Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·16 min read
Follow live coverage as Brentford face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.

Diego Costa was named in the Wolves line-up at Brentford.

The veteran striker picked up a knock in training on Wednesday but was passed fit by caretaker boss Steve Davis.

Ben Mee returned for Brentford after missing the 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League updates

  • Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Dasilva, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

  • Wolves: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Neves, Adama Traore, Matheus Luiz, Daniel Podence, Costa

  • GOAL! Mee breaks the deadlock with acrobatic volley (1-0)

  • GOAL! Neves with immediate equaliser with strike from distance (1-1)

Brentford FC 1 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:48 , admin

Yellow Card Rúben Diogo da Silva Neves

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:48 , admin

WHAT A CHANCE! Toney will be kicking himself for that one! The striker is completely unmarked as a cross is cushioned into his path, but he can only head wide from six yards out.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:48 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:47 , admin

Substitution Adama Traoré Diarra Gonçalo Manuel Ganchinho Guedes

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:47 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:47 , admin

A chance presents itself to Costa in the box, but his left-footed effort is saved by Raya.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:47 , admin

Substitution Bryan Mbeumo Sergi Canós Tenes

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:47 , admin

Substitution Pelenda Joshua Tunga Dasilva Ogochukwu Frank Onyeka

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:44 , admin

The visitors advance down the left before a deep cross is aimed at Costa, but the forward is crowded out by the alert Brentford defence.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:44 , admin

Wolves have gone 15 successive Premier League games without finding the net more than once. Now would be an ideal time to end that streak.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:44 , admin

Yellow Card Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:41 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:40 , admin

Blocked! Brentford threaten down the right and a cross is only cleared as far as Dasilva, whose goalbound low drive is blocked by a well-placed Collins.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:39 , admin

Substitution Yoane Wissa Keane William Lewis-Potter

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:39 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:37 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:36 , admin

Podence is in need of treatment following an aerial challenge with Costa and Mee. Although, the Italian appears fine to continue as he makes his way to the touchline.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:34 , admin

We are heading towards the final 20 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium. Can either side find a winner, or are we destined for a stalemate?

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:33 , admin

Brentford enjoy a prolonged spell of pressure after they are awarded a free-kick in a decent position. However, the Wolves defence deals with the threats, and are eventually off the hook.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:32 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:32 , admin

Wissa hangs in the air to head Mbeumo's deep cross back into the danger zone, but none of his team-mates are alert and Brentford clear the danger.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:29 , admin

Costa neatly works space to try his luck from the edge of the box. However, his eventual left-footed effort is a tame one and easy for Raya to gather.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:28 , admin

Sa is back on his feet and, with his head bandaged up, Kilman also returns to the thick of the action.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:27 , admin

Sa is now in need of attention as he goes down. The medical team have certainly earned their money today.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:25 , admin

We have another stoppage with players on the deck once more. The medical teams have certainly earned their money today.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:25 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:24 , admin

Neves tries his luck from the edge of the box once more following a Wolves corner. But this time, his effort is high and wide of the target.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:21 , admin

A nervy moment for Brentford as a lackadaisical Mee is dispossessed by Podence in the box, but Raya is quickly out to narrow the angle and block the Italian.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:21 , admin

The contest suddenly bursts into life as Mee acrobatically gives Brentford the lead with his second goal for the club. But Wolves respond almost immediately with an equally impressive strike by Neves.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:18 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:17 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:16 , admin

Assist Nélson Cabral Semedo

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:16 , admin

Goal Rúben Diogo da Silva Neves

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:16 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:16 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:15 , admin

Brentford continue to apply the pressure. Mee flicks on a free-kick before a combination of Sa and Kilman deny Pinnock a clear sight at goal, albeit at the expense of a corner.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:15 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:15 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:14 , admin

Assist Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:13 , admin

The hosts go straight onto the attack from the restart. Despite Wolves initially dealing with Henry's long throw, the threat remains before Mbeumo.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:10 , admin

Brentford get us off and running again in the second half.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:10 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:09 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:59 , admin

The two sides registered a combined 10 shots on goal during that first half, but not one of them was on target. Both will be hoping to carry a greater attacking threat when the contest resumes.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:58 , admin

Injuries have provided the main talking points during the goalless first half at the Gtech Community Stadium, with both sides losing a player. Jensen limped off for Brentford in the 37th minute, with Matheus following for Wolves four minutes later.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:56 , admin

HALF-TIME: BRENTFORD 0-0 WOLVES

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:55 , admin

Boubacar Traore tries his luck from distance, but his ambitious attempt is well wide of the target and never troubling Raya.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:55 , admin

Another stoppage in play due to injury, with Janelt down for Brentford on this occasion. The medical team are on to tend to the midfielder.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:54 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:53 , admin

Wolves look to hit their opponents on the counter with Traore leading the charge. However, the Brentford defence quickly recovers to snuff out the threat.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:48 , admin

We are going to have six minutes of additional time at the end of this first half.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:47 , admin

Despite facing a succession of corners, the Brentford defence stands firm and eventually sees out the danger.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:46 , admin

Moutinho straight into the action from a Wolves corner, as his shot deflects behind off a Brentford defender. Can the visitors capitalise on their pressure?

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:42 , admin

Substitution Matheus Luiz Nunes João Filipe Iria Santos Moutinho

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:42 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:42 , admin

Still goaless as we approach the latter stages of the first half, with both sides yet to register a single shot on target so far.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:40 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:39 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:38 , admin

Substitution Mathias Jensen Mikkel Krogh Damsgaard

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:37 , admin

Jensen was down for Brenford at the same time as Matheus. But thankfully, both players are able to continue in this game.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:35 , admin

Another concern for Wolves as Matheus is clutching his left arm and in need of medical attention. The visitors will hope it is nothing too serious, and that he can carry on.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:34 , admin

Brentford work their way into the Wolves box following a neat and patient build-up. However, the opportunity goes begging as Toney slips at the most untimely of moments.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:31 , admin

Yellow Card Daniel Castelo Podence

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:30 , admin

Relief for the visitors as Neves is back on his feet and in the thick of the action. Wissa, who was caught on the case during the challenge, has a change of shirt.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:29 , admin

Concern for Wolves as Neves stays down following an aerial challenge with Wissa. The skipper is holding his leg and appears to be in some discomfort.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:29 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:28 , admin

Wolves show two changes from their 4-0 defeat to Leicester, though unlike Brentford they have stuck with the same 4-3-3 formation. Semedo replaces Jonny at right-back and Boubacar Traore is preferred to the benched Moutinho in central midfield.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:28 , admin

Brentford make three alterations from their loss to Villa and also appear to have changed formation, with Thomas Frank opting for a 4-3-3 as opposed to the previous 5-3-2. Mee, Dasilva and Wissa are brought into the side in place of Jorgensen, Roerslev and Onyeka.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:27 , admin

Wolves are winless in their last 10 away league games, losing each of their last three. You must go back to 2010 for the last time they went longer without an away Premier League victory.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:24 , admin

JUST WIDE! Stepping away from a challenge, Dasilva takes aim from 20 yards. However, his left-footed strike is just wide of the far post.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:20 , admin

Neves' eyes light up and he has a bit of time and space to get a shot away from range, but it flies high and wide of the target.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:20 , admin

CHANCE! Neves is fine to continue without any treatment following that earlier coming together. Brentford finally turn their possession into something more tangible, but Toney miscues Mbeumo's cut-back off target from 12 yards.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:18 , admin

Costa has the chance to run at Brentford's defence but the ball gets stuck under his feet a little and he soon loses possession. The referee has to halt play as Neves was caught by Wissa and possibly needs some treatment.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:15 , admin

Referee Madley has just been speaking to both captains about the number of infringements. Play continues and Costa gets on the end of an inswinging delivery with his head, but he is unable to keep it on target.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:14 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:14 , admin

The game has not really been allowed to get going so far due to a number of minor fouls. Traore brings down Ajer in central midfield in the latest example of that.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:13 , admin

Ivan Toney has scored six goals in his past seven Premier League games, accounting for 75 per cent of Brentford's total in these matches (6/8). Overall, Toney has scored 30 per cent of the Bees' Premier League goals, the highest percentage of any player for a team in the competition.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:12 , admin

Thomas Frank's hosts have seen more of the ball in the early stages (72 per cent) but it is Wolves who have had the only attempt, albeit a scuffed shot from Podence.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:10 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:09 , admin

Brentford work the ball out wide to Wissa, but he is unable to pick out Toney in the middle as the ball sails out of play for a goal-kick.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:08 , admin

SAVE! The first on-target attempt of the match sees Neves pick the ball off Jensen and play in Podence, whose weak attempt is right at Raya.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:06 , admin

Adama Traore attempts to burst clear down the right but he effectively runs the ball straight out of play. The Wolves winger wants a free-kick but referee Bobby Madley feels otherwise.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:03 , admin

KICK-OFF! Wolves, in desperate need of a morale-boosting result today, get us up and running. Leicester lost 1-0 to Manchester City in Saturday's early kick-off in what is a boost for both of these sides.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:02 , admin

Yellow Card Nélson Cabral Semedo

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:02 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:01 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:59 , admin

Both sets of players have made their way onto the field in west London and kick-off is now just a few moments away.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:59 , admin

Brentford have lost four of their past six league meetings with Wolves (W1 D1), with two of those defeats coming on home soil in March 2017 and January 2022. However, Wolves have lost each of their past four Premier League games in London, last losing more consecutively in the capital between September 2010 and November 2011 (six).

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:57 , admin

Subs: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Hwang Hee-chan, Matija Sarkic, Yerson Mosquera, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Moutinho, Chem Campbell, Joe Hodge.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:57 , admin

WOLVES XI (4-2-3-1): Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, Hugo Bueno; Boubacar Traore, Ruben Neves (c); Adama Traore, Matheus Nunes, Daniel Podence; Diego Costa.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:57 , admin

Subs: Sergi Canos, Mads Roerslev, Matthew Cox, Yegor Yarmolyuk, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mikeel Damsgaard, Frank Onyeka, Saman Ghoddos, Mathias Jorgensen.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:57 , admin

BRENTFORD XI (4-3-3): David Raya; Kristoffer Ajer, Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry; Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Jenelt, Mathias Jensen; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney (c), Yoane Wissa.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:54 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:52 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:50 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:49 , admin

Wolves were themselves on the end of a 4-0 loss last time out, with the hammering at the hands of Leicester City leaving them 19th in the Premier League, five points behind 11th-placed opponents Brentford. The visitors have lost five of their past six league matches, failing to score in four of those, and will remain under the caretaker charge of Steve Davis until the new year.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:47 , admin

Brentford appeared to return to form by following up a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion with a creditable goalless draw against Chelsea, but they were thumped 4-0 by Aston Villa last weekend and could do with responding in front of their home fans today.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:44 , admin

Hello and welcome to our live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Brentford and Wolves at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:42 , admin

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:38 , admin

