Breonna Taylor's family demands release of transcripts from grand jury proceeding

Breonna Taylor's family and boyfriend are demanding the release of grand jury proceeding transcripts after a Kentucky grand jury indicted one officer for endangering Taylor's neighbors during the police shooting that resulted in her death.

Taylor's family is "heartbroken, devastated and outraged and confused," family attorney Ben Crump said at a news conference Friday.

"There seems to be two justice systems in America -- one for Black America and one for white America," he said.

Crump went on, "What did Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron present to the grand jury? Did he present any evidence on Breonna Taylor's behalf? Or did he make a unilateral decision to put his thumb on the scales of justice to help try to exonerate and justify the killing of Breonna Taylor by these police officers? And in doing so, make sure that Breonna Taylor's family never got their day in court."

Family attorney Lonita Baker demanded a special prosecutor be appointed to present to a grand jury on Taylor's behalf.

Brett Hankison, an officer who has since been fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department, was indicted Wednesday on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for firing into the apartment directly behind Taylor's.

The neighboring apartment had three people inside, thus the three charges against Hankison, said Cameron. The other officers involved in Taylor's death were not charged.

"Release the transcript so we can have transparency," Crump said. "And if you did everything you could do on Breonna's behalf, you shouldn't have any problems whatsoever, Daniel Cameron, to release the transcript to see you fought for all of Kentucky's citizens."

Taylor, 26, was shot dead by police while in her Louisville home on March 13. Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were asleep when three Louisville police officers, including Hankison, tried to execute a "no-knock" search warrant.

The officers were investigating a suspected drug operation linked to Taylor's ex-boyfriend. No drugs were found in the apartment.

Walker contends he asked the officers to identify themselves as they tried to break open the door, but got no response, which prompted him to open fire with his licensed gun. Earlier this month, he filed a lawsuit against the city of Louisville, its police and others, for immunity against his actions that night under Kentucky's "stand your ground" law.

Walker's attorneys are also pushing for the release of the grand jury transcripts. On Saturday, they filed a motion in his lawsuit asking for access to the grand jury transcript and recordings to "promote 'the ends of justice' and the search for the truth." The motion is also asking for all materials gathered by the police department's public integrity unit pertaining to the incident.

