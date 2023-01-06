Brentford vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Brentford host West Ham in an all-Premier League FA Cup third-round tie on Saturday.

The game comes soon after the Bees’ downed the Hammers in the league with Thomas Frank’s side hopeful that this is their year to go on a long cup run, with the quarter-finals their previous best.

West Ham are winless in six and will want a midweek draw at Leeds to spark them into action.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brentford vs West Ham is scheduled for a 5.45pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

The match will take place at Gtech Community Stadium.

Where to watch Brentford vs West Ham

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast live in the UK.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Brentford vs West Ham team news

Ivan Toney could return for Brentford if he can shake off a knee injury picked up in the recent win at West Ham.

Frank Onyeka and Kristoffer Ajer are also nearing returns with Aaron Hickey eyeing this match for his comeback. Shandon Baptiste is out.

West Ham will hope Vladimir Coufal can recover from the shin injury that forced him off against Leeds.

Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet are again set to miss out.

Brentford vs West Ham prediction

This game could come down to who picks the stronger side and the Hammers’ European and relegation focus could aid the Bees’ bid.

A 2-0 Brentford win.

(Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Hammers last beat Brentford almost 30 years ago with Kevin Keen and Trevor Morely on the scoresheet in a 4-0 win.

Brentford wins: 18

Draws: 11

West Ham wins: 22

Brentford vs West Ham match odds

Brentford: 29/20

Draw: 11/5

West Ham: 15/8

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).