Breonna Taylor: Kentucky city braces for prosecutor decision

Louisville, Kentucky, is under a state of emergency as prosecutors are expected to announce if police officers who killed a black woman in her home during a drug raid will be charged.

Mayor Greg Fischer said he had declared the measure "due to the potential for civil unrest".

Breonna Taylor, 26, a hospital emergency room technician, was shot multiple times on 13 March.

Her name has become a rallying cry for anti-police brutality protesters.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is expected to announce any day whether his office will bring charges.

How is the city preparing?

Mayor Fischer's emergency declaration on Tuesday noted that protests have been held for over 100 consecutive days in Louisville.

The city leader, a Democrat, is authorising police to close traffic on certain streets where protests have been prevalent.

Taylor, a decorated emergency medical technician, was 26 when she died.

The mayor said he did not know what the attorney general would say.

He added: "Our goal is ensuring space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights after the announcement.

"At the same time, we are preparing for any eventuality to keep everyone safe."

Barricades are being erected around the city centre to reduce access to the area and the federal courthouse will be closed. The police department has cancelled leave requests.

Police have closed off streets where protests have been prevalent

Officers will be required to work 12-hour shifts, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported, citing an internal memo.

Interim police chief Robert Schroeder told reporters on Tuesday that an announcement in the case was expected this week.

"In the community, we have all heard the rumours," Chief Schroeder said. "We all know something is coming. We don't know what it is."

Governor Andy Beshear has said he is ready to deploy National Guard units in the event of violent protests.

Offices and restaurants in the city centre are being boarded up ahead of the announcement

What happened to Ms Taylor?

Shortly after midnight on Friday 13 March, she was in bed with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, watching a film when they heard a banging on the door.

Plainclothes Louisville police officers were carrying out a narcotics raid, and they used a battering ram to enter the property.

A judge had granted a warrant to search Ms Taylor's home because investigators suspected a convicted drug dealer - her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover - was using the address to receive packages. She had no criminal record.

Mr Walker, a licensed gun owner, later told police he thought the late-night intruder was Glover, according to the New York Times.

Mr Walker fired one round with his pistol, hitting one of the officers in the thigh. The officers returned fire, discharging more than 20 rounds.

Ms Taylor, who had also got out of bed amid the commotion, died on the hallway floor. Her death certificate records five bullet wounds.

The Louisville police officers were executing a "no-knock" warrant that allowed them to enter the property without announcing themselves.

Mr Walker and nearly a dozen local residents told local media that the officers had not identified themselves. But one neighbour said he heard one or more officers shout: "Police."

