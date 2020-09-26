Breonna Taylor protests: Louisville police use flash bangs before curfew; protesters vow to continue making city 'uncomfortable'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of protesters again gathered in downtown Louisville on Friday for another night of protests to honor Breonna Taylor and demand justice for her death.

About two hours before the city's 9 p.m. curfew went into effect, a clash between police and protesters had already occurred as police used flash bangs to disperse a crowd, briefly blocked the route of a march, arrested two people and declared an an unlawful assembly. In a statement, police said the incident occurred because people did not get on the sidewalk when asked to allow traffic to flow.

Dozens of demonstrators later regrouped as a leader urged those remaining to go home before a 9 p.m. curfew began. Some, but not all, left.

Some downtown Louisville business have chosen to close through weekend due to damage caused during the ongoing protests. A citywide curfew, criticized by The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, went into effect Wednesday and will run from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. each day until Monday morning.

After Wednesday's announcement that no officers would be indicted for Taylor's death, peaceful protests escalated: windows were smashed, small fires set and two police officers were shot.

Earlier Friday, members of Taylor's family and their attorneys called on Kentucky's attorney general to release the transcripts of the grand jury proceedings.

Taylor, a 26-year-old ER technician, was killed shortly before 1 a.m. on March 13 when officers came to her apartment looking for drugs and cash as part of a larger narcotics investigation connected to her former boyfriend. She was shot six times.

A grand jury on Wednesday indicted former Louisville officer Brett Hankison on wanton endangerment charges for firing 10 rounds into Taylor's apartment and an adjoining unit where three people were present. Hankison was fired in June.

Demonstrations across the nation continue into Friday

While Louisville has been an epicenter for protests calling for racial justice this week, more than a dozen cities across the country have seen demonstrations as well.

Thousands of people in Boston marched from­ a park to police headquarters on Friday night, holding “Black Lives Matter” flags and posters, chanting “the people, united, will never be defeated.” Gov. Charlie Baker activated the Massachusetts National Guard in advance of protests expected over the weekend.

On Thursday night, one person was hurt when a truck ran into a small crowd of people protesting police brutality in Los Angeles, authorities said. Meanwhile, Portland is beefing up law enforcement ahead of a weekend rally by the right-wing group Proud Boys and counter protests by liberal groups.

Louisville protesters vow to continue making the city 'uncomfortable'

Tamika Palmer — Taylor's mother, who earlier said she was "mad, pissed, upset, hurt" over Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Wednesday grand jury announcement — joined several hundred people who marched in Louisville earlier Friday.

At the downtown park where protesters have gathered nightly since May 28, people sang, watered flowers in the memorial area and played piano. Some provided food and water. Adria Johnson was encouraging people to register to vote.

“We will make sure that this city as uncomfortable as it can be,” Tamika Mallory, of the group Until Freedom, said Friday, later leading marchers holding a purple banner reading "Justice for Breonna Taylor."

Along downtown streets as evening fell, where nearly 25 square blocks were still barricaded from traffic amid a state of emergency, several hundred marchers raised fists as cars honked in support.

By 6:55 p.m., police had declared the march unlawful and flash-bang explosions went off.

– Chris Kenning

Louisville Congressman condemns police for arresting Attica Scott

U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, a Louisville Democrat, took to Twitter Friday afternoon to criticize the Louisville Metro Police for arresting state Rep. Attica Scott Thursday evening and for charging her with first-degree rioting.

Scott "has done more to lift our community up and bring us together in recent weeks than many in Frankfort seem to get done in entire terms of service," Yarmuth said.

