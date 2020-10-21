'She didn't deserve to die': Louisville officer involved in Breonna Taylor case speaks out

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — A Louisville officer at the center of the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor said her death is a tragedy — but it shouldn't be lumped in with the slayings of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery that have sparked protests from coast to coast.

Jonathan Mattingly, the Louisville Metro Police sergeant who was shot in the same attempted drug raid that cost Taylor her life, spoke exclusively to The Courier Journal and ABC News on Tuesday north of Cincinnati.

"This had nothing to do with race," he said. "Nothing at all."

Mattingly, 44, described publicly for the first time what happened the night police tried to serve a search warrant shortly before 1 a.m. March 13 at Taylor's apartment in Louisville, looking for drugs and cash as part of a larger narcotics operation.

In the wide-ranging interview that lasted roughly four hours, Mattingly slammed city and police leadership for not more swiftly moving to correct the “false narratives” that surrounded Taylor’s death.

He said misinformation — such as that police were at the wrong apartment, that Taylor wasn't listed on the search warrant and that she was asleep in her bed when she was shot — has stirred public anger, protests and vitriol and cast he and other officers as murderers.

“Because this is not relatable to George Floyd. This is nothing like that,” Mattingly said. “It's not Ahmaud Arbery. It's nothing like it. These are two totally different types of incidences. It's not a race thing like people wanna try to make it to be. It's not.

“This is not us going, hunting somebody down. This is not kneeling on a neck. It's nothing like that.”

'She's gone': Taylor's death sparks outrage as she's remembered as 'good girl'

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill in Minneapolis and killed May 25 when a white officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was chased and fatally shot while jogging Feb. 23 near in Glynn County, Georgia. Gregory and Travis McMichael, a white father and son, were charged with murder in May.

Oct. 20: Taylor juror says grand jury wasn't given chance to weigh homicide charges

'She didn't deserve to die'

Mattingly is one of three officers who fired their weapons at Taylor's apartment while attempting to serve a search warrant after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them. Walker later said he didn't know it was police at the door.

Police say Walker's bullet struck Mattingly in the left thigh, which severed his femoral artery and required emergency surgery.

Mattingly, along with former Detective Brett Hankison and Detective Myles Cosgrove, fired 32 shots into the apartment, hitting Taylor six times and killing her in her hallway.

None of the officers faces criminal charges for her death, though Hankison does face three counts of wanton endangerment for shots that penetrated a neighboring apartment where three people were home.

Taylor's death — and the subsequent lack of charges against the officers — has ignited 146 consecutive days of protests in Louisville and touched off demonstrations across the country.

Mattingly said Floyd’s death was a case of misconduct and the abuse of power. Taylor’s death was neither, he said.

But what it did do, he said, was fit a convenient narrative, for the "(Ben) Crumps and the Sam Aguiars, to inflame people to get the end result they wanted."

Crump and Aguiar are attorneys for Taylor's family, and Crump has been involved in many civil cases involving the high-profile deaths of Black Americans, including Arbery and Floyd.

Watch: Breonna Taylor's family join protest outside Trump hotel

Minute by minute: What happened the night Louisville police fatally shot Breonna Taylor

Mattingly said every cop’s biggest fear is shooting an innocent person. He reflected on a warrant from a decade earlier during which a suspect shot at him through a door.

Mattingly didn’t shoot back, and he later learned a baby and little girl were asleep inside the apartment.

"You want to do the right thing," Mattingly said. “You want to be the one who is protecting, not up here looking to do any damage to anybody's family. That's not anybody's desire that I've worked with.”

Story continues