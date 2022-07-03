Bret Michaels returns to stage with Poison after being hospitalized for 'medical complication'

Poison lead singer Bret Michaels returned to the band's tour Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida, after being hospitalized two days earlier.

Hours before the show, he posted a video message on Instagram, thanking fans for their well wishes: "It has been a rough couple of days for me. ... I'm not feeling my Sunday best, but I'm going to keep rocking and I'm going to bring it."

On Thursday, minutes before Poison was expected to perform at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, the hard rock band took the stage to break the news that it could not perform, a Live Nation representative confirmed.

On the Road Again: Bret Michaels on health, touring solo and with Poison and a love of bandanas

Bret Michaels of Poison performs onstage during The Stadium Tour at Truist Park on June 16, 2022, in Atlanta.

Michaels posted on Instagram overnight with an apology and said an "unforeseen medical complication" led to his hospitalization. He did not elaborate on what happened.

"I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform," the post read. "I'm working on being back 100% very soon."

USA TODAY has reached out to Michaels' representatives for further comment.

Poison is part of The Stadium Tour, a lineup that includes Motley Crue and Def Leppard with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Michaels, 59, has been a Type 1 diabetic since age 6.

"I’m a grateful guy,” he told USA TODAY before the tour. “To be on the good side of the dirt after all I’ve been through … I live to be on the road. It’s my freedom. It’s good for my soul.”

He described controlling his blood sugar on the road through diet and dedication to exercise, working out in his mobile gym in the hours of road travel between tour dates.

“I come from a family that likes to party, but as a diabetic, I have to find more balance,” he told USA TODAY.

“The Origins of Bret Michaels,” a multipart documentary drawn from the musician’s 2020 memoir “Auto-Scrap-Ography Vol. 1,” is expected on A&E in November.

Story continues

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri, Charles Trepany and Kim Willis, USA TODAY

The Stadium Tour: Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rock in D.C. despite rain, lightning and broken ribs

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Bret Michaels returns to Poison tour after being hospitalized