Brentford vs West Ham LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League clash

Ivan Toney was missing from the Brentford squad for the clash. The striker was ruled out by what the club described as “a minor hamstring injury”.

West Ham made nine changes with one eye on Thursday’s Europa League Conference semi-final with AZ Alkmaar.

Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen were among those dropped to the bench with Michail Antonio missing out completely.

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Schade, Wissa

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson, Soucek, Downes, Fornals, Lanzini, Cornet, Ings

Brentford FC 2 - 0 West Ham United FC

𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧 𝙏𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙨 𝙁𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙠 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KLtXWqulKc — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 14, 2023

Brentford stay on track for a top-half finish then, while West Ham have bigger fish to fry next week. They could still end the season with silverware. That's all for now. Goodbye!

Brentford's win lifts them above fellow West Londoners Fulham to ninth in the Premier League. They attempted a season-high 24 shots in this game. They're having a great season. West Ham stay 15th. They're technically still at risk of relegation, but they've got bigger fish to fry next week.

Brentford have completed the double over West Ham! The Bees wrapped up the win in the first half with goals from Mbuemo and Wissa. The visitors might have mounted a comeback had Ings' disallowed goal in the second half stood, but in truth they wouldn't have deserved it.

FULL-TIME: BRENTFORD 2-0 WEST HAM UNITED

Roerslev hands West Ham one last corner, which Emerson swings it in and gets headed away. The Hammers keep the pressure on but can't create another clear cross. And that's it!

It ends in defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium. pic.twitter.com/YF20uh4Ffk — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 14, 2023

Fabianski comes to the rescue again to keep out Mbuemo's bouncing header. Brentford appeal for a penalty when Downes outmuscles Roerslev in the box. There's a brief VAR check but nothing more.

There's a brief stoppage in play as Henry gets treated for a knock. It's nothing for Brentford to be concerned about.

Five minutes of added time await. Benrahma cuts inside from the left and scoops the ball into Raya's arms. He's been West Ham's best player, despite only being on the pitch for half an hour.

Fabianski gathers the ball in the penalty area as Onyeka's first touch lets him down. He's not to blame for West Ham's imminent defeat.

No doubt Brentford would be happy to settle for just the two goals, but they're still looking for more when they can. Mbuemo cuts inside and gives Fabianski a simple save to make.

🔁 A final pair of changes



Hickey and Schade head off 👏



🐝 2-0 ⚒#BREWHU | #BrentfordFC | @ifxpayments — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 14, 2023

Brentford do make another change though. Roerslev takes Hickey's place at right-back.

West Ham's corner comes to nothing. Benrahma quickly wins another one, but the result is the same. Brentford aren't going to be beaten at their own set-piece game.

Benrahma's latest run down the left is rewarded with a corner. West Ham will make a substitution before they take it.

Substitution Daniel William John Ings Jarrod Bowen

Bowen makes his introduction for Ings.@Scope_Markets | 🐝 2-0 ⚒️ (83') pic.twitter.com/rNMQ8vJUsQ — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 14, 2023

Brentford are slowing the game down a little now. The Bees have no need to take too many risks, being two goals up with 10 minutes to go.

Brentford get caught in possession but West Ham can't capitalise on the mistake. Benrahma scuffs a low shot into the arms of Raya.

Hickey picks up the game's first yellow card for a mistimed challenge. It's been a clean game overall.

Substitution Yoane Wissa Pelenda Joshua Tunga Dasilva

Substitution Mikkel Krogh Damsgaard Shandon Baptiste

Benrahma's corner delivery isn't the greatest. Brentford aren't troubled by it.

Benrahma shows a bit of magic down the left to earn West Ham a corner.

Mbuemo sends a header sailing over the crossbar. Brentford are still creating half-decent chances to score again.

NO GOAL! BRENTFORD 2-0 WEST HAM UNITED! Ings' goal is ruled out as Mubama handled the ball as it rebounded into him off the post. It's a harsh decision, especially for Ings who did nothing wrong, but by the letter of the law it's the correct one.

Substitution Mathias Jensen Ogochukwu Frank Onyeka

GOAL! BRENTFORD 2-1 WEST HAM UNITED! Ings pulls a goal back from the Hammers! Benrahma's floated cross kisses the far post and hits Mubama who's stretching to meet it. Lanzini hooks the ball back into the centre and the Englishman nods into the empty net. The goal's being checked for handball...

❌ It's disallowed 😅



Mubama handled as Benrahma's cross came back off the post in the build up



🐝 2-0 ⚒#BREWHU | #BrentfordFC https://t.co/y8wAM92dgb — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 14, 2023

Ings has the ball in the back of the net but the goal is ruled out after a VAR check.



🐝 2-0 ⚒️ (69') — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 14, 2023

GOAL #BrentfordFC 2 @WestHam

1



Ings scores from close range



There is a VAR check for handball, however



🐝 2-1 ⚒#BREWHU — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 14, 2023

Assist Manuel Lanzini

That's better from West Ham. Johnson bombs forward from right-back and forces Raya to turn his powerful shot away. Brentford hurriedly clear.

West Ham have yet to have a shot in this half, unless Soucek's botched header counts. They've been poor.

It's a Brentford corner. West Ham survive this one.

Brentford keep on coming. Wissa heads wide from Henry's left-wing cross.

The chances keep on coming 💪



Wissa shoots off target when well placed while Mbeumo has a header blocked by Ogbonna before Wissa gets in the way of his goalbound effort



🐝 2-0 ⚒#BREWHU | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 14, 2023

Cornet's the last West Ham player to make way for now. Their youth product Mubama replaces him.

West Ham decide to make change. Benrahma replaces the quiet Fornals.

🔁 Mubama makes his entry for Fornals.@Scope_Markets | 🐝 2-0 ⚒️ (59') pic.twitter.com/gUnNCvK7wQ — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 14, 2023

Substitution Gnaly Albert Maxwel Cornet Divin Saku Mubama

Brentford are queueing up to test Fabianski. Two of their players get in each other's way before Janelt fires over and the offside flag goes up.

Substitution Tomáš SouÄek Declan Rice

Brentford's latest corner comes to nothing, but that won't bother them at all. They look more than capable of scoring another goal at least.

Brentford nearly make it 3-0! Schade picks out Mbuemo with an excellent far-post cross. The Frenchman powers a header towards goal that Ogbonna stretches himself to block. Fabianski wasn't going to save it if he hadn't.

West Ham are looking marginally brighter than they did in the opening 45 minutes, but not by much. Brentford still look comfortable.

Wissa gets a first-time shot away as a poor clearance rebounds in his direction. He should find the target but fires just wide instead! West Ham are riding their luck.

Brentford win a corner down their right which Mbuemo takes. It's cleared. West Ham almost but not quite get in behind on the counter.

West Ham start the half by creating a reasonable chance. Soucek connects with a far-post header as the ball comes his way but the Czech midfielder can't get it on target.

The second half gets started. Let's see whether West Ham fare any better than they did in the first half.

We're back for the second half ⚒️ — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 14, 2023

Brentford had 13 shots to West Ham's two in that first half and have lost just one game they've led at half-time in the Premier League this season. They're coasting to victory at the moment. West Ham understandably look distracted.

A great first half for Brentford comes to an end. The game got off to a slow start, but the Bees have swarmed West Ham's second string so far. Moyes' men have struggled to defend set-pieces and haven't clicked yet at all.

HALF-TIME: BRENTFORD 2-0 WEST HAM UNITED

The officials have added four minutes onto the end of this half, by the way. Schade's caught offside from Jensen's throughball.

Brentford race up the other end of the pitch and come close to scoring again. Hickey jinks towards the box and shoots wide of the right-hand post.

West Ham immediately respond to going 2-0 down! Ings goes for the bottom left corner from inside the box. Raya's on hand to deny the Englishman and concede a corner, which Brentford clear easily.

Brentford lead at the break. pic.twitter.com/9M4auPnNjB — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 14, 2023

It's brilliantly effective 🔥



Jensen's long throw, Mee's flick on, and Wissa nods home from the edge of the six yard box



🐝 2-0 ⚒#BREWHU | #BrentfordFC https://t.co/12afpTZEm5 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 14, 2023

Mbuemo sends the corner in from the right. Mee gets on the end of it and heads high and wide. West Ham will be relieved to go in at half-time just one goal behind.

Assist Ben Mee

Wissa scores a second for Brentford.



🐝 2-0 ⚒️ (44') — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 14, 2023

Brentford create a great chance from a trademark set-piece! A long throw-in from the left confuses Fabianski who flaps at a header. Wissa can't bundle the loose ball over the line, and Emerson makes an excellent block to send Damsgaard's drive wide for a corner.

Henry blasts the ball against a West Ham defender from way out. The visitors have been far too passive so far.

Wissa is close to a second!



Janelt and Hickey combine down the right, Wissa controls Aaron's cross on the edge of the box and then fires low at goal but Fabianski is down smartly to save



Keep it up 👊



🐝 1-0 ⚒#BREWHU | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 14, 2023

Schade turns to give himself sight of goal and has a crack at finding it from the edge of the box. The German drags his shot wide of the left-hand post.

It's all Brentford currently. They earn a corner down their left. It's cleared by Ogbonna.

Brentford almost double their lead! The Bees buzz their way to the edge of West Ham's penalty area. Fabianski gets down low to grab Wissa's fizzing shot.

Breentford are back on the attack. Ogbonna heads away Mbuemo's left-footed curler.

Mee requires some treatment now. Frank has a quick discussion with his assistants in the technical area. The centre-back looks good to continue though.

West Ham get their first shot of the game. Emerson dribbles inside from the left and sends a tame shot at Raya, who makes an easy save.

Janelt took a barge in the back from Lanzini as they challenged for a header. Thankfully it looks like the German will be able to shake the knock off.

Fornals holds the ball up and waits for support. Cornet's cross from the left is cut out. Play's stopped as Janelt is down injured.

Brentford swing a few crosses into West Ham's box, testing their resolve. The visitors deal with them all, but they're second best at the moment.

Brentford are starting to enjoy themselves. They win a free-kick down their left as Fornals handles the ball.

A brilliant pressing goal!



Damsgaard intercepts midway inside the West Ham half, it's then well worked across through Janelt and Jensen to @BMbeumo19 to sweep home from 15 yards



🐝 1-0 ⚒#BREWHU | #BrentfordFC https://t.co/vrv0aTuqTG — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 14, 2023

Assist Mathias Jensen

Mbeumo opens the scoring.



🐝 1-0 ⚒️ (21') — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 14, 2023

Schade's penalised for bundling over Johnson in an aerial challenge down Brentford's left.

Ings and Lanzini combine down West Ham's left but they can't create a shooting opportunity.

Brentford string a few nice passes together in midfield, but West Ham are able to regain the ball before things start to get dangerous.

Brentford have had 62 per cent possession so far. The hosts aren't used to having to take the initiative in dictating the play.

This game's gotten off to quite a slow start. Both teams have little to play for now, so it's understandable that the intensity's lacking in their play.

West Ham have barely been able to get into Brentford's half so far. They do here, as Soucek's searching cross can't find the head of a team-mate.

Brentford create a very good early chance! Schade curls a right-footed cross into the box that Damsgaard nods just wide from very close range.

Inches from an opener 😤



It's a teasing cross in from @Kevinschade_ which Mikkel Damsgaard flicks just past the post



A bright start from The Bees 💪



🐝 0-0 ⚒#BREWHU | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 14, 2023

