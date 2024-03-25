Bresha Webb and Husband Nick Jones Jr. Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter Brave: 'Grabbed Us by Our Hearts'

The couple tied the knot in February 2023

Nick Jones Jr./Instagram Bresha Webb baby

Bresha Webb is a mom!

The Run the World star, 39, and husband Nick Jones Jr., welcomed their first baby together, daughter Brave, on Thursday, March 21, confirming the news on Instagram Monday. In a series of pictures, Webb cuddles her newborn, smiling as she rests in a hospital bed.

In another sweet picture, Jones Jr. holds their baby, gazing down as she rests in his hands.

"When the pregnancy got hard and veered into complicated territory, you courageously grabbed us by our hearts and led us to your birth," they wrote a joint post. "When we were scared, you were brave, living up to your name. Welcome home Brave. ❤️ 3•21•24."

Webb confirmed that she was expecting her first baby, exclusively revealing the news to PEOPLE in November.

At the time, Webb shared that she was "super surprised" when she learned of her pregnancy news and noted that she froze her eggs five years ago, thinking that she was "going to have to have a lot more planning involved with going to the doctor."

"He's very sentimental. He was crying," she added of telling her husband, who is already dad to 7-year-old daughter McKenzie from a previous relationship, the news. "He's so excited. He was completely a ball of just emotions and super happy. And I have a bonus daughter and we were so excited to share the news with her at the right time."

The star continued, saying that the couple, who tied the knot in February 2023, was "so excited" to welcome their new addition.



"[Jones Jr.] has already been an amazing father to McKenzie, so it's been great to just jump onboard and get my hands all in that too, to be a stepmom," she said.

"I think we're both looking forward to the whole thing, the journey of it all. I don't want to miss a thing — I feel like Aerosmith," she laughed.

"I want to enjoy the delivery. I want to enjoy getting big. This is a beautiful process to just become a mother and to feel the baby. I think we're both enjoying just this whole process of how we're both changing and becoming better and becoming parents to this person we're going to meet."



