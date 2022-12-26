Brentford vs Tottenham LIVE: Line-ups and team news as Premier League returns on Boxing Day

Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back since the break for the World Cup.

Thomas Frank and his team beat Man City in their last outing, a match where Ivan Toney starred and scored twice - though he’s now subject to FA charges over alleged betting breaches. As for Spurs, they defeated Leeds in a seven-goal thriller in mid-November, a result which left them fourth in the table and hoping that they can mount a realistic charge for the top-four - and even maybe a title tilt - once again.

However, they remain eight points off Arsenal for this term and have played one game more, too. Harry Kane is in line to start and feature for the first time since his penalty miss for England in the World Cup quarter-final against France, but French captain Hugo Lloris will be rested with Fraser Forster deputising in goal.

Follow all the action from Brentford vs Tottenham below.

BRENTFORD VS TOTTENHAM

Brentford host Tottenham in the Premier League on Boxing Day - kick-off is at 12:30pm (GMT)

Harry Kane is in line to start for Spurs but Hugo Lloris will not feature

Ivan Toney could also play despite being subject to FA charges over alleged betting breaches

The lunchtime kick-off is the first of seven games from the Premier League today

Brentford vs Tottenham: Tottenham boss Antonio Conte not happy to be playing again so soon after World Cup

11:18 , Kieran Jackson

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is not happy to be playing so soon after the World Cup and has hinted he will select those who have remained in England for the Boxing Day clash at Brentford.

The Premier League resumes merely a week after Spurs duo Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero battled it out in Qatar to win the World Cup.

While Conte has already confirmed the World Cup finalists will not play on Monday, the Italian has a decision to make over Croatia’s Ivan Perisic as well as England pair Harry Kane and Eric Dier after the trio all made the last eight.

Story continues

“It is a strange situation and honestly to play so quickly – only one week after the World Cup – I am not really happy,” he said.

“In one hand, you are happy because for my club, Tottenham, to have 12 players at the World Cup it means that we are in the right way to try to be competitive and to try in the future to win something.

“But it is normal that when you have so many players play a tournament like this, especially during the season, that now it is not easy because the physical condition is not at the top.

“It is impossible to give them a lot of rest and for sure with the players that didn’t play the World Cup and we work for four weeks, now they are in a great physical condition. We work a lot on the tactical aspect and physical aspect. Now they are at a level that is better than the players who finished the World Cup.”

Antonio Conte is not happy his players are being forced to play so quickly after the World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Fantasy Football: GW17

11:01 , Kieran Jackson

The deadline has passed!

Did you get your transfers in on time? Happy with your new picks? De Bruyne or Salah?

Now we begin our build-up to the first Premier League game of the day as Brentford host Tottenham at 12:30pm! Team news is expected in around half-an-hour!

Fantasy Football: GW17

10:58 , Kieran Jackson

We’re just two minutes from the deadline - get your transfers in and pick your team for GW17!

Fantasy Football tips: FORWARDS

10:40 , Kieran Jackson

- Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal (£6.5m)

Striker is expected to start in Gabriel Jesus’ absence. Can he score the goals to keep Arsenal at the top?

- Che Adams, Southampton (£6.4m)

Saints have a good run of fixtures - and Adams is likely to be Nathan Jones’ main man up front

- Callum Wilson, Newcastle (£7.4m)

Barely featured in Qatar so will be hungry to perform for his club. Newcastle have impressed too.

- Erling Haaland, Manchester City (£12.2m)

Surely a shoo-in. The man scores goals. Lots of them.

Eddie Nketiah could be given the chance to lead the line for Arsenal in the Boxing Day match with West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Fantasy Football tips: MIDFIELDERS

10:36 , Kieran Jackson

- Andreas, Fulham (£4.6m)

Best budget midfielder in the game - and has a double gameweek in GW19.

- Miguel Almiron, Newcastle (£5.8m)

Remember how good this guy was before the World Cup?! Highest performing midfielder in the game. The question is: can he keep up his good form?

- Marcus Rashford, Manchester United (£6.7m)

Man United frontman scored a beauty against Burnley in the Carabao Cup and performed well in Qatar. Cheap, too.

- Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (£12.6m)

Main man for the Reds - him or Kevin de Bruyne is the question?

(Getty Images)

Fantasy Football tips: DEFENDERS

10:25 , Kieran Jackson

- Bueno, Wolves (£3.9m)

Has started in Wolves’ last five Premier League games - and ridiculously cheap.

- Ben White, Arsenal (£4.7m)

Arsenal joint-top for clean sheets and the England international is the cheapest route into the Gunners defence.

- Kieran Trippier, Newcastle (£5.9m)

Top-scoring defender in the game; solid defensively and can provide goals/assists.

- Joao Cancelo, Manchester City (£7.4m)

Safe pick but is prone to Pep roulette in busy festive period.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Fantasy Football tips: GOALKEEPERS

10:18 , Kieran Jackson

- Danny Ward, Leicester (£4.1m)

Sixth top scoring goalkeeper in FPL despite a disastrous opening two months... and dirt cheap.

- Bernd Leno, Fulham (£4.5m)

Double gameweek for Fulham in GW19; good option for the bench

- Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal (£4.9m)

Arseanl are top for clean sheets and top of the league. Still at a good price too.

- Nick Pope, Newcastle (£5.3m)

Top scoring goalkeeper in the game, with the Magpies solid defensively.

(PA Wire)

Fantasy Football - major points:

10:09 , Kieran Jackson

- For the return of Premier League Fantasy Football after the World Cup, every player has UNLIMITED TRANSFERS. That means they can make as many changes to their team as they want up until this morning’s Gameweek 17 deadline of 11AM (GMT).

- So if you have the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino or Alexis Mac Allister in your teams - all of whom are unavailable for this round of games - now is the time to get them out of your team!

- Keep an eye on double gameweeks down the line! Chelsea, Fulham, Manchester City (x2), Tottenham and Arsenal all have double gameweeks in the next six weeks or so...

- Here are the GW17 fixtures:

Brentford vs Tottenham

Crystal Palace vs Fulham

Everton vs Wolves

Leicester vs Newcastle

Southampton vs Brighton

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Arsenal vs West Ham

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

Leeds vs Manchester City

Fantasy Football tips and team news LIVE

10:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest Fantasy Football tips and team news ahead of the deadline.