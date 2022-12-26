Brentford vs Tottenham LIVE: Line-ups and team news as Premier League returns on Boxing Day

Kieran Jackson
·6 min read

Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back since the break for the World Cup.

Thomas Frank and his team beat Man City in their last outing, a match where Ivan Toney starred and scored twice - though he’s now subject to FA charges over alleged betting breaches. As for Spurs, they defeated Leeds in a seven-goal thriller in mid-November, a result which left them fourth in the table and hoping that they can mount a realistic charge for the top-four - and even maybe a title tilt - once again.

However, they remain eight points off Arsenal for this term and have played one game more, too. Harry Kane is in line to start and feature for the first time since his penalty miss for England in the World Cup quarter-final against France, but French captain Hugo Lloris will be rested with Fraser Forster deputising in goal.

Follow all the action from Brentford vs Tottenham below.

BRENTFORD VS TOTTENHAM

  • Brentford host Tottenham in the Premier League on Boxing Day - kick-off is at 12:30pm (GMT)

  • Harry Kane is in line to start for Spurs but Hugo Lloris will not feature

  • Ivan Toney could also play despite being subject to FA charges over alleged betting breaches

  • The lunchtime kick-off is the first of seven games from the Premier League today

Brentford vs Tottenham: Tottenham boss Antonio Conte not happy to be playing again so soon after World Cup

11:18 , Kieran Jackson

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is not happy to be playing so soon after the World Cup and has hinted he will select those who have remained in England for the Boxing Day clash at Brentford.

The Premier League resumes merely a week after Spurs duo Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero battled it out in Qatar to win the World Cup.

While Conte has already confirmed the World Cup finalists will not play on Monday, the Italian has a decision to make over Croatia’s Ivan Perisic as well as England pair Harry Kane and Eric Dier after the trio all made the last eight.

“It is a strange situation and honestly to play so quickly – only one week after the World Cup – I am not really happy,” he said.

“In one hand, you are happy because for my club, Tottenham, to have 12 players at the World Cup it means that we are in the right way to try to be competitive and to try in the future to win something.

“But it is normal that when you have so many players play a tournament like this, especially during the season, that now it is not easy because the physical condition is not at the top.

“It is impossible to give them a lot of rest and for sure with the players that didn’t play the World Cup and we work for four weeks, now they are in a great physical condition. We work a lot on the tactical aspect and physical aspect. Now they are at a level that is better than the players who finished the World Cup.”

Antonio Conte is not happy his players are being forced to play so quickly after the World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)
Antonio Conte is not happy his players are being forced to play so quickly after the World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Fantasy Football: GW17

11:01 , Kieran Jackson

The deadline has passed!

Did you get your transfers in on time? Happy with your new picks? De Bruyne or Salah?

Now we begin our build-up to the first Premier League game of the day as Brentford host Tottenham at 12:30pm! Team news is expected in around half-an-hour!

Fantasy Football: GW17

10:58 , Kieran Jackson

We’re just two minutes from the deadline - get your transfers in and pick your team for GW17!

Fantasy Football tips: FORWARDS

10:40 , Kieran Jackson

- Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal (£6.5m)

Striker is expected to start in Gabriel Jesus’ absence. Can he score the goals to keep Arsenal at the top?

- Che Adams, Southampton (£6.4m)

Saints have a good run of fixtures - and Adams is likely to be Nathan Jones’ main man up front

- Callum Wilson, Newcastle (£7.4m)

Barely featured in Qatar so will be hungry to perform for his club. Newcastle have impressed too.

- Erling Haaland, Manchester City (£12.2m)

Surely a shoo-in. The man scores goals. Lots of them.

Eddie Nketiah could be given the chance to lead the line for Arsenal in the Boxing Day match with West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)
Eddie Nketiah could be given the chance to lead the line for Arsenal in the Boxing Day match with West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Fantasy Football tips: MIDFIELDERS

10:36 , Kieran Jackson

- Andreas, Fulham (£4.6m)

Best budget midfielder in the game - and has a double gameweek in GW19.

- Miguel Almiron, Newcastle (£5.8m)

Remember how good this guy was before the World Cup?! Highest performing midfielder in the game. The question is: can he keep up his good form?

- Marcus Rashford, Manchester United (£6.7m)

Man United frontman scored a beauty against Burnley in the Carabao Cup and performed well in Qatar. Cheap, too.

- Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (£12.6m)

Main man for the Reds - him or Kevin de Bruyne is the question?

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Fantasy Football tips: DEFENDERS

10:25 , Kieran Jackson

- Bueno, Wolves (£3.9m)

Has started in Wolves’ last five Premier League games - and ridiculously cheap.

- Ben White, Arsenal (£4.7m)

Arsenal joint-top for clean sheets and the England international is the cheapest route into the Gunners defence.

- Kieran Trippier, Newcastle (£5.9m)

Top-scoring defender in the game; solid defensively and can provide goals/assists.

- Joao Cancelo, Manchester City (£7.4m)

Safe pick but is prone to Pep roulette in busy festive period.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Fantasy Football tips: GOALKEEPERS

10:18 , Kieran Jackson

- Danny Ward, Leicester (£4.1m)

Sixth top scoring goalkeeper in FPL despite a disastrous opening two months... and dirt cheap.

- Bernd Leno, Fulham (£4.5m)

Double gameweek for Fulham in GW19; good option for the bench

- Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal (£4.9m)

Arseanl are top for clean sheets and top of the league. Still at a good price too.

- Nick Pope, Newcastle (£5.3m)

Top scoring goalkeeper in the game, with the Magpies solid defensively.

(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

Fantasy Football - major points:

10:09 , Kieran Jackson

- For the return of Premier League Fantasy Football after the World Cup, every player has UNLIMITED TRANSFERS. That means they can make as many changes to their team as they want up until this morning’s Gameweek 17 deadline of 11AM (GMT).

- So if you have the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino or Alexis Mac Allister in your teams - all of whom are unavailable for this round of games - now is the time to get them out of your team!

- Keep an eye on double gameweeks down the line! Chelsea, Fulham, Manchester City (x2), Tottenham and Arsenal all have double gameweeks in the next six weeks or so...

- Here are the GW17 fixtures:

  • Brentford vs Tottenham

  • Crystal Palace vs Fulham

  • Everton vs Wolves

  • Leicester vs Newcastle

  • Southampton vs Brighton

  • Aston Villa vs Liverpool

  • Arsenal vs West Ham

  • Chelsea vs Bournemouth

  • Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

  • Leeds vs Manchester City

Fantasy Football tips and team news LIVE

10:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest Fantasy Football tips and team news ahead of the deadline.

Latest Stories

  • Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills

    CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title. The 23-year-old Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalv

  • Should the Blue Jays consider a reunion with Liam Hendriks?

    A reunion may be in the cards between the Toronto Blue Jays and relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, who last appeared for the team in 2015.

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland's arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns (6-9) in the coldest game in New Orleans history. Quarterback Deshaun Watson drove Cleveland to the Saints' 15 in the final minute, but he was sacked on fourth down wit

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • EXPLAINER: Why are baseball teams spending so much money?

    Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner combined for almost $1 billion in contracts. Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo and Willson Contreras added up to another billion. And that's just nine players. Just one lucrative slice of baseball's December spending spree. What a difference a year makes. It has been an epic holiday season already for several teams and players — a year after Major League Baseball locked out its players in an ugly labor dispute th

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Jets' Quinnen Williams active, Jags' Travon Walker sidelined

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night after a calf injury sidelined him last Sunday. Williams, selected to his first career Pro Bowl team Wednesday, leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. He injured a calf in New York's loss to Buffalo on Dec. 11 and sat out the Jets' 20-17 defeat against Detroit last Sunday. Williams' return will help boost a pass rush that has been among the NFL's

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30. He gets a hotel suite on road trips. A 33-year-old right-

  • AP sources: Cubs, LHP Drew Smyly agree to 2-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly is staying with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract. Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a successful physical. Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The left-hander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout. The 33-year-old Smyly went

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and