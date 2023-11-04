Brentford vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Brentford vs West Ham LIVE!

It's another London derby in the Premier League this afternoon as the Bees and Hammers look to continue building momentum after recent big derby victories. Brentford were the latest team to make easy work of Chelsea last time out, winning at Stamford Bridge for the third season in the row, before the Hammers brushed Arsenal aside in midweek to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Brentford are looking to win three games in a row for the first time since the end of last season, when they beat Tottenham, Manchester City and today's opponents in the same fixtures as today. It's been an impressive turnaround after a tough start to this season, which saw them go winless in six games before beating Burnley two weeks ago.

It's been a similar tale for West Ham, who after starting well saw the their bubble somewhat burst with three defeats on the spin across all competitions. It was a different tale against the Gunners and David Moyes will fancy his side's chances today. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Brentford vs West Ham latest news

GOAL! Maupay ends long goal drought

GOAL! A stunner from Kudus!

GOAL! Bowen scores record-breaking goal

GOAL! Mavropanos own goal!

GOAL! Collins turns it around

16:45 , Alex Young

80min: I type that but then look up to see Fornals flash a blistering shot over from the edge of the area. He should be hitting the target.

16:44 , Alex Young

78min: Ajer and Jensen replaced by Roerslev and Yarmolyuk. West Ham not doing much in the way of looking for a winner.

16:37 , Alex Young

72min: Mbeumo really wants his goal. He jinks past one, two, three defenders and into the area but can't find the angle to shoot.

GOAL!

16:34 , Alex Young

70min: Collins turns it around! A thumping header has the hosts back on top!

16:28 , Alex Young

64min: Antonio and Benrahma off for Ings and Fornals.

16:27 , Alex Young

63min: West Ham fans in loudest voice as we enter the final half hour. Moyes looks to be readying a change or two.

16:24 , Alex Young

59min: Brentford back on the ball but not showing much urgency.

GOAL!

16:20 , Alex Young

55min: Oh dear! Mavropanos heads into his own net when trying to defend Mbeumo's wicked free kick delivery.

16:18 , Alex Young

53min: Moyes into the book for moaning about a foul on Soucek.

16:16 , Alex Young

51min: Bowen drives a shot at goal but it's a first simple save for Strakosha.

16:15 , Alex Young

49min: West Ham starting the second half far better than the first. This time bossing possession.

Second half!

16:10 , Alex Young

46min: Back underway

Malik Ouzia at Gtech Community Stadium

16:08 , Alex Young

Mark Flekken was on the end of a hefty whack from Mavropanos early on and the Greek is a big man. Looks like he's left his mark because Thomas Strakosha is on at half-time.

16:05 , Alex Young

Second half coming up.

Malik Ouzia at Gtech Community Stadium

15:59 , Alex Young

Good half of football that. West Ham should have gone 3-1 up but Mbeumo's gone close to levelling three times in stoppage time. Both sides will think this game is there for them.

Half-time!

15:55 , Alex Young

53min: Breathless stuff!

15:54 , Alex Young

52min: Whatever Kudus can do... Onyeka can't. He tries to replicate the volley but it flies a long way high and wide.

15:52 , Alex Young

49min: Brentford firmly on top in the closing stages. West Ham clinging on.

15:50 , Alex Young

47min: Twice Mbeumo goes close in stoppage time and twice he shoots when he probably should have passed.

Brentford getting closer, though. He is finding his range.

15:47 , Alex Young

45min: Seven minutes added on.

Malik Ouzia at Gtech Community Stadium

15:46 , Alex Young

Needless to say, David Moyes is absolutely livid down in front of us. It looked Benrahma's chance to put away but Antonio stretches ahead of him. If you're going for that, the leats you can do is put it into the empty net...

SITTER!

15:43 , Alex Young

40min: It should be 3-1. It just HAD to be 3-1... but Antonio gets in Benrahma's way and clears the crossbar from two yards out.

An incredible miss, a shock for Antonio.

Malik Ouzia at Gtech Community Stadium

15:40 , Alex Young

Reckon Christian Norgaard should have done better there. He was shuffling backwards but no West Ham player had picked him up.

15:39 , Alex Young

35min: A good chance for Brentford falls to Norgaard after a neat exchange on the edge of the area, but he hits it straight at Areola.

15:38 , Alex Young

30min: Brentford need to get their foot on the ball. They completely lost their shape.

15:33 , Alex Young

Goal stands! That's Bowen scoring in six away games in a row - a Premier League record!

15:30 , Alex Young

A VAR check first on handball, but it looks OK...?

GOAL!

15:28 , Alex Young

26min: West Ham have turned it around! Kudus almost gets a second but sees his flick from close range hit the post and Bowen is on hand to tuck home the rebound.

15:27 , Alex Young

24min: West Ham looking far more dangerous. Brentford a bit shell-shocked.

Malik Ouzia at Gtech Community Stadium

15:24 , Alex Young

That is as good as it gets from Mohammed Kudus. Suspect he may well end up in the Lucas Paqueta camp when by the end of the season we're wondering how on earth he wasn't snapped up by a Champions League club.

GOAL!

15:21 , Alex Young

19min: Oh my word, how has Kudus done that?!

An absolute stunner from the summer signing as acrobatically volleys past Flekken for a goal out of nothing.

15:20 , Alex Young

15min: West Ham growing into the game, they need to do something.

GOAL!

15:13 , Alex Young

10min: It's been coming for a while and it's Maupay! His first goal since returning to Brentford and first goal in well over a year!

He heads home from five yards as Janelt crosses into the area.

15:08 , Alex Young

5min: First shot on target falls to Mbeumo but it's weak and straight at Areola.

15:05 , Alex Young

3min: Brentford slowing things down and calming the crowd after that mistake.

15:03 , Alex Young

1min: Oh, wow. Almost a gift to West Ham after 33 seconds as Flekken slips when trying to clear the ball but recovers before Antonio can pounce.

Kick-off!

15:02 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

14:59 , Alex Young

We'll have a minute's silence for Remembrance Day ahead of kick-off.

14:56 , Alex Young

Brentford have won all four of their top-flight matches against West Ham, conceding just once.

West Ham did, though, beat Brentford away from home in the FA Cup last season.

Malik Ouzia at Gtech Community Stadium

14:47 , Alex Young

Aaron Hickey's absence is a big blow for Brentford, who are of course already missing first-choice left-back Rico Henry. Vitaly Janelt has done the job before, but Jarrod Bowen will be licking his lips, surely.

14:43 , Alex Young

Final preparations as the players head back into the dressing rooms.

14:35 , Alex Young

It's been a mixed start to the season for both teams. 10th hosts ninth today with a point between them.

A win for Brentford would see them leapfrog West Ham, while a Hammers win would see them move level on points with Newcastle before their evening game against Arsenal.

Malik Ouzia checks in

14:22 , Alex Young

Our man at the Gtech.

Team news

14:15 , Alex Young

Brentford makes two changes from the win over Chelsea as Neal Maupay and Frank Onyeka come in for defenders Mads Roerslev and Aaron Hickey. Attacking changes from Thomas Frank.

It's three changes for West Ham. Edson Alvarez and Lucas Paqueta are out due to suspension so James Ward-Prowse and Michail Antonio come in. Alphonse Areola returns in goal.

Teams in full

14:09 , Alex Young

Brentford: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Janelt, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa

Subs: Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Mee, Strakosha, Roerslev, Yarmolyuk, Olakigbe, Brierley, Adedokun

West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Kudus, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Mubama

Brentford XI

14:02 , Alex Young

...and the hosts!

West Ham XI

14:02 , Alex Young

Here's how the Hammers look.

13:51 , Alex Young

Team news is imminent.

Bowen targets Premier League history

13:39 , Alex Young

Jarrod Bowen will be looking to score a record-breaking goal toady.

The 26-year-old has now netted in each of the Hammers' first five Premier League away contests, with only Mohamed Salah previously achieved the feat.

And now match no.6 is in his sights.

He said: "I wasn't aware of it. Look, he's made a really good start to the season, Jarrod, his form's been good.

"There's a consistency to him at the moment as well, he's getting goals, so let's hope he can break that record tomorrow.

"I think the length of his contract would suggest to you how long we want him for and what we think of him. I like Jarrod's journey because I think he's been a bit of the story where football always used to be, you start in the lower leagues and find your way up.

"You make your way to the top if you can, and it's probably less and less happening in football nowadays. Now the kids are all getting taken in the academies so young and very few clubs now miss out on young boys.

"So for him to go from Hereford to Hull, Hull to West Ham and eventually become an England international, I think that says a lot about Jarrod and how well he's done."

David Moyes on Brentford

13:29 , Alex Young

"Ultimately when you win games you get some praise for it and you think the players are playing well, and if you lose it can be very quickly the opposite, but I actually think that the team has been playing well.

"Brentford have done remarkably well over the years, they continue to do so. They have really talented footballers, and sometimes you go under-the-radar a little bit possibly, but I think for the people who watch them enough, to come up against them closely, (they) realise how good they are."

Thomas Frank on West Ham

13:21 , Alex Young

"West Ham are a very good side with a very good and experienced manager [in David Moyes].

"They've had a good start to the season, they top their group in the Europa League and are in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.

"They are a strong opponent but we trust ourselves and believe and if we top perform, we have a good chance of winning."

Prediction

13:04 , Alex Young

Brentford produced a superb display to contain and counter against Chelsea for another win at Stamford Bridge, but at home to West Ham will require a different mindset.

West Ham shook off three consecutive defeats to convincingly beat Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, and it remains to be seen if they can raise themselves for more of the same in west London. The absence of Alvarez and Paqueta will surely play a part here.

Brentford to win, 2-1

West Ham team news

12:57 , Alex Young

West Ham have no fresh injury worries but will be without both Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez, who are suspended for one game after picking up five yellow cards each.

A late decision will be made on captain Kurt Zouma due to a knee concern.

James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus are the obvious choices to deputise.

Brentford team news

12:47 , Alex Young

Brentford are set to remain without Shandon Baptiste as he nears a return from a shoulder injury, but otherwise it is a case of as you were for Thomas Frank.

With Joshua Dasilva, Mikkel Damsgaard and Keane Lewis-Potter all expected back later in November, it would not be a surprise to see Frank stick with the same lineup which deservedly beat Chelsea last time out.

Kevin Schade and Rico Henry are also still sidelined, with Ivan Toney banned.

How to watch Brentford vs West Ham

12:35 , Alex Young

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised on TV due to the traditional Saturday 3pm blackout.

However, highlights are available on Match of the Day from 10:20pm tonight on BBC One.

Welcome

12:30 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to The Standard's LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Brentford and West Ham.

It's another London derby this afternoon and one both teams will fancy their chances of winning.

Kick-off at the Gtech Community Stadium is at 3pm GMT, so stick with us.