my time to go. I know I'm still here for a reason. So, working with charities and helping others has become really important to me."