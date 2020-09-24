Breonna Taylor decision: fresh protests expected across US

Fresh protests were expected in Louisville and elsewhere in America on Thursday as public anger and sadness continued to ripple out from the Kentucky city in the wake of the announcement that no police officers would be charged directly with the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March.

The civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, speaking on behalf of Taylor’s relatives, said the family was “outraged, they were insulted and they were, mostly, offended” by the conclusion of a grand jury in Kentucky on Wednesday.

Taylor’s family will hold a news conference at 10.30am ET on Friday with Crump to speak about the grand jury’s decision not to indict any officer for her death, it was announced Thursday.

The grand jury decided to indict on relatively minor charges just one out of three white police officers who barged into the 26-year-old African American medical worker’s apartment in March, during an investigation not directly involving her, and killed her in a hail of bullets.

The one police officer to be indicted, Brett Hankison, was charged with wanton endangerment, not for the killing of Taylor but for firing recklessly when he was still outside the apartment and causing bullets to penetrate into neighbors’ apartments, putting them at risk.

Crump expressed further outrage that the charges related, also, to endangered white neighbors while ignoring a Black neighbor who was also put at risk from bullets fired by the officers.

“What did the Kentucky attorney general present to the grand jury? Did he present any evidence for Breonna Taylor and, if so, what was it to get an outcome like this?” he told NBC’s Today program on Thursday.

Protests occurred in several major cities across the US on Wednesday night, including New York, Washington, Chicago, Milwaukee and Cincinnati, and marchers demonstrated in Louisville, as they have done for 120 days.

In bursts of confrontation with police in Louisville later in the evening, 127 people were arrested and two police officers were shot and injured.

Larynzo Johnson, a 26-year-old Louisville man, was arrested near the scene minutes later and on Thursday was facing charges of first-degree assault of a police officer and wanton endangerment.

On Thursday afternoon, the Louisville mayor, Greg Fischer, announced an extension of the 9pm ET to 6.30am ET curfew through the weekend, and metro closures through to Monday morning. The mayor said the steps helped balance keeping people safe “while still allowing people the time and space to voice their calls for racial justice and equity during the day”.

Police officers stand together in a line to alter the movement of demonstrators in Louisville, Kentucky, on 23 September. Photograph: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Witnesses at the demonstrations have reported many members of the public, including protesters and counter-protesters, carrying firearms, which is legal in the state but has heightened tensions.

Outpourings of anger have continued nationwide at what many see as a lack of justice for Taylor.

The Democratic vice-presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, tweeted: “Tonight, I’m thinking of Breonna Taylor’s family who is still grieving the loss of a daughter and sister. We must never stop speaking Breonna’s name as we work to reform our justice system, including overhauling no-knock warrants.”

Kentucky’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron, has been taking a lot of heat and demands for transparency on what evidence was presented to the grand jury, which in the US is a group of citizens authorized by law to hold legal proceedings and investigate potential crimes. They hear evidence, presented to them by prosecutors, and take testimony from witnesses behind closed doors and determine whether criminal charges should be brought in a case.

