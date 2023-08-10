Brentford vs Tottenham: Premier League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Brentford welcome Tottenham to west London for an all-capital clash on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

It may well be a tale of two (absent) strikers at the Gtech Community Stadium as the Bees start a campaign which will be devoid of Ivan Toney for at least its first half, while Spurs sweat over the future of Harry Kane.

A decision is expected from the England forward before Sunday’s game, as he mulls over a move to Bayern Munich after Tottenham accepted a bid worth over £87million.

It has been a busy summer at Spurs anyway with Ange Postecoglou in the hotseat after a long-running manager search.

The Australian has already set about stamping his authority on a squad which finished a lowly eighth last time out, while Brentford would love to match their impressive ninth-place finish.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brentford vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

The match will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Where to watch Brentford vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 1pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Harry Kane faces a big decision over his future (PA)

Brentford vs Tottenham team news

The hosts should be able to include Bryan Mbeumo and Frank Onyeka in their squad after both were substituted with knocks in last weekend’s friendly against Lille.

New club captain Christian Norgaard is unlikely to start having only just returned from an injury.

Spurs will hand a competitive debut to James Maddison in behind either Kane or Richarlison, depending on their star striker’s decision on his future. Postecoglou has favoured a 4-2-3-1 formation during pre-season and Destiny Udogie is another in line to start.

The new manager is without Bryan Gil (groin), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Fraser Forster (back).

Brentford vs Tottenham prediction

Spurs’ new project may well turn out to be a prosperous one but Postecoglou could hardly ask for a more difficult welcome to the Premier League.

Brentford lack their main goalscorer but have the potential to be every bit as wily and technical as they’ve ever been.

Brentford to win, 2-1.

Thomas Frank wants to lead a renewed charge for Europe (Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Both of the clubs’ Premier League meetings in west London have ended in a draw.

Brentford wins: 7

Tottenham wins: 24

Draws: 15

Brentford vs Tottenham match odds

Brentford: 13/8

Tottenham: 5/4

Draw: 15/8

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).