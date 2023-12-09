Brentford XI vs Sheffield United: Bryan Mbeumo injury latest, confirmed team news, predicted lineup today

Brentford will be without Bryan Mbeumo for a number of weeks due to injury (ES Composite)

Bryan Mbeumo will be missing as Brentford travel to face Sheffield United in the Premier League today.

The Cameroon forward was forced off during the defeat at Brighton on Wednesday night and is now in a race against time to be fit for the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

His absence is a huge blow for the Bees with the banned Ivan Toney also not available until the middle of January.

Mbeumo has seven goals and three assists so far this season as the main focal point of the attack and Yoane Wissa will now take the main role with Neal Maupay in support.

Christian Norgaard has served his ban so will come back in, but that's where the good news ends for Thomas Frank.

Mbeumo adds to Brentford's ever-mounting injury woes, with Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Rico Henry, Kevin Schade and Aaron Hickey all also out.

Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen will be assessed ahead of the game.

Predicted Brentford XI (4-3-3): Flekken; Roerslev, Pinnock, Mee, Ghoddos; Onyeka, Janelt, Norgaard; Damsgaard, Maupay, Wissa

Doubts: Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen

Injuries: Bryan Mbeumo, Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Rico Henry, Kevin Schade and Aaron Hickey

Banned: Ivan Toney

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday December 9, 2023

Venue: Bramall Lane