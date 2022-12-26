Brentford vs Tottenham LIVE: Result and final score after Harry Kane gives Spurs hope

Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back since the break for the World Cup.

Thomas Frank and his team beat Man City in their last outing, a match where Ivan Toney starred and scored twice - though he’s now subject to FA charges over alleged betting breaches. As for Spurs, they defeated Leeds in a seven-goal thriller in mid-November, a result which left them fourth in the table and hoping that they can mount a realistic charge for the top-four - and even maybe a title tilt - once again.

However, they remain eight points off Arsenal for this term and have played one game more, too. Harry Kane starts and features for the first time since his penalty miss for England in the World Cup quarter-final against France, but French captain Hugo Lloris is rested with Fraser Forster deputising in goal.

Brentford host Tottenham in the Premier League on Boxing Day - the game started at 12:30pm (GMT)

84’ - CROSSBAR! Harry Kane denied a winner by the crossbar (BRE 2-2 TOT)

71’ - GOAL! Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalises for Spurs with a neat finish (BRE 2-2 TOT)

65’ - GOAL! Harry Kane heads home to give Spurs hope (BRE 2-1 TOT)

54’ - GOAL! Ivan Toney pokes home from close range (BRE 2-0 TOT)

51’ - NO PENALTY! Harry Kane appeals for a spot-kick after a tangle with Ben Mee (BRE 1-0 TOT)

43’ - OFFSIDE! Ivan Toney finishes cooly but has made his run too early (BRE 1-0 TOT)

15' - GOAL! Brentford’s Vitaly Janelt taps in from close range to open scoring (BRE 1-0 TOT)

The lunchtime kick-off is the first of seven games from the Premier League today

Brentford FC 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur FC

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

14:27 , Kieran Jackson

90+5 mins: Heung-min Son works David Raya!

Brentford lose the ball cheaply. Kulusevski feeds Son outside the box who shoots with his left foot - and the Brentford keeper is down low to his right to parry clear!

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

14:25 , Kieran Jackson

90+3 mins: All Tottenham now.

Hojbjerg swings in a cross but Eric Dier’s header is deflected behind.

Tottenham defencer Clement Lenglet now down in the box holding his head - and he does have a cut on his face. Ben Davies replaces him...

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

14:22 , Kieran Jackson

90 mins: Five minutes of added-time - will we have a winner at the death here?!

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

14:17 , Kieran Jackson

86 mins: Ivan Toney this time close to a winner for Brentford!

He reaches the ball just ahead of Forster in the box but gets too much on it and the ball flies over the bar!

Great chance! What a finish to this game!

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

14:16 , Kieran Jackson

84 mins: Harry Kane heads against the bar!

The Tottenham No 10 is the one on the move in the box and he’s first to the cross from the left, beating Raya to the ball, but the ball slams against the crossbar!

So close to a winner for Spurs!

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

14:13 , Kieran Jackson

82 mins: Double change for Brentford: Norgaard and Mbuemo OFF, Dasilva and Wissa ON.

Davinson Sanchez, of all people, then breaks out of defence to shoot on the volley - great contact but it’s straight at Raya!

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

14:10 , Kieran Jackson

80 mins: Good chance for Tottenham’s Matt Doherty!

Perisic floats his cross again to the back post and Doherty rises highest but can only glance wide!

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

14:09 , Kieran Jackson

78 mins: Thrilling game this now!

Perisic’s cross to the back post is headed central by Doherty and Kane tries to swivel and shoot but can’t get a clean connection!

Perisic than appealing for a penalty for handball but replays show it hit the Brentford defender Mathias Jørgensen’s side.

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

14:07 , Kieran Jackson

76 mins: Mbuemo is played through on goal and gets there before Forster and the Brentford man goes down - clear dive!

Forster completely removes his arms. Yellow card for Mbuemo for simulation... and he knows it!

Why did he not simply shoot?!

GOAL! Brentford 2-2 Tottenham (Hojbjerg, 71)

14:04 , Kieran Jackson

71 mins: Tottenham are level - what a turnaround!

Spurs are fortunate in the build-up. Kulusevski plays a neat one-two on the right with Doherty and his cross is deflected off Mee into the path of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who finishes with aplomb into the top corner!

From nothing, really, Spurs are level! Will we have a winner here?!

— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2022

Brentford 2-1 Tottenham

13:58 , Kieran Jackson

67 mins: Big chance for Bryan Mbuemo!

The Brentford striker sees the ball come into the box on the ground but he skies over!

A change apiece too: for Spurs, Japhet Tanganga comes off for Davinson Sanchez.

For Brentford: Jensen makes way for Ghoddos.

GOAL! Brentford 2-1 Tottenham (Kane, 65)

13:56 , Kieran Jackson

Spurs are back in it - and it’s their main man Harry Kane!

Clement Lenglet’s cross from the left leaves the Spurs striker plenty to do but his header is guided beautifully into the far corner - no chance for Raya!

That’ll do Kane’s confidence the world of good after the World Cup. Game on!

Harry Kane has a goal on his Premier League return to offer Spurs some hope! ⚪️



Watch #BRETOT LIVE: https://t.co/XBvNsM6diG pic.twitter.com/uWHQJIgPCQ — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2022

Brentford 2-0 Tottenham

13:55 , Kieran Jackson

63 mins: Toney this time in the book for a bit of a needless barge into Lenglet.

Spurs still struggling to fashion any chances here. Too slow and ponderous with possession.

Time for some changes, Mr Conte?

Brentford 2-0 Tottenham

13:51 , Kieran Jackson

60 mins: Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma now in the book as he wrestles Ivan Toney to the ground!

Sums up Spurs’ hour so far. Brentford dominant; Tottenham powerless.

Brentford 2-0 Tottenham

13:50 , Kieran Jackson

59 mins: Booking for Brentford’s Mathias Jensen after a delicate clip of Heung-min Son.

Tad harsh, perhaps.

GOAL! Brentford 2-0 Tottenham (Toney, 54)

13:46 , Kieran Jackson

54 mins: Brentford double their lead!

Eric Dier gives away a cheap corner by shinning his clearance behind and Norgaard flicks on at the near post for Ivan Toney to pounce at the back post, poking home!

Nightmare for Spurs and Eric Dier! They’re two down here!

— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2022

Brentford 1-0 Tottenham

13:43 , Kieran Jackson

51 mins: Harry Kane is appealing for a penalty!

Perisic’s cross looks for the Tottenham frontman and Ben Mee is all over the Spurs No 10.

VAR check complete, no penalty. Hhhmmm, interesting... thought he may have been sent over to the monitor there!

Brentford 1-0 Tottenham

13:39 , Kieran Jackson

48 mins: Bit of a missed chance there for Heung-min Son.

The ball breaks to him but instead of finding Doherty in acres on the right, his ball into Kane is too hard and goes through to Raya.

Brentford 1-0 Tottenham

13:36 , Kieran Jackson

The teams are out for the second-half - no changes at the break!

Tottenham need to improve...

Brentford 1-0 Tottenham

13:30 , Kieran Jackson

An ex-Spurs man is not happy...

HALF-TIME: Brentford 1-0 Tottenham

13:22 , Kieran Jackson

Raya collects well from Doherty’s cross right at the death and Brentford lead at the break!

Vitaly Janelt’s 15th-minute goal is what seperates the teams, with Brentford fully deserving of their lead!

Work to do for Spurs, who have been poor. Important half-time team talk for Antonio Conte...

Brentford 1-0 Tottenham

13:17 , Kieran Jackson

45 mins: Four minutes of added time at the end of the first-half.

Spurs need the interval!

Brentford 1-0 Tottenham

13:15 , Kieran Jackson

43 mins: Goal disallowed!

Bissouma is dispossessed in the centre of the park and Ivan Toney is suddenly through on goal!

He rounds Fraser Forster and scores but the flag is up! VAR confirms that he was offside... just!

Big, big let-off for Tottenham!

Brentford 1-0 Tottenham

13:11 , Kieran Jackson

40 mins: Tanganga clatters through Brentford goalscorer Janelt from a long-ball forward - but no booking.

Could’ve seen yellow there the Tottenham defender.

Meanwhile, apart from the two goalkeepers, nobody has touched the ball less than Harry Kane. Just 10 touches for Spurs’ captain today!

Brentford 1-0 Tottenham

13:06 , Kieran Jackson

35 mins: Good save from Fraser Forster!

Spurs don’t deal with a long throw and Brentford’s Mathias Jørgensen swivels and shoots - but the Tottenham stand-in keeper keeps the ball out with his foot!

Brentford 1-0 Tottenham

13:01 , Kieran Jackson

30 mins: Son with another sight of goal outside the box - this time on his left foot - and it forces Raya to dive down low to his right, but the Brentford goalkeeper holds on well!

Spurs pushing though...

Brentford 1-0 Tottenham

13:00 , Kieran Jackson

29 mins: Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo delivers a lovely free-kick into the box but Eric Dier does well to head over the bar.

Fraser Forster collects from Brentford’s subsequent corner....

Brentford 1-0 Tottenham

12:57 , Kieran Jackson

26 mins: Lovely turn from Kulusevski on the right - he darts past Ben Mee but his shot is comfortable for Raya in the Brentford goal.

Much better from Tottenham in the last few minutes...

Brentford 1-0 Tottenham

12:56 , Kieran Jackson

25 mins: First sight of goal for Son Heung-min.

The South Korean finds some space cutting in from the left, but his shot is tame and straight at David Raya!

Brentford 1-0 Tottenham

12:55 , Kieran Jackson

22 mins: Bit of a flare up between Henry and Kulusevski after the Spurs man upends the Brentford defender - and seems to leave a leg in!

No further action taken from the referee David Coote.

Brentford 1-0 Tottenham

12:54 , Kieran Jackson

20 mins: Brentford still dominant here, with Spurs unable to get out of their own half!

Antonio Conte’s team simply haven’t going yet! The Italian has a face like thunder down on the touchline...

Brentford 1-0 Tottenham (Janelt, 15)

12:47 , Kieran Jackson

15 mins: Brentford have the breakthrough!

Spurs opened up all too easily down the left, with Toney heading on for Mbuemo. His cross finds Jensen whose deflected shot is saved by Fraser Forster but midfielder Vitaly Janelt taps into an empty net from close range!

Work to do from Tottenham straight away here...

Brentford 0-0 Tottenham

12:44 , Kieran Jackson

12 mins: Harry Kane steps up to take - but the Brentford wall does his job and the ball is diverted behind for a corner.

Ivan Perisic takes the set-piece but it’s poor and cleared at the front post.

Brentford 0-0 Tottenham

12:42 , Kieran Jackson

10 mins: Matt Doherty finds a route into the final third down the right, but can’t find the cross.

Son Heung-min then glides towards the penalty area and is hauled down by Ben Mee.

Free-kick for Spurs in a promising position...

Brentford 0-0 Tottenham

12:36 , Kieran Jackson

5 mins: Some nerves early on from Tottenham, who’ve had a scruffy start.

Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga misplaces a pass to his left, heaping more pressure on the visitors, but they deal with a long throw from Jensen well - Harry Kane heading away.

Spurs yet to retain possession at all so far!

Brentford 0-0 Tottenham

12:33 , Kieran Jackson

3 mins: The corner is flicked on at the near post but Tottenham win the second ball - and manage to win a goal-kick.

Brentford 0-0 Tottenham

12:32 , Kieran Jackson

2 mins: Early pressure from Brentford, with Mbuemo finding some space on the left in the box - but his cross is blocked by Doherty.

Early corner for the hosts!

Brentford vs Tottenham - KICK-OFF!

12:30 , Kieran Jackson

We’re underway at the Gtech Community Stadium - Brentford in their usual red-and-white shirts while Spurs are in their away blue kit this afternoon.

David Coote is the referee today. All the players take the knee before play gets underway too.

Brentford vs Tottenham

12:29 , Kieran Jackson

Before kick-off, we have a minute’s applause for George Cohen - England’s 1966 World Cup winner who died on Friday.

Brentford vs Tottenham: The players are out!

12:27 , Kieran Jackson

Spurs can go third with a win this lunchtime while Brentford can move up to seventh from their current position of tenth with three points.

Tottenham had 11 players featuring at the World Cup in Qatar - but Kane, Son, Dier, Hojbjerg, and Perisic all start.

Brentford vs Tottenham: The teams are back in after their warm-ups at the Brentford Community Stadium!

12:22 , Kieran Jackson

Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back since the break for the World Cup.

Thomas Frank and his team beat Man City in their last outing, a match where Ivan Toney starred and scored twice - though he’s now subject to FA charges over alleged betting breaches. As for Spurs, they defeated Leeds in a seven-goal thriller in mid-November, a result which left them fourth in the table and hoping that they can mount a realistic charge for the top-four - and even maybe a title tilt - once again.

However, they remain eight points off Arsenal for this term and have played one game more, too. Harry Kane starts and features for the first time since his penalty miss for England in the World Cup quarter-final against France, but French captain Hugo Lloris is rested with Fraser Forster deputising in goal.

Brentford vs Tottenham: Brentford boss Thomas Frank extends contract to 2027

12:10 , Kieran Jackson

Brentford coach Thomas Frank has extended his contract with the Premier League club to 2027.

The Dane joined the Bees from Brondby in 2016, working for Brentford in an assistant coaching role. He then became head coach in 2018 and achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2021, as Brentford overcame Swansea in the Championship play-off final.

An impressive campaign last season – Brentford’s first term in the Premier League – saw Frank lead his side to a 13th-placed finish, and they are 10th in the table ahead of the league’s Boxing Day (26 December) restart.

Speaking about his latest contract extension on Saturday (24 December), the 49-year-old said: “Being a head coach at a club is like a relationship; there are highs and lows. I have been here six years in total, which is a long time in modern football, and I’d like to say thank you to the fans for the support you give us – the players, the staff, everyone involved with the club.

“The warmth, support and kindness every time I meet a Bees fan has been amazing, and it gives me extra energy to continue the work going forward.

“We attacked the Premier League in the first season and we’re attacking it in our second season. I’m looking forward to hopefully continuing our progress and creating more magic moments together.”

Brentford coach Thomas Frank extends contract to 2027

Brentford vs Tottenham: Antonio Conte sees no reason to talk to Harry Kane about England penalty miss

11:59 , Kieran Jackson

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has not spoken to Harry Kane about his failed spot-kick for England but believes the forward is ready to move on from his World Cup disappointment.

Kane’s missed penalty on December 10 saw his national team exit the World Cup after a 2-1 defeat to France in the last eight. France, captained by Spurs skipper Hugo Lloris, went on to reach the final in Qatar but lost out to Cristian Romero’s Argentina last Sunday in a penalty shoot-out.

Conte has warned all of his World Cup players to forget about their experience in the Middle East and is confident talisman Kane will follow that mantra on Boxing Day at Brentford despite choosing not to talk to the forward about his penalty pain.

“About my experience, when I was a player, negative situations happened and you know what happened,” the Tottenham manager said. “It’s not so important to find people to tell you ‘oh, don’t worry’. We are strong. When you play at this level, you have to be a strong person.

“You have to try to address negative events in the right way. Harry is a strong person, I was a strong person when I was a player and for me it’s better not to speak, not to try and justify. We are talking about an important player and they know the way to respond. Harry, for us, is the most important player. We are talking about a world-class striker and he broke every record to score.”

Antonio Conte sees no reason to talk to Harry Kane about England penalty miss

Premier League: BOXING DAY LINE-UP

11:50 , Kieran Jackson

Brentford vs Tottenham (12:30pm)

Crystal Palace vs Fulham

Everton vs Wolves

Leicester vs Newcastle

Southampton vs Brighton

Aston Villa vs Liverpool (5:30pm)

Arsenal vs West Ham (8pm)

Chelsea vs Bournemouth (27 Dec, 5:30pm)

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest (27 Dec, 8pm)

Leeds vs Manchester City (28 Dec, 8pm)

Brentford vs Tottenham: Harry Kane starts!

11:44 , Kieran Jackson

No prolonged period of rest for Harry Kane - 16 days after missing that penalty for England against France in the World Cup quarter-finals, he starts at the Gtech Community Stadium this afternoon!

Son Heung-min starts alongside him but Richarlison is out of action for a few weeks at least due to a hamstring injury.

For Brentford, Ivan Toney also plays alongside Bryan Mbuemo.

Brentford vs Tottenham: TEAM NEWS

11:34 , Kieran Jackson

Brentford: Raya, Jorgensen, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Goode, Canos, Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Jansson, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Cox.

Tottenham Hotspur: Forster, Tanganga, Lenglet, Dier, Doherty, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Subs: Lloris, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil Salvatierra, Emerson, Sessegnon, Sarr, Davies, White.

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

Brentford vs Tottenham: Tottenham boss Antonio Conte not happy to be playing again so soon after World Cup

11:18 , Kieran Jackson

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is not happy to be playing so soon after the World Cup and has hinted he will select those who have remained in England for the Boxing Day clash at Brentford.

The Premier League resumes merely a week after Spurs duo Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero battled it out in Qatar to win the World Cup.

While Conte has already confirmed the World Cup finalists will not play on Monday, the Italian has a decision to make over Croatia’s Ivan Perisic as well as England pair Harry Kane and Eric Dier after the trio all made the last eight.

“It is a strange situation and honestly to play so quickly – only one week after the World Cup – I am not really happy,” he said.

“In one hand, you are happy because for my club, Tottenham, to have 12 players at the World Cup it means that we are in the right way to try to be competitive and to try in the future to win something.

“But it is normal that when you have so many players play a tournament like this, especially during the season, that now it is not easy because the physical condition is not at the top.

“It is impossible to give them a lot of rest and for sure with the players that didn’t play the World Cup and we work for four weeks, now they are in a great physical condition. We work a lot on the tactical aspect and physical aspect. Now they are at a level that is better than the players who finished the World Cup.”

Fantasy Football: GW17

11:01 , Kieran Jackson

The deadline has passed!

Did you get your transfers in on time? Happy with your new picks? De Bruyne or Salah?

Now we begin our build-up to the first Premier League game of the day as Brentford host Tottenham at 12:30pm! Team news is expected in around half-an-hour!

Fantasy Football: GW17

10:58 , Kieran Jackson

We’re just two minutes from the deadline - get your transfers in and pick your team for GW17!

Fantasy Football tips: FORWARDS

10:40 , Kieran Jackson

- Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal (£6.5m)

Striker is expected to start in Gabriel Jesus’ absence. Can he score the goals to keep Arsenal at the top?

- Che Adams, Southampton (£6.4m)

Saints have a good run of fixtures - and Adams is likely to be Nathan Jones’ main man up front

- Callum Wilson, Newcastle (£7.4m)

Barely featured in Qatar so will be hungry to perform for his club. Newcastle have impressed too.

- Erling Haaland, Manchester City (£12.2m)

Surely a shoo-in. The man scores goals. Lots of them.

Eddie Nketiah could be given the chance to lead the line for Arsenal in the Boxing Day match with West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Fantasy Football tips: MIDFIELDERS

10:36 , Kieran Jackson

- Andreas, Fulham (£4.6m)

Best budget midfielder in the game - and has a double gameweek in GW19.

- Miguel Almiron, Newcastle (£5.8m)

Remember how good this guy was before the World Cup?! Highest performing midfielder in the game. The question is: can he keep up his good form?

- Marcus Rashford, Manchester United (£6.7m)

Man United frontman scored a beauty against Burnley in the Carabao Cup and performed well in Qatar. Cheap, too.

- Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (£12.6m)

Main man for the Reds - him or Kevin de Bruyne is the question?

Fantasy Football tips: DEFENDERS

10:25 , Kieran Jackson

- Bueno, Wolves (£3.9m)

Has started in Wolves’ last five Premier League games - and ridiculously cheap.

- Ben White, Arsenal (£4.7m)

Arsenal joint-top for clean sheets and the England international is the cheapest route into the Gunners defence.

- Kieran Trippier, Newcastle (£5.9m)

Top-scoring defender in the game; solid defensively and can provide goals/assists.

- Joao Cancelo, Manchester City (£7.4m)

Safe pick but is prone to Pep roulette in busy festive period.

Fantasy Football tips: GOALKEEPERS

10:18 , Kieran Jackson

- Danny Ward, Leicester (£4.1m)

Sixth top scoring goalkeeper in FPL despite a disastrous opening two months... and dirt cheap.

- Bernd Leno, Fulham (£4.5m)

Double gameweek for Fulham in GW19; good option for the bench

- Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal (£4.9m)

Arseanl are top for clean sheets and top of the league. Still at a good price too.

- Nick Pope, Newcastle (£5.3m)

Top scoring goalkeeper in the game, with the Magpies solid defensively.

Fantasy Football - major points:

10:09 , Kieran Jackson

- For the return of Premier League Fantasy Football after the World Cup, every player has UNLIMITED TRANSFERS. That means they can make as many changes to their team as they want up until this morning’s Gameweek 17 deadline of 11AM (GMT).

- So if you have the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino or Alexis Mac Allister in your teams - all of whom are unavailable for this round of games - now is the time to get them out of your team!

- Keep an eye on double gameweeks down the line! Chelsea, Fulham, Manchester City (x2), Tottenham and Arsenal all have double gameweeks in the next six weeks or so...

- Here are the GW17 fixtures:

Brentford vs Tottenham

Crystal Palace vs Fulham

Everton vs Wolves

Leicester vs Newcastle

Southampton vs Brighton

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Arsenal vs West Ham

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

Leeds vs Manchester City

Fantasy Football tips and team news LIVE

10:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest Fantasy Football tips and team news ahead of the deadline.