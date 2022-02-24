Breonna Taylor: Officer was reckless during deadly raid, prosecutors say

·2 min read

A jury is deciding whether a former detective showed "extreme indifference to human life" during the raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor.

Brett Hankinson allegedly fired 10 shots blindly into a neighbour's flat in the melee that followed a "no-knock" search of the black woman's Kentucky home.

He is now standing trial on three charges of endangerment.

Ms Taylor's death sparked racial injustice rallies across America.

Officers had forced their way into the 26-year old paramedic's Louisville home during a narcotics raid using the "no-knock" warrant - which meant they did not have to announce themselves.

Her boyfriend shot and wounded one of the officers. In response, officers fired 32 shots, six of which struck Ms Taylor.

Prosecutors allege that in the raid some of the shots fired by Hankinson entered a neighbouring flat, endangering three people inside: Cody Etherson, his pregnant wife Chelsey Napper and their five-year-old son.

"This is not a case to decide who is responsible for the death of Breonna Taylor," Kentucky assistant attorney general Barbara Maines Whaley said during her opening remarks on Wednesday, but more whether Hankinson had showed "extreme indifference to human life" during the raid.

But Hankinson's team sought to portray him as an experienced officer who was facing a confusing situation. Defence attorney Steve Matthews described it as a scene of "total chaos".

At the trial, Mr Etherson said he believed the raid was "reckless" and described a chaotic scene with bullets shredding through a wall his apartment shared with Ms Taylor's, covering him in debris and only narrowly missing him and his son.

He said he woke that March night to a "boom", then heard several shots and felt debris falling on him.

When his glass patio door shattered, Mr Etherton said he went to see what was happening - but was faced with officers pointing guns at him.

The case, in Jefferson County Circuit Court, is expected to take about two weeks.

It is the only trial stemming from the death of Ms Taylor. In 2020, her family sued Louisville police and reached a $12m (£8.8m) settlement.

A grand jury cleared the two white officers who actually shot Taylor but charged Hankison for endangering neighbours in the adjacent apartment.

He has pleaded not guilty but if convicted could face up to five years in prison.

Ms Taylor's death, along with that of George Floyd in Minneapolis, sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism against black Americans.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Congress backs Biden on Russia sanctions, clamors for more

    WASHINGTON (AP) — With rare but fragile alignment, the U.S. Congress is largely backing President Joe Biden’s decision to confront Russia with potentially escalating sanctions for the crisis in Ukraine as lawmakers brace for perhaps the most daunting foreign policy crisis the nation has faced in a generation. But the next steps are highly volatile. With isolationist impulses rising at home, Congress has no appetite for war. Yet Americans also appear ambivalent about the U.S. working to keep the

  • The Amazing Johnathan, irreverent magician and stand-up comedian, dies at 63

    John Edward Szeles was a fixture on late-night TV and the Las Vegas Strip.

  • RCMP using helicopters to search for missing Chipman man

    RCMP took on a significant search mission Wednesday using helicopters to try to find a Chipman man missing since late January. The force has been searching the Chipman-Minto area for 27-year-old Brandon Donelan. The RCMP's major crimes unit is looking into whether any crime was involved in Donelan's disappearance, according to a news release. Donelan was last seen in the area on Jan. 27 and was reported missing Jan. 30. "If you find articles of clothing that match what Brandon was last wearing,

  • 3 men plead guilty in terror plot against US power grid

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Three men espousing white supremacist and neo-Nazi beliefs conspired to sow civil unrest by attacking power stations throughout the U.S. while expressing a willingness to die for their cause, federal authorities said Wednesday. Each of the three pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists during a virtual court hearing before a federal judge in Columbus. Christopher Cook, 20, of Columbus, Ohio; Jonathan Frost, 24, of Katy, Texas, and West

  • Study: Child poverty rising after tax credit expires

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of children in America living in poverty jumped dramatically after just one month without the expanded child tax credit payments, according to a new study. Advocates fear the lapse in payments could unravel what they say were landmark achievements in poverty reduction. Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy estimates 3.7 million more children were living in poverty by January — a 41% increase from December, when families received their last check.

  • US Navy: 4 die in Hawaii crash of contractor's helicopter

    HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday four people have died in the crash of a contractor’s helicopter on the Hawaii island of Kauai. The Pacific Missile Range Facility said the aircraft crashed on the north side of the installation shortly after 10 a.m. The helicopter was flying in support of a training operation, it said. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet the agency is investigating the crash of the Sikorsky S-61N helicopter. The Sikorsky S-61N is among helicopters b

  • Aaron Rodgers gives heartfelt shout-out to Shailene Woodley after breakup

    The former couple called off their engagement after two years together

  • Key convoy organizer Tamara Lich denied bail while Patrick King appears in court

    OTTAWA — One of the most visible organizers behind the protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill was denied bail Tuesday. An Ontario court judge said she believed there was a substantial likelihood Tamara Lich would commit offences if released. Another key organizer, Patrick King, was in court for a bail hearing, where a woman who acknowledged she had only met him four weeks ago offered to be a surety, pledging half the value of her Alberta home to gu

  • Driver: Weinstein in LA area when actor says he raped her

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — A limousine driver testified Wednesday that he was driving Harvey Weinstein around Beverly Hills in 2013 on the night that prosecutors allege that Weinstein raped an actor at a hotel there. The driver, Alfred “Freddy” Baroth, gave conditional testimony in a Los Angeles courtroom that was recorded on video for potential use at the former movie mogul's trial, which has not yet been scheduled. He testified, based on reviewing records at the limousine company that he owns and driv

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Knicks' Obi Toppin wins dunk contest as others struggle

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The latest from All-Star Saturday: Obi Toppin won the slam dunk contest, earning a 47 on his final dunk when he needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket after Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn't on his previous try. In a disappointing finish to All-Star Saturday, the four dunkers occasionally left the judging panel of Hall of Famers with expressionless looks on their faces. Toppin, the New York Knicks forward, beat Golden State's Toscano-Anderson in the final round to

  • Maple Leafs home misery against Blues continue with 6-3 defeat

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to struggle at home against the St. Louis Blues. Veterans Brandon Saad, captain Ryan O'Reilly and Pavel Buchnevich scored unanswered goals in the third period to push the Blues to a 6-3 win at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday and improve their record to 14-1-2 in their last 17 trips to Toronto, dating back to April 1, 1998. The Blues gave the Maple Leafs fits off the rush all game, utilizing their speed off the counter-attack. "We knew that they were going

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Sunday, Feb. 20

    BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Beijing Games: ___ ALPINE SKIING MIXED TEAM PARALLEL The top-ranked Austrians won gold in the Winter Games’ second iteration of the mixed team parallel event, holding off Germany in the final. Mikaela Shiffrin and the American mixed ski team missed out on a medal by 0.42 seconds, losing in the bronze matchup in the final Alpine ski event of the Beijing Olympics. Norway won the bronze. The U.S. primarily used Shiffrin on the slo