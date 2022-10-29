Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brentford face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.

Diego Costa was named in the Wolves line-up at Brentford.

The veteran striker picked up a knock in training on Wednesday but was passed fit by caretaker boss Steve Davis.

Ben Mee returned for Brentford after missing the 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League updates

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Dasilva, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Wolves: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Neves, Adama Traore, Matheus Luiz, Daniel Podence, Costa

GOAL! Mee breaks the deadlock with acrobatic volley (1-0)

GOAL! Neves with immediate equaliser with strike from distance (1-1)

Brentford FC 1 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Yellow Card Rúben Diogo da Silva Neves

WHAT A CHANCE! Toney will be kicking himself for that one! The striker is completely unmarked as a cross is cushioned into his path, but he can only head wide from six yards out.

Substitution Adama Traoré Diarra Gonçalo Manuel Ganchinho Guedes

A chance presents itself to Costa in the box, but his left-footed effort is saved by Raya.

Substitution Bryan Mbeumo Sergi Canós Tenes

Substitution Pelenda Joshua Tunga Dasilva Ogochukwu Frank Onyeka

The visitors advance down the left before a deep cross is aimed at Costa, but the forward is crowded out by the alert Brentford defence.

Wolves have gone 15 successive Premier League games without finding the net more than once. Now would be an ideal time to end that streak.

Yellow Card Bryan Mbeumo

Blocked! Brentford threaten down the right and a cross is only cleared as far as Dasilva, whose goalbound low drive is blocked by a well-placed Collins.

Substitution Yoane Wissa Keane William Lewis-Potter

This one still very much in the balance. Big 15 minutes to go. #COYW

Battling away inside the final 20 minutes 👊



🐝 1-1 🐺#BrentfordFC | #BREWOL — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 29, 2022

Podence is in need of treatment following an aerial challenge with Costa and Mee. Although, the Italian appears fine to continue as he makes his way to the touchline.

We are heading towards the final 20 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium. Can either side find a winner, or are we destined for a stalemate?

Brentford enjoy a prolonged spell of pressure after they are awarded a free-kick in a decent position. However, the Wolves defence deals with the threats, and are eventually off the hook.

Wissa hangs in the air to head Mbeumo's deep cross back into the danger zone, but none of his team-mates are alert and Brentford clear the danger.

Costa neatly works space to try his luck from the edge of the box. However, his eventual left-footed effort is a tame one and easy for Raya to gather.

Sa is back on his feet and, with his head bandaged up, Kilman also returns to the thick of the action.

Sa is now in need of attention as he goes down. The medical team have certainly earned their money today.

We have another stoppage with players on the deck once more. The medical teams have certainly earned their money today.

Neves tries his luck from the edge of the box once more following a Wolves corner. But this time, his effort is high and wide of the target.

A nervy moment for Brentford as a lackadaisical Mee is dispossessed by Podence in the box, but Raya is quickly out to narrow the angle and block the Italian.

The contest suddenly bursts into life as Mee acrobatically gives Brentford the lead with his second goal for the club. But Wolves respond almost immediately with an equally impressive strike by Neves.

52' | #BRE 1-1 #WOL



An immediate response! Semedo sets Neves on the edge of the @BrentfordFC box and the midfielder makes absolutely no mistake with his first-time finish! Great goal!#BREWOL — Wolves (@Wolves) October 29, 2022

GOAL #BrentfordFC 1 @Wolves 1



Neves levels instantly from the edge of the box



🐝 1-1 🐺#BREWOL — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 29, 2022

Assist Nélson Cabral Semedo

Goal Rúben Diogo da Silva Neves

🤸‍♂️ @Ben6Mee with the acrobatics!!



Mbeumo whips a cross in from a short corner and Mee adjusts his feet to bicycle home



🐝 1-0 🐺#BrentfordFC | #BREWOL https://t.co/ruIA5JK7Hg — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 29, 2022

Brentford continue to apply the pressure. Mee flicks on a free-kick before a combination of Sa and Kilman deny Pinnock a clear sight at goal, albeit at the expense of a corner.

Assist Bryan Mbeumo

The hosts go straight onto the attack from the restart. Despite Wolves initially dealing with Henry's long throw, the threat remains before Mbeumo.

Brentford get us off and running again in the second half.

The two sides registered a combined 10 shots on goal during that first half, but not one of them was on target. Both will be hoping to carry a greater attacking threat when the contest resumes.

Injuries have provided the main talking points during the goalless first half at the Gtech Community Stadium, with both sides losing a player. Jensen limped off for Brentford in the 37th minute, with Matheus following for Wolves four minutes later.

HALF-TIME: BRENTFORD 0-0 WOLVES

Boubacar Traore tries his luck from distance, but his ambitious attempt is well wide of the target and never troubling Raya.

Another stoppage in play due to injury, with Janelt down for Brentford on this occasion. The medical team are on to tend to the midfielder.

Wolves look to hit their opponents on the counter with Traore leading the charge. However, the Brentford defence quickly recovers to snuff out the threat.

We are going to have six minutes of additional time at the end of this first half.

Despite facing a succession of corners, the Brentford defence stands firm and eventually sees out the danger.

Moutinho straight into the action from a Wolves corner, as his shot deflects behind off a Brentford defender. Can the visitors capitalise on their pressure?

Substitution Matheus Luiz Nunes João Filipe Iria Santos Moutinho

Still goaless as we approach the latter stages of the first half, with both sides yet to register a single shot on target so far.

🔁 We're forced into a change with Mikkel coming on!



All the best to Mathias Jensen who is replaced after a collision with Adama 🙏



🐝 0-0 🐺#BrentfordFC | #BREWOL | @ifxpayments — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 29, 2022

There's nothing to choose between the sides with ten to go in the half. A number of stoppages have slowed the tempo of the game, with chances few and far between.#COYW

Substitution Mathias Jensen Mikkel Krogh Damsgaard

Jensen was down for Brenford at the same time as Matheus. But thankfully, both players are able to continue in this game.

Another concern for Wolves as Matheus is clutching his left arm and in need of medical attention. The visitors will hope it is nothing too serious, and that he can carry on.

Brentford work their way into the Wolves box following a neat and patient build-up. However, the opportunity goes begging as Toney slips at the most untimely of moments.

Yellow Card Daniel Castelo Podence

Relief for the visitors as Neves is back on his feet and in the thick of the action. Wissa, who was caught on the case during the challenge, has a change of shirt.

Concern for Wolves as Neves stays down following an aerial challenge with Wissa. The skipper is holding his leg and appears to be in some discomfort.

😤 So, so close!@JoshDasilva_ is inches away with a curling effort from 25 yards, Sa could only watch on as it whistled past the post

🐝 0-0 🐺#BrentfordFC | #BREWOL



🐝 0-0 🐺#BrentfordFC | #BREWOL — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 29, 2022

Wolves show two changes from their 4-0 defeat to Leicester, though unlike Brentford they have stuck with the same 4-3-3 formation. Semedo replaces Jonny at right-back and Boubacar Traore is preferred to the benched Moutinho in central midfield.

Brentford make three alterations from their loss to Villa and also appear to have changed formation, with Thomas Frank opting for a 4-3-3 as opposed to the previous 5-3-2. Mee, Dasilva and Wissa are brought into the side in place of Jorgensen, Roerslev and Onyeka.

Wolves are winless in their last 10 away league games, losing each of their last three. You must go back to 2010 for the last time they went longer without an away Premier League victory.

JUST WIDE! Stepping away from a challenge, Dasilva takes aim from 20 yards. However, his left-footed strike is just wide of the far post.

Neves' eyes light up and he has a bit of time and space to get a shot away from range, but it flies high and wide of the target.

CHANCE! Neves is fine to continue without any treatment following that earlier coming together. Brentford finally turn their possession into something more tangible, but Toney miscues Mbeumo's cut-back off target from 12 yards.

Costa has the chance to run at Brentford's defence but the ball gets stuck under his feet a little and he soon loses possession. The referee has to halt play as Neves was caught by Wissa and possibly needs some treatment.

Referee Madley has just been speaking to both captains about the number of infringements. Play continues and Costa gets on the end of an inswinging delivery with his head, but he is unable to keep it on target.

💨



Podence's weak shot is easily saved by Raya while at the other end Semedo's challenge on Henry has earned him a very early yellow



🐝 0-0 🐺#BrentfordFC | #BREWOL — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 29, 2022

The game has not really been allowed to get going so far due to a number of minor fouls. Traore brings down Ajer in central midfield in the latest example of that.

Ivan Toney has scored six goals in his past seven Premier League games, accounting for 75 per cent of Brentford's total in these matches (6/8). Overall, Toney has scored 30 per cent of the Bees' Premier League goals, the highest percentage of any player for a team in the competition.

Thomas Frank's hosts have seen more of the ball in the early stages (72 per cent) but it is Wolves who have had the only attempt, albeit a scuffed shot from Podence.

A couple of early openings as Podence sees a left-footed effort saved by David Raya and, shortly after, a Bueno cross is cleared just ahead of Costa in the middle. #COYW

Brentford work the ball out wide to Wissa, but he is unable to pick out Toney in the middle as the ball sails out of play for a goal-kick.

SAVE! The first on-target attempt of the match sees Neves pick the ball off Jensen and play in Podence, whose weak attempt is right at Raya.

Adama Traore attempts to burst clear down the right but he effectively runs the ball straight out of play. The Wolves winger wants a free-kick but referee Bobby Madley feels otherwise.

KICK-OFF! Wolves, in desperate need of a morale-boosting result today, get us up and running. Leicester lost 1-0 to Manchester City in Saturday's early kick-off in what is a boost for both of these sides.

Yellow Card Nélson Cabral Semedo

Both sets of players have made their way onto the field in west London and kick-off is now just a few moments away.

Brentford have lost four of their past six league meetings with Wolves (W1 D1), with two of those defeats coming on home soil in March 2017 and January 2022. However, Wolves have lost each of their past four Premier League games in London, last losing more consecutively in the capital between September 2010 and November 2011 (six).

Subs: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Hwang Hee-chan, Matija Sarkic, Yerson Mosquera, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Moutinho, Chem Campbell, Joe Hodge.

WOLVES XI (4-2-3-1): Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, Hugo Bueno; Boubacar Traore, Ruben Neves (c); Adama Traore, Matheus Nunes, Daniel Podence; Diego Costa.

Subs: Sergi Canos, Mads Roerslev, Matthew Cox, Yegor Yarmolyuk, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mikeel Damsgaard, Frank Onyeka, Saman Ghoddos, Mathias Jorgensen.

BRENTFORD XI (4-3-3): David Raya; Kristoffer Ajer, Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry; Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Jenelt, Mathias Jensen; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney (c), Yoane Wissa.

Boubacar back in the starting XI! 👊

Wolves were themselves on the end of a 4-0 loss last time out, with the hammering at the hands of Leicester City leaving them 19th in the Premier League, five points behind 11th-placed opponents Brentford. The visitors have lost five of their past six league matches, failing to score in four of those, and will remain under the caretaker charge of Steve Davis until the new year.

Brentford appeared to return to form by following up a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion with a creditable goalless draw against Chelsea, but they were thumped 4-0 by Aston Villa last weekend and could do with responding in front of their home fans today.

Hello and welcome to our live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Brentford and Wolves at the Gtech Community Stadium.

🧤 @josesaoficial set for appearance number 5️⃣0️⃣ in a Wolves shirt 🙌

