Brentford vs West Ham LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today
West Ham will hope a change in competition brings a change in results as they travel to face Brentford in an FA Cup third-round clash this evening. David Moyes is under huge pressure, with his side picking up just one point from their last six Premier League matches.
The Hammers were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Blackburn in November, and it remains to be seen how seriously Moyes takes this cup competition with the immediate priority very much the Premier League and moving away from the relegation zone.
Brentford though have more freedom to go strong in the FA Cup. The Bees are enjoying another superb season in the top-flight under Thomas Frank, sitting ninth in the table after their brilliant win over Liverpool on home soil last time out, and it was Brentford who came out on top when these sides met just over a week ago. Follow all the action with our LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.
Brentford vs West Ham latest news
Kick-off: 5:30pm GMT, Gtech Community Stadium
How to watch: Not on TV in the UK
Brentford team news: Toney could return
West Ham team news: Coufal a doubt
Standard Sport prediction: Brentford 2-0 West Ham
Brentford FC - West Ham United FC
Stage is set...
16:00 , Matt Verri
Moyes on transfer plans
15:53 , Matt Verri
David Moyes says West Ham are open to making new signings this month.
The club spent around £150m over the course of the summer and are yet to see much of a return, winning only four Premier League games all season.
Discussing the January transfer window, Moyes said: “We still might be active if we can.
“Ultimately, the club spent a lot in the summertime, ideally we’re not trying to bring in so many players.
“They’re still trying to get used to us ourselves but it depends on our situation.”
Beckham joins Brentford on loan
15:46 , Matt Verri
Brentford have signed Romeo Beckham on loan from Inter Miami.
Released by Arsenal at the age of 13, Beckham took a five-year break from football before joining his father’s American side and made his professional debut in September 2021.
Last season, Inter Miami II finished sixth in the Eastern Conference and Beckham led the way in the assists charts, registering ten in 20 appearances while also scoring twice.
“I came here at the start to keep fit during the off season,” he told the club’s official website. “The chance then came to come on loan here and I’ve never been so excited.
“I’ve loved it. They’re such nice boys and have good energy. I love coming in every day seeing them and getting to train every day with them is fun.”
Last time they met...
15:38 , Matt Verri
These two sides met just over a week ago in the league - here’s how Malik Ouzia reported on it from the London Stadium:
If the World Cup break was supposed to offer the Premier League’s teams a chance to reset, then the old on-off trick has failed to work the oracle for West Ham. On the evidence seen so far, it may even have made things worse.
For if the Irons’ television set was displaying little but the muddled fuzz of static in November, then heading it seems now to be in a state of almost total malfunction, screen cracked, insides knackered. Mendable, sure. But by who and how?
A 2-0 defeat to Brentford made it five in a row in the Premier League for the Hammers and saw David Moyes serenaded with chants of “sacked in the morning” by the away fans.
Prediction
15:31 , Matt Verri
This game could come down to who picks the stronger side and the Hammers’ European and relegation focus could aid the Bees’ bid.
A 2-0 Brentford win.
West Ham team news
15:24 , Matt Verri
West Ham could be without Vladimir Coufal for today’s FA Cup clash with Brentford.
He picked up a knock following a heavy challenge from Crysencio Summerville against Leeds at Elland Road and was duly substituted.
Moyes has also confirmed Kurt Zouma is making progress but will not be fit for Saturday.
“Kurt Zouma is getting closer, but maybe not yet,” said the West Ham boss. “He’s only just going to start training, so we’re probably much the same [from Leeds].
“We’re trying to recover. We only played late on Wednesday night so we’re still trying to get the players back together and get them ready.”
Predicted West Ham XI: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Scamacca.
Brentford team news
15:16 , Matt Verri
Ivan Toney could return for Brentford if he can shake off a knee injury picked up in the recent win at West Ham.
Frank Onyeka and Kristoffer Ajer are also nearing returns with Aaron Hickey eyeing this match for his comeback. Shandon Baptiste is out.
How to watch Brentford vs West Ham
15:07 , Matt Verri
TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast live in the UK.
Live blog: You can follow all the action right here though, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.
Good afternoon!
14:59 , Matt Verri
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Brentford vs West Ham!
It’s an FA Cup third-round clash this evening, with the two sides coming into it in very different form. The Bees are flying, and beat West Ham just over a week ago, while David Moyes is under huge pressure as his side continue to struggle.
We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:30pm GMT from the Gtech Community Stadium.