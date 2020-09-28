Breonna Taylor evidence leaks appear to show charged Louisville officer in her unit after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just days after a grand jury issued no charges against the Louisville officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor, evidence from the case is leaking on social media and digital news sites, raising questions about the investigation into her death.

Video footage reviewed by The Courier Journal appearing to come from body cameras worn by Louisville Metro Police officers at Taylor's apartment March 13 shows potential violations of policies designed to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

In a clip posted Saturday by the digital site VICE News, former Detective Brett Hankison can be seen entering Taylor's apartment while investigators are inside working the scene after her death.

Hankison was one of three officers who fired their guns at Taylor's apartment that night. He was fired and charged with wanton endangerment after some of his bullets went into an occupied apartment next to Taylor's.

Breonna Taylor decision: What is wanton endangerment, the charge one Louisville officer faces?

Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove fired more than 30 rounds after Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one shot when the officers broke in the door while trying to serve a "no-knock" search warrant. Walker said he didn't realize police were at the door.

In the body camera footage posted on VICE, Hankison can be seen talking about a shell casing on the ground, saying, "That's theirs?"

"That's ours, it looks like," an unidentified officer responds before telling Hankison to "back out until they get PIU (the Public Integrity Unit) in here."

Hankison doesn't exit right away, instead asking, "Are there any guns visible?" as he shines a flashlight into the apartment. He then asks if there's a "long gun."

The former detective's presence at the crime scene would violate Louisville police policies intended to keep away officers involved in a shooting from the active investigation.

The video and other evidence from the Taylor investigation have been tightly guarded.

Kentucky State Police ballistics report: Report doesn't support Kentucky AG's claim that Breonna Taylor's boyfriend shot cop

For months, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's administration and the police department have refused to release documents in the investigative file, prompting The Courier Journal to sue for access.

Police department spokesman Lamont Washington declined to comment Sunday, saying the investigative "file has not been released by the department at this time." He added that the department is still conducting an "internal review" of the case, so it would be inappropriate to comment.

Representatives for Fischer did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron also has declined to release the evidence in his investigation. He outlined his office's findings Wednesday after the grand jury announced its indictments but didn't make public any supporting evidence.

But over the weekend, other videos have surfaced on social media, including an unidentified officer walking to the door of Taylor's apartment and asking, "Is anybody here dead?"

In addition, a Facebook account named "Julia Roberts" posted Snapchat videos containing clips of apparent body camera footage posted by Kendrick Wilson.

Wilson told reporters Sunday that he obtained the footage from Sam Aguiar, an attorney for Breonna Taylor's family, who helped negotiate the family's $12 million settlement with the city. He called on Aguiar to release more of the records he'd obtained under seal, despite the settlement's requirement that attorneys destroy that evidence.

Kendrik Wilson, right, talks to media Sunday about his social media posts on the Breonna Taylor investigation while his friend Julia Robert holds a gun at Wyandotte Park south of Churchill Downs. More

Story continues