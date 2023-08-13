Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Score and updates from the Premier League

Brentford host Harry Kane-less Tottenham in the Premier League's 2pm Sunday kick-off - REUTERS/Toby Melville

Preview: Dry your eyes, mate

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur which the sportswriter’s obligation to cliché demands is themed ‘The King is dead, long live the King!’ But enough about Pontus Jansson already ...

Since all the focus pre-match and throughout the pre-season has been on Tottenham and a certain England captain, it is easy to forget that Brentford finished only one point and one place behind them. They have replaced their Swedish captain, who has returned to his beloved Malmo, with Nathan Collins who has been flipped from Stoke to Burnley to Wolves to Brentford in a little over two seasons, brought in Mark Flekken to start instead of the departing David Raya and made Kevin Schade’s loan deal into a long-term purchase and will entrust him to help Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa fill the Ivan Toney-shaped hole in their attack.

Spurs could not have had a trickier start outside last season’s top five: Brentford lost only two home games in the league last season, beat Spurs 3-1 in the penultimate match of 2022-23 and, with their stadium wigging out to Hey Jude, make life very difficult for all visitors.

Totenham arrive, in case you hadn’t heard, with a new manager, new captain and a new onus on Richarlison to lead the line. Ange Postecoglou is a fine manager who sends his teams out to play stylish, attacking football with plenty of movement and pace. James Maddison is the player they have been missing since Christian Eriksen was sold. Mick van de Ven looks very solid indeed from two brief viewings and Alejo Veliz is the kind of canny signing Man City would make ... and then sell him on for £45 million.

While feeling doleful, there are plenty of other reasons to be cheerful, not least: [1] Antonio Conte is not the manager any more and there does not have to be argument and recrimination on the agenda, the feeling that your heart and head are going to burst, ALL THE TIME. [2] When they sold Glenn Hoddle in 1987 Spurs used the money to buy Paul Walsh and Johnny Metgod and accumulated so many trophies over the next decade people now routinely ask: ‘Glenn who?’*

* This might not be strictly true

Postecoglou: No more Fantasy Football for me – it's real

By John Derek

Born in a suburban town by Athens, Ange Postecoglou emigrated to Australia when he was a toddler and arrived in England via spells in Japan, Scotland and Down Under.

The reality of Postecoglou’s rise hit home when he realised he was no longer able to play Premier League Fantasy Football, which since watching Match of the Day and reading out-of-date magazines in the 1970s had been his link to England’s top flight.

“We are talking late 70s. I was growing up in Australia. Information wasn’t readily available, you couldn’t just jump on the net and get information. My sort of library, I have still got them at home somewhere, were three-month-old Shoot magazines or Roy of the Rovers or Match magazine,” Postecoglou said.

“They were three-months old because they would come over by ship. I would just voraciously read them page to page.

“That early obsession has put me in good stead because I’ve not lost that passion for the game, I still love the game in the same way I did as a kid. I still want to know everything about it.

“We had Match of the Day on a Monday night. First Jimmy Hill, then on a Saturday it was Brian Moore back then. They were a week or two old.

“For the first time in about 20 years I have had to pull out of my friend’s Fantasy Premier League team, which I am gutted about.

“Because I am a Premier League manager. There you go. It’s not a fantasy anymore.”

Postecoglou: Gucci is not for us

By John Derek

Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham will stick to the high street and not go shopping at Gucci as they attempt to fill the gap left by Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich.

Spurs, who have named Son Heung-min as Kane’s successor as captain, are faced with the daunting task of replacing the forward, who scored 30 Premier League goals last season to take his overall tally for Tottenham to 280.

Postecoglou insists the club will not seek a like-for-like replacement and that the departure of Kane will not force a rethink of the club’s recruit strategy.

Asked if Kane’s fee, which could rise to £120million, meant he could target a different market place, Postecoglou was quick to point he is not about to acquire a taste for high-end shopping. “You say Gucci. I have no idea what you are talking about. My wife tells me those kinds of things are one-offs and usually you get a fake replica if you try to get the same one,” Postecoglou joked ahead of his Premier League debut at Brentford.

“With Harry, nothing has changed for us. It is not like Harry has gone and we need to go and replace Harry. We’ve known this for a while. The business we’ve done so far has been in anticipation of Harry going. We are not going to be out there tomorrow looking for a No 9 to replace Harry. That’s not the strategy that is already in place.

“But I still think there’s value there if you get the right players. I don’t think you need to always spend at that top-end. It’s about getting the right fit for your football club. I think [James] Maddison is a great example of that.”

