Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Hwang Hee-chan scored twice as Brentford forgot how to defend and Wolves took full advantage with a 4-1 win in west London.

Hwang took his tally for the season to 11 as Wanderers followed up their Christmas Eve win over Chelsea by collecting another festive three points.

It was a first victory in the capital in 15 attempts for Wolves, their last coming in a 2-0 win at Tottenham in February last year.

But it was gifted to them by a Brentford side who could soon be looking nervously over their shoulders at the relegation battle after a fourth straight defeat and a sixth in seven matches.

21:41

Brentford are put out of their misery by the final whistle, with Wolves clinching a memorable 4-1 win at the Gtech Community Stadium, earning back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time this season! Wolves had a commanding lead to defend when the second half began, with Lemina's early header and Hwang's brace putting them 3-1 up as Brentford continually played themselves into trouble. The Bees enjoyed plenty of possession as they looked for a route back into the game, but they couldn't find a way past Wolves' resolute backline and the visitors killed the contest when Collins – who endured a torrid outing – played a terrible pass to Cunha, allowing him to tee up Bellegarde to make it 4-1 on the break. Wolves return to 11th place with 25 points at the halfway stage of the season, while Brentford are looking over their shoulders in 14th, four points clear of the bottom three after losing their fourth straight game. Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with Wolves hosting Everton and Brentford visiting Crystal Palace. Until then, it's goodbye from us – thank you for joining us!

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:33

FULL-TIME: BRENTFORD 1-4 WOLVES.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:32

Brentford have managed 15 shots to Wolves' 11 in this game, with the teams both amassing 2.1 expected goals (xG). The Bees' finishing has been pretty poor, while Wolves' shooting has been absolutely ruthless. There are just seconds to play with Brentford merely chasing a consolation.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:31

A handball from Doherty gives Brentford a free-kick near the byline on their left-hand side. Jensen looks to whip it into the far corner, but his poor effort is never troubling Sa.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:29

Olakigbe takes aim from range, looking for a late consolation, but he sends a dismal attempt spinning well wide. That sums up Brentford's game.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:28

Even at this stage, Brentford continue to play themselves into real trouble. Collins sells Flekken short with another poor back pass, then the goalkeeper chips a risky ball over Cunha's head. He just about gets away with it.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:27

We will have six minutes of stoppage time to finish this game.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:27

Almost 5-1! Bellegarde bursts down the left flank, leaving his marker in his wake before blasting at goal with his left foot. Flekken spreads himself at his near post to smother the attempt and save Brentford any further embarrassment.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:25

Ghoddos goes down just inside the Wolves area before casting a hopeful glance towards the referee. There's a quick VAR check for a penalty with Doherty in close proximity, but it's swiftly cleared. There was absolutely no contact whatsoever – the Brentford man was lucky to avoid a booking for simulation!

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:24

Both teams have managed four shots on target in this game. The difference has been Wolves' ruthless finishing on the counter-attack.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:21

Substitution Keane William Lewis-Potter Myles Spencer Peart-Harris

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:21

Wolves have now scored eight goals via substitutes in the Premier League this season, with only Brighton (11) managing more.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:21

Substitution Yoane Wissa Bileko Michael Oluwakorede Olakigbe

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:21

Sa gets lucky! The Wolves goalkeeper makes a meal of a deep cross from Lewis-Potter, with a Brentford player lurking behind him. In part due to the presence of Hugo Bueno, he's able to gather the loose ball at the second attempt.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:19

Brentford win a corner on their left flank, but Jensen's deep delivery is headed clear. That fourth Wolves goal seems to have killed off remaining belief inside this stadium.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:16

Substitution Rayan Aït-Nouri Hugo Bueno López

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:15

Goal Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:15

Assist Matheus Santos Carneiro da Cunha

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:14

Cunha fails to hold onto Toti's long ball forward, and Damsgaard picks it up in a promising position for Brentford. He has space to shoot, but he tries to do to much against Toti and Santiago Bueno, and Wolves escape!

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:13

POST! SO CLOSE TO 4-1! Cunha races onto a pass into the left-hand channel, facing up Pinnock before skipping past him on the outside. With no support, the Brazilian fires off a low shot towards the far corner, but it crashes off the foot of the post and out! Brentford stay in the contest by a matter of inches!

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:11

Having recorded back-to-back shutouts in their final two home games of last season, Brentford have now kept just one clean sheet in their 10 Premier League home matches this term, beating Burnley 3-0 in October.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:10

Wolves clear Jensen's initial set-piece, then do likewise from the second ball into the box. They've defended their area resolutely in this second half, but the ball is back with Brentford again.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:09

Bellegarde stays down holding his face near halfway, but the referee allows the game to continue despite it being an apparent head injury. Brentford come forward to win a corner on their left, to be taken by Jensen.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:08

Three of Cunha's four Premier League away goals this season have been against London sides – it's the joint-most goals a Wolves player has scored in the capital in a single Premier League campaign (level with Raul Jimenez in 2019-20). He's barely had a sniff in the second half and looks leggy – it wouldn't be a surprise if he is the next man withdrawn.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:07

We're into the final 20 minutes of the 90 here, with Brentford continuing to force Wolves to do plenty of desperate defending. The away fans are in great voice as their side look to see this game out, chanting O'Neil's name constantly.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:05

SO CLOSE! Lewis-Potter continues to threaten, beating Doherty with ease to reach the byline before firing a low ball across the face of goal. Wissa looks destined to prod it home, but Ait-Nouri gets back to make a goal-saving clearance for Wolves!

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:03

DANGER! Lewis-Potter angles a delicious cross towards the far post, with Roerslev darting towards the bouncing ball. He's just eased out of it by Ait-Nouri, though, and the chance goes begging.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:03

Substitution Mads Roerslev Rasmussen Mathias Jensen

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:02

Bellegarde shows an electrifying turn of pace to race onto a ball down the left, allowing Wolves to enjoy a better spell of possession inside the Brentford half. Ait-Nouri then looks for a cute chip over the top for Cunha, but there's too much on it and Flekken can come off his line to claim.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:01

Doherty, who scored what proved to be the winner against Chelsea on Sunday, is also on, replacing Semedo in a straight swap at right wing-back.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:01

Here come those Wolves changes. Doyle replaces Sarabia, who assisted the first goal and has looked lively throughout.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

21:00

Bellegarde scampers forward to feed Lemina on the break, but Wolves' opening goalscorer is caught offside on the left side of the box. O'Neil is about to make two further changes, with Doherty and Doyle seemingly preparing to come on.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:57

Damsgaard goes down under pressure from Semedo inside a crowded Wolves area, and there are some half-hearted penalty appeals from the home fans, but nothing from the Brentford players. That was good, strong defending from Semedo.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:57

Might O'Neil feel Neto has 30 minutes in him if he decides to freshen things up? Despite spending around two months on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United, Neto has the joint-most assists in the Premier League this season, with his tally of seven only matched by Kieran Trippier and Mohamed Salah.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:55

Wolves are sitting off Brentford and asking the Bees to break them down. It's been one-way traffic since the start of the second half, but the visitors always provide a threat on the counterattack.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:53

Brentford have lost five of their last six Premier League games (one win), including each of their last three in a row. They last lost more consecutively between January and February 2022, a run of five in which the fourth game was a 2-1 home loss against Wolves, with Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho on target.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:52

The latest Brentford set-piece causes more panic in the Wolves area, with Santiago Bueno forced into a last-ditch block. The Bees come again down the left, and this time it's Semedo back to make the intervention. Brentford are well on top, and Wolves may need some fresh legs soon.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:51

Kilman becomes the first Wolves player in the book for a strong challenge on Maupay. He didn't seem to make much contact there, but he flew in with plenty of force as Maupay flicked the ball past him.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:51

ALMOST! Ait-Nouri is forced to put a Lewis-Potter cross out for a throw-in, which is hurled into a packed penalty area by Roerslev. It's nodded down for Lewis-Potter to strike it on the volley, and his effort takes a wicked deflection, but Sa gets behind it well.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:48

A big handball appeal goes up from the home fans as Toti and Santiago Bueno combine to get the better of Wissa just outside the Wolves area. The referee is unmoved by their protests.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:48

Brentford come down the left wing again as Maupay plays in Ghoddos on the overlap. He drives a great cross into the danger zone, but his team-mates are on their heels in the centre and Ait-Nouri can clear behind for a corner, which comes to nothing.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:47

Gomes attempted six tackles in the first half, twice as many as any other player on the pitch (Norgaard had three). He and Lemina have been so energetic in that Wolves engine room – but can they keep it up just three days on from their last match?

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:45

This is the first time Brentford have ever conceded three or more first-half goals at home in a Premier League game, and the first time Wolves have scored three before the break in an away match since January 2021, in a 3-3 draw with Brighton.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:44

Gomes concedes a deep free-kick as Brentford continue to press for a route back into the match. Ghoddos lines up the dead ball, but Sa can simply allow his overhit cross to sail behind.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:44

CHANCE! Brentford threaten immediately as Maupay outmuscles Ait-Nouri to find Wissa in the right-hand channel. He drives in a cutback for Lewis-Potter, but he can't get enough power on his finish and it's straight at Sa!

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:42

Wolves get the second half under way at the Gtech Community Stadium! Will the next 45 minutes live up to what we saw in the first half?

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:41

Substitution Yehor Yarmoliuk Mikkel Krogh Damsgaard

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:36

The first three goals in this game came within a span of three minutes and three seconds, the shortest between three goals in a Premier League match since Bournemouth versus Watford in January 2019 (two minutes and 34 seconds between the 37th and 40th minutes). Will that chaotic spell end up deciding this contest, or can Brentford bounce back?

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:34

The half-time whistle brings a breathless first period to an end in west London, with Wolves leading Brentford 3-1! The visitors started brightly and took the lead through in-form midfielder Lemina, who powered Sarabia's deep cross home with his head. Exactly eighty seconds later, Wolves had another as their former defender Collins saw a terrible back pass intercepted by Hwang, who beat Flekken before walking the ball in. Brentford got straight back into the contest within another two minutes as Wissa steered his finish into the top-left corner, but Wolves re-established their two-goal cushion shortly before the half-hour mark, with Pinnock's failure to get out playing Hwang onside, allowing the South Korean to slip a neat finish into the bottom-left corner, though there will be no hat-trick for him with a back injury later forcing his withdrawal. Both teams have been guilty of playing themselves into trouble at times, and there should be plenty more entertainment to come after the break!

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:27

HALF-TIME: BRENTFORD 1-3 WOLVES.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:27

WHAT A MISS! Maupay shoots wide with the goal gaping! A clever flick over the shoulder for Wissa – almost identical to that which created Brentford's goal – sends the winger in behind. He has to cut it back with Sa sliding in on him, and as Wolves get players back on the goal line, Maupay steers his shot wide of an open goal while off-balance! That will be the final action of a chaotic first half!

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:25

Roerslev fails to get the better of Toti near the corner flag as the Wolves defender wins a throw-in for his team. That injury to Hwang means we'll have an elongated period of stoppage time here.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:24

Hwang is able to walk from the pitch, to applause from the Wolves supporters and jeers from the Brentford fans. There'll be no hat-trick for the South Korean here as Bellegarde takes his place.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:24

Hwang continues to receive treatment, lying on the turf near the edge of the Brentford area. O'Neil may have to replace his leading goalscorer here.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:21

There's a concerning moment for Wolves here. Hwang is down and appears to be holding his lower back, having also looked to be in discomfort before that recent corner. He seems to have been hurt in an aerial duel with Pinnock a few moments ago.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:20

Sarabia's deep corner is headed clear on the far side, then the Spaniard is caught offside as Semedo tries to find him with the next delivery.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:19

Cunha races down the byline after receiving Ait-Nouri's pass near the corner flag, and Roerslev steps in to prod it behind for a Wolves corner.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:18

We will have a minimum of five minutes of stoppage time to end this first half! That must be to account for the four goals, as this game has flowed very smoothly.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:16

Norgaard receives the first yellow card of the game, having lunged in to bring Ait-Nouri down as the Algerian skipped infield.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:14

Brentford have lost three of their last six Premier League home games (three wins), as many as in their previous 27 at the Gtech Community Stadium (13 wins, 11 draws). Are they heading for another defeat here?

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:13

BIG CHANCE! Collins should make it 3-2 as he's found totally unmarked from Ghoddos' right-wing free-kick. The former Wolves man rises inside the six-yard box, but he plants his header over Sa's crossbar!

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:12

Lemina almost puts Kilman in trouble with a slightly unorthodox switch of play, and his captain has to send a booming clearance upfield. Brentford come back on the right, and Wissa is nudged over by Toti as the Bees get a free-kick in a crossing position.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:10

A loose pass sets Sarabia off on the break as Wolves carve out another three-on-three situation in attack. He offloads to his left for Cunha, but the Brazilian takes the wrong decision as he sees an early shot blocked at close quarters, then Sarabia fouls Roerslev.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:09

Though Wolves have a poor record in London lately, they are unbeaten in their last four away league games against Brentford (two wins, two draws), since a 3-0 defeat in the Championship in February 2016.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:07

CLOSE! Wissa sees a low cross cleared as far as Norgaard, who does so well to keep the ball despite going down before slipping in Lewis-Potter. He sends another inviting cross towards the far post, where Toti just does enough to ease Wissa out of it with the goal gaping.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:06

Ait-Nouri beats his marker with a fine piece of skill before scampering towards the corner of the box and sending a low cross into the danger zone, but Pinnock slides in to clear ahead of the sky blue shirts behind him. Wolves are playing with so much belief in the final third.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:04

Ghoddos sends an awful free-kick straight into Sa's gloves, to groans from the Brentford fans.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:04

The home fans are stunned into silence after that third Wolves goal. Brentford get an immediate chance to hit back again as Wissa is brought down 30 yards from goal. This one will be lifted into the penalty area.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:01

Assist Tote António Gomes

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:01

Wide! Another flowing Wolves move sees Semedo chip the ball into the path of Sarabia, who volleys it back to Cunha on the edge of the box. He brings it down well before looking to bend a shot into the top-right corner, but it sails just wide.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:00

Goal Hee-Chan Hwang

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:59

Gomes slips a delicate ball in behind Collins, and Hwang beats Flekken to it with a clever blindside run. He's forced wide so looks to chip a cross into Sarabia, but two red and white shirts get back to crowd him out at the vital moment. Wolves continue to look lively in attack.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:57

Brentford have won just one of their last eight league games against Wolves (two draws, five defeats), beating them 2-0 at Molineux in the first ever Premier League meeting between the sides in September 2021. Wolves won the teams' last meeting 2-0 at Molineux last season, with Diego Costa scoring his only goal for the club in that match.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:56

Brentford go short from the set-piece and end up working it all the way over to the far side of the pitch, where Lewis-Potter sends a poor cross behind for a Wolves goal-kick. The visitors finally get some respite.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:55

Now Wissa takes on Toti, turning the defender inside-out before seeing his low drive deflected out for a corner. Few would bet against more goals in this game – it's wide open!

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:54

Another chance for Wolves! The visitors should be 3-1 up! With Roerslev down in midfield, Semedo breaks over halfway with options to his left and right. He chooses the former, slipping a pass into Hwang, but he's dispossessed as he attempts to check back onto his right to shoot! Cunha is absolutely fuming, insisting he should have been the target of Semedo's pass!

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:53

ALMOST 2-2! Wolves need to calm things down here! A left-wing cross finds Janelt steaming in at the back post, but he's just unable to get enough power on his header, sending it straight at Sa at the near post!

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:52

There was a brief VAR check for a possible handball on Wissa's goal, but it stands! It's 2-1 after a frantic start in west London, and Brentford's tails are up now!

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:48

Assist Neal Maupay

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:47

Goal Yoane Wissa Bileko

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:46

Goal Hee-Chan Hwang

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:45

Assist Pablo Sarabia García

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:45

CLOSE! Janelt almost scores an own goal! Hwang darts onto Gomes' clever pass in behind to drill the ball across the six-yard box, where Janelt gets a desperate touch in front of Cunha. Much to Brentford's relief, it drifts just over Flekken's crossbar – that could have gone anywhere!

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:43

Good defending! Sarabia lifts a lovely pass onto the chest of Cunha, who brings it down and gets between the two Brentford centre-backs in one motion. Roerslev gets back just in the nick of time, though, to shepherd the ball back to Flekken.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:42

Only two of Hwang's eight Premier League goals for Wolves this season have come away from Molineux. He is released by Toti's ball down the left flank, but Roerslev recovers well to outmuscle him and come away with the ball.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:40

Janelt meets the corner at the near post, but Cunha is behind him to block his flick behind for another set-piece. The next delivery is nodded up in the air, but it drops for a sky blue shirt to clear.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:39

Now Brentford attack down their left as Lewis-Potter digs out an excellent cross towards the lurking Wissa… but Toti gets back to nod it behind for a corner. We've had an end-to-end start here.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:38

Block! Kilman glides out of defence elegantly before finding Ait-Nouri inside the Brentford area. The left-back cuts it back to Cunha, who in turn offloads for Gomes to strike… but it's bravely blocked at close quarters.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:37

Semedo cuts out Maupay's pass before leading the Wolves counterattack, but then he plays a dismal ball of his own out to his right, allowing Brentford to snuff out the danger.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:36

Wolves concede a cheap corner as Santiago Bueno's clearance hammers off Wissa then rebounds back onto the Uruguayan before going behind. Brentford work it short for Lewis-Potter to cross… but it's an easy catch for Sa.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:34

As we expected, it looks like Brentford have started in a 4-3-3 shape as they bid to end their poor run of form. With the likes of Luton Town and Nottingham Forest earning valuable results over the festive period, some Bees fans may be glancing nervously over their shoulders.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:32

We're under way in west London as Maupay gets the ball rolling for the hosts. Brentford are in their traditional red and white stripes, with Wolves donning a sky blue third kit.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:28

Since a 2-0 win at Tottenham in February 2022, Wolves are winless in their last 14 Premier League away games against London sides (three draws, 11 defeats). Can they end that rotten run in the capital here? We're about to find out!

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:24

O'Neil only makes one change to the team which faced Chelsea three days ago, with Craig Dawson unable to recover after sustaining a deep cut to his knee during that game. Santiago Bueno replaces him in the heart of Wolves' back three, but there is positive news for the visitors elsewhere as Neto is named among the substitutes, around two months after suffering a hamstring injury. Hodge and Bellegarde also return to the bench after being unavailable last time out.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:24

Frank makes three changes to the team which began Brentford's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on this ground 10 days ago, with Ben Mee suspended while Zanka and Damsgaard drop to the bench. Yarmoliuk, Maupay and Collins are brought in, the latter to face the club he left in July. Mbeumo, Toney, Henry, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade, Kristoffer Ajer, Joshua Dasilva and Frank Onyeka are all unavailable as the Bees continue to face something of a selection crisis.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:20

WOLVES SUBS: Matt Doherty, Pedro Neto, Hugo Bueno, Sasa Kalajdzic, Tommy Doyle, Dan Bentley, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Joe Hodge, Tawanda Chirewa.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:16

WOLVES (3-4-3): Jose Sa; Maximilian Kilman, Santiago Bueno, Toti Gomes; Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Hwang Hee-chan, Matheus Cunha, Pablo Sarabia.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:16

BRENTFORD SUBS: Mathias Jensen, Zanka, Thomas Strakosha, Mikkel Damsgaard, Myles Peart-Harris, Michael Olakigbe, Ethan Brierley, Vincent Angelini, Valentino Adedokun.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:12

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Mads Roerslev, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Saman Ghoddos; Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Yehor Yarmoliuk; Yoane Wissa, Neal Maupay, Keane Lewis-Potter.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

19:12

Wolves, on the other hand, last turned out on Christmas Eve, but Gary O'Neil's team gave their fans the best possible present with a 2-1 win over Chelsea. Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty were on target as they continued their knack of turning over the big clubs at Molineux, but their away form has been disappointing for some time. Indeed, Wolves have won just five of their last 35 Premier League away games (seven draws, 23 defeats), losing 10 of their last 13, but a rare road win here in west London would take them within four points of the top eight.

