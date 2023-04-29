Brentford vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Josh Dasilva won the game for Brentford in stoppage time (Getty Images)

Brentford beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at home in the Premier League on Saturday after Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva scored late second-half goals to leave the visitors a point above the relegation zone.

The result leaves Forest in 17th with 30 points, above 18th-placed Leicester City who have a game in hand. Brentford are ninth with 50 points.

It was Brentford who applied the early pressure as Forest keeper Keylor Navas and his defensive line stood firm to deny the home side who struggled in the final third in the first half.

Forest were well and truly under the cosh but midfielder Danilo scored for the visitors with the last kick of the half from six yards out after latching on to a heavily deflected shot from Morgan Gibbs-White.

After struggling for most of the second half, Brentford’s equaliser finally came in the 82nd minute when Toney curled a free kick through the wall and beat Navas as the ball went in off the post for the English striker’s 20th league goal.

Dasilva then settled the contest with a powerful shot from a tight angle in the 93rd minute that beat Navas, with VAR confirming Yoane Wissa was onside and not interfering with play.

90+4 GOAL! Dramatic Dasilva winner denies Forest vital point (BRE 2-1 NFO)

72’ GOAL! Toney equalises with long-range free kick (BRE 1-1 NFO)

45+1’ GOAL! Danilo fires Forest ahead with final kick of the first half (BRE 0 -1 NFO)

Brentford FC 2 - 1 Nottingham Forest FC

17:33

😁 David was all of us when Josh scored pic.twitter.com/LgU2WS5pUJ — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 29, 2023

17:22

🎶 Dasilva you know pic.twitter.com/X1oS4G2v1h — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 29, 2023

17:13

17:13

That's all from Brentford Community Stadium today, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!

17:12

Buoyed by back-to-back wins, Brentford will travel to Anfield full of confidence when they meet Liverpool next week, while Forest's fight against demotion continues in a clash with fellow strugglers Southampton.

17:10

Beaten by two late goals, Nottingham Forest return home empty-handed despite defending doggedly and leading since just before the break. With time running out, Brentford seemed to be all out of ideas about how to break their visitors down, but Toney was first to strike back from a free-kick and Dasilva's moment of magic stole maximum points. Forest are left dangling just above the drop zone and must consider what might have been; Brentford are ever more secure in the top half of the table.

17:06

That added time was really useful 😉 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 29, 2023

17:05

FULL-TIME: BRENTFORD 2-1 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

17:04

Playing with 10 men, as the injured Danilo could not continue, Forest seem destined for a galling defeat. They've let the points slip through their fingers - could that prove costly come the final reckoning in the Premier League relegation battle?

17:02

EaSy PlAcE tO cOmE tO pic.twitter.com/wVyHuBGG5X — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 29, 2023

17:01

17:01

GOAL STANDS! By a matter of inches, there is no offside - Brentford's second goal will stand! What a close call!

16:59

GOAL REVIEW! Forest could have a reprieve, as the VAR delays proceedings to check a possible offside! Could the hosts' winner be ruled out?

16:57

IT'S GIVEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



WE LEAD IN INJURY TIME https://t.co/XzqT5SePER — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 29, 2023

16:56

VAR checking for a possible offside https://t.co/vLo5GjtGX1 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 29, 2023

16:55

Assist Ogochukwu Frank Onyeka

16:55

16:55

CLOSE! Having cut inside and opened up some space just outside the area, Hickey unleashes a low effort across goal, which zips just wide of the bottom-left corner! It nearly brushed the post!

16:54

Goal Pelenda Joshua Tunga Dasilva

16:54

16:54

GREAT SAVE! Navas makes a potentially point-saving stop! After Ghoddos chests down to fellow substitute Onyeka on the edge of the box, the latter's low strike deflects off Wissa and dramatically changes course. Forest's veteran goalkeeper reacts sharply to dive down and keep the ball out of his goal!

16:51

7️⃣ added minutes



Danilo can't continue though injury so Forest down to 10



🐝 1-1 🌳#BREFOR | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 29, 2023

16:51

Seven minutes to be added on ⏱



🐝 1-1 🌳 [90’] #BRENFO — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 29, 2023

16:51

Danilo is clutching his hamstring as he hobbles to the touchline, so perhaps it is a muscular injury rather than cramp. Either way, he will struggle to continue as the game gets back under way.

16:50

Danilo is unable to continue through injury and we will therefore play the remainder of the game with 10 men.



🐝 1-1 🌳 [89’] #BRENFO — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 29, 2023

16:50

After the ball bobbles around dangerously on the edge of Brentford's box, Danilo swings and misses at an attempted shot and then drops back to the deck with an apparently painful case of cramp. The action comes to a halt.

16:48

Toney has now found the net in each of his three competitive appearances against Nottingham Forest, and today's goal sees him become just the second Brentford player to score 20 times in a top-flight campaign.

16:45

WE LEVEL!@ivantoney24 hits the post with a low free-kick, it bounces off the back of Navas and trickles over the line 💪



🐝 1-1 🌳#BREFOR | #BrentfordFC https://t.co/OIpnHW6NHx — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 29, 2023

16:44

16:44

16:43

Goal Ivan Benjamin Elijah Toney

16:43

16:42

CLOSE! Aurier's attempted header clear at the far post only trundles behind for a Brentford corner, which is delivered into the six-yard box. It then bounces up by the penalty spot, from where the unlikely figure of Mee tries an acrobatic bicycle kick that flies just over the crossbar!

16:41

Substitution Orel Johnson Mangala Ryan James Yates

16:38

16:38

The action is paused momentarily, as Gibbs-White takes Mee's boot in the ribs and drops to the turf. Soon enough, the Forest forward is able to recover his composure and the game goes on.

16:37

Substitution Kevin Schade Sayed Saman Ghoddos

16:36

SAVE! Lying prone on the ground inside Brentford's box, Niakhate somehow fashions an overhead kick on a dropping ball, but Raya is alert and makes a sharp save low down in the centre of his goal! A clever attempt, but no reward!

16:33

Moussa's acrobatic effort is kept out by Raya 😫



🐝 0-1 🌳 [72’] #BRENFO — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 29, 2023

16:32

🔁 Another fresh duo introduced



Jensen and Janelt withdrawn inside the final 20



🐝 0-1 🌳#BREFOR | #BrentfordFC | @ifxpayments — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 29, 2023

16:32

16:32

Substitution Vitaly Janelt Ogochukwu Frank Onyeka

16:32

Substitution Mathias Jensen Shandon Baptiste

16:32

Even Ayew is back inside Forest's defensive third now, as a game of defence versus attack continues. Brentford seem clueless, though, in terms of how they'll break through and equalise.

16:27

Brentford may have increased their share of the ball to 73 per cent since half-time, but they have not managed a single shot on target during the second half.

16:27

Substitution Brennan Price Johnson Cheikhou Kouyaté

16:27

Brennan picks up a knock and is replaced in our second change of the afternoon 🔁



Let's go, Cheikhou 💪



🐝 0-1 🌳 [65’] #BRENFO pic.twitter.com/HqClPEM3nU — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 29, 2023

16:25

Forest's resistance remains unbroken with only half-an-hour left to play. Their hosts have threatened a little more since the interval, but Cooper will surely be content with his team's defensive display.

16:22

🔁 A pair of changes on the hour



Henry and Damsgaard replaced



🐝 0-1 🌳#BREFOR | #BrentfordFC | @ifxpayments — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 29, 2023

16:20

Substitution Mikkel Krogh Damsgaard Pelenda Joshua Tunga Dasilva

16:20

Substitution Rico Henry Yoane Wissa

16:20

An inviting cross from the left by Henry is drifted towards the penalty spot, but Toney collides with Niakhate when trying to reach it and concedes a free-kick.

16:18

We're well on the front foot but Forest standing firm



No real chances at the start of the half



🐝 0-1 🌳#BREFOR | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 29, 2023

16:17

André blocks Raya's kick and is subsequently booked 🟡



🐝 0-1 🌳 [56’] #BRENFO — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 29, 2023

16:17

Yellow Card André Morgan Rami Ayew

16:15

16:15

Substitution Taiwo Micheal Awoniyi André Morgan Rami Ayew

16:15

An aerial challenge between Awoniyi and Pinnock sees the latter left crumpled on the grass, but after a while the Brentford defender is back to his feet and the action resumes.

16:12

Another Brentford corner is cleared away by a swipe of Felipe's boot, but the Forest defence were put under more pressure this time, after Henry's flick-on into the danger area.

16:11

After Mangala is dispossessed by Damsgaard in midfield, Aurier is drawn into a foul on the Denmark international and concedes a free-kick. Again, Forest defend the set-piece steadfastly.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

Forest kick off, and we are back under way at Brentford Community Stadium!

16:06

Back underway for a huge second half 👊



🐝 0-1 🌳 [46’] #BRENFO — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 29, 2023

16:06

16:04

While Brentford have a record of W0, D2, L7 when trailing at half-time in the Premier League this season, Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last three when leading at the break. Can the relegation battlers hang on to their advantage until the final whistle today, making it six points from a possible six in the space of just a few days?

16:00

15:58

With a classic demonstration of soaking up pressure and capitalising on the counter, Nottingham Forest find themselves in front at the interval; converting their first shot on target in the dying seconds of a Brentford-dominated first half. Made to pay for failing to create enough openings at the other end, the Bees were stung by Danilo's second goal in as many games and will now have to fight back from behind. Forest now have something to defend and will not make it easy.

15:56

15:53

HALF-TIME: BRENTFORD 0-1 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

15:53

ALWAYS BELIEVE IN... 🎶 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 29, 2023

15:51

So far, so good at the break 👊 #BRENFO pic.twitter.com/UtRxjYaSfu — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 29, 2023

15:50

WE LEAD!



Moussa's long throw falls for Morgan whose effort ricochets into the path of Danilo who makes no mistake from close-range! 😍



🐝 0-1 🌳 [45’] #BRENFO https://t.co/KW8DS7cqmw — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 29, 2023

15:50

Mbeumo's cross from a left-sided free-kick is met by a looping Mee header, but an increasingly busy Navas gathers the ball safely inside his six-yard box.

15:50

GOAL #BrentfordFC 0 @NFFC 1



Danilo fires home from close range#BREFOR — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 29, 2023

15:49

15:49

Goal Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira

15:49

DOUBLE STOP! At his near post, Navas drops low to deny Pinnock's low drive and then reacts sharply to keep out Damsgaard's attempt at a flicked finish from close range! Good goalkeeping!

15:48

The closest we've come 😤



Pinnock's shot is saved by Navas, the ball bounces free but Damsgaard can't adjust his feet to get the rebound past the keeper who gathers at the second attempt



🐝 0-0 🌳#BREFOR | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 29, 2023

15:48

One minute to be added on here ⏱



🐝 0-0 🌳 [45’] #BRENFO pic.twitter.com/5XCpu7IIjr — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 29, 2023

15:46

MISS! Forest's first real chance goes begging! A mix-up in the Brentford area sees Raya bundle into Hickey, but Awoniyi can't take advantage to head the ball on target from Johnson's inviting cross!

15:45

Keylor makes a good save to keep out Pinnock's close-range effort 🧤



🐝 0-0 🌳 [42’] #BRENFO — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 29, 2023

15:44

SAVE! A dipping cross from the right by Janelt meets the waiting head of Schade at the back post, but the Brentford striker's effort at goal lacks power and Navas keeps it out with a regulation stop.

15:44

We keep pushing



Jensen's free-kick is flicked just past the post by Henry



Janelt then delivers deep, Schade gets up but Navas holds easily



🐝 0-0 🌳#BREFOR | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 29, 2023

15:43

Brennan floats a delivery into the area but Taiwo's header is off target.



🐝 0-0 🌳 [41’] #BRENFO — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 29, 2023

15:42

Growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of time on the ball, Gibbs-White is penalised for an aggressive attempt to take the ball off Hickey by the left touchline. He makes the referee aware of his feelings about the decision!

15:38

There are still 10 yellow-shirted Forest players banked inside their own half, protecting Navas' goal. Brentford seem to be out of ideas as to how they can find a way through.

15:36

Felipe's next in the book for a foul on Schade 🟡



🐝 0-0 🌳 [34’] #BRENFO — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 29, 2023

15:36

Yellow Card Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro

15:36

Awoniyi is clattered to the turf by a clumsy challenge from Mee, but no free-kick is awarded. After a short spell of recovery, the Nottingham Forest striker is able to return to his feet and the game resumes.

15:32

Worrall does well to shut down Janelt by the left corner flag, making sure to concede only a throw-in instead of a corner. Jensen's long throw into the box is then cleared away by a defensive header.

15:32

Henry booked for a foul on Brennan 🟡



🐝 0-0 🌳 [29’] #BRENFO — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 29, 2023

15:32

Yellow Card Rico Henry

15:31

With 68 per cent of possession to this point, Brentford have controlled the ball almost throughout today's game. Yet, they've only managed two shots at goal.

15:31

👊 @EthanPinnock5



Forest are forcing us to be patient in possession as we look for a way through



🐝 0-0 🌳#BREFOR | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 29, 2023

15:29

On the rare occasion the ball makes it within range of Awoniyi, leading the line up front for Forest, the big striker is battling gamely to get hold of the ball. However, he is somewhat isolated and Brentford have had very few defensive concerns so far.

15:26

Brentford's third corner of the contest also comes to nothing, as Forest clear the ball away at the near post. The visitors are not only defending in numbers but also with great clarity and commitment.

15:24

The game is being played out at a relatively relaxed pace in the West London sunshine, with the home side seeking to build more momentum and ultimately lay siege to the area of a deep-lying Forest XI.

15:23

Nothing to separate the two sides after the opening 20 minutes.



The Reds' best chance so far came from Serge's low cross which narrowly evaded Brennan from six yards.



🐝 0-0 🌳 [20’] #BRENFO pic.twitter.com/rdKBJ28JjI — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 29, 2023

15:23

Brentford have won just one of their last six league games against Nottingham Forest, with the only previous Premier League meeting between the teams ending 2-2 at the City Ground back in November.

15:21

As Lodi attempts to connect with the ball on the edge of Brentford's box, he finds himself bundled over by Mbeumo. However, the free-kick goes the Bees' way for an earlier foul.

15:19

💫 @Bmbeumo19



Bryan's near post corner is met by @Ben6Mee, his header loops up in the air and Navas claims easily



🐝 0-0 🌳#BREFOR | #BrentfordFC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 29, 2023

