Breonna Taylor case: Public outraged after 1 officer indicted for endangering neighbors

People in Louisville and across the country are unleashing their anger after a Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted one officer for allegedly endangering the neighbors of Breonna Taylor during the police shooting that killed her.

Officer Brett Hankison, who has been fired, was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for allegedly endangering Taylor's neighbors when he fired into the apartment complex.

MORE: Hankison indicted on wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor police shooting case

The neighboring apartment had three people inside, thus the three charges against Hankison, said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The other officers involved in Taylor's death were not charged.

Taylor family attorney Ben Crump tweeted Wednesday, "NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor. This is outrageous and offensive!"

PHOTO: A woman reacts to news in the Breonna Taylor shooting, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (Darron Cummings/AP) More

"If Brett Hankison's behavior was wanton endangerment to people in neighboring apartments, then it should have been wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor's apartment too. In fact, it should have been ruled wanton murder!" he wrote.

PHOTO: A person reacts after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police in her apartment, in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 23, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters) More

PHOTO: People react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police in her apartment, in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 23, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters) More

Taylor's sister, Ju'Niyah Palmer, posted to Instagram, "Sister I am so sorry."

In an Instagram story, Palmer said Taylor, who had previously worked as an EMT for the city, was "failed by a system" she "worked hard for."

On the streets of Louisville, after the sole indictment was announced, some wept, some chanted and some marched.

PHOTO: People react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police in her apartment, in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 23, 2020. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters) More

PHOTO: A police officer looks on as people react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police in her apartment, in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 23, 2020. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters) More

Women in tears after the charges are announced. Three counts of Wanton endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony in Kentucky carrying 1-5 years in prison, plus potential monetary fines #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/oHsFXHJjlm — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Maj. Stephen Martin, a spokesman for the Kentucky National Guard, told ABC News that Gov. Andy Beshear authorized the deployment of a portion of the Kentucky National Guard to Louisville.

"We will be engaged in limited and specific missions, protecting critical infrastructure. Our Guard leadership has been directed to retain command and control at all times while working with the Louisville Metro Police Department," he said in a statement.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said there will be a 72-hour curfew starting Wednesday night.

MORE: Breonna Taylor's mother recalls final moments with her late daughter, who was killed by police

Fischer told reporters that there were arrests during one protest that took place on Bardstown Road.

Story continues