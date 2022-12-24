Brentford vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

(ES Composite)

Brentford welcome Tottenham to west London for the first Premier League game in 44 days as top-flight domestic football returns on Boxing Day.

Both teams have been keeping fit with mid-season friendlies, though Spurs have been hit with a virus just days before Christmas to leave a few players’ availability in doubt.

Brentford will be keen to pick up where they left off - a 2-1 win over Manchester City - and are a solid team in front of their own fans, earning 12 of their 19 points at home, while Spurs have won just two of their last five away games.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brentford vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 12.30pm GMT kick-off on Monday, December 26, 2022.

The match will take place at Brentford Community Stadium.

Where to watch Brentford vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nick Purewal at the ground.

Brentford vs Tottenham team news

Brentford are hoping to have up to five players back for the visit of Spurs. Kristoffer Ajer, Aaron Hickey, Pontus Jansson, Thomas Strakosha and Shandon Baptiste are all working towards match fitness ahead of the season restart.

Spurs will be without both Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentacur although the latter should be back for New Year's Day. A virus has swept through the squad, leaving both Djed Spence and Oliver Skipp as doubts.

Richarlison will miss up to four weeks of action following a hamstring injury.

Heung-min Son came off the bench, wearing a mask, in the 1-1 draw with Nice in a boost to Antonio Conte, while Ryan Sessegnon is in contention. It remains to be seen if Harry Kane will feature.

(Getty Images)

Brentford vs Tottenham prediction

Brentford signed off for the break with a win over Manchester City, while Spurs had a bit of a wobble losing three of their last five to drop into fourth. However, it almost feels like the start of a new season given the break, meaning form can almost be thrown out the window.

Story continues

The Bees are by no means pushovers, while Spurs always have a goal in them. It’s primed to be an intriguing first game back in the Premier League schedule.

Score draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Brentford wins: 6

Draws: 14

Tottenham wins: 24

Spurs have not lost to the Bees since 1948.

Brentford vs Tottenham match odds

Brentford: 29/10

Draw: 13/5

Tottenham: 20/23

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).