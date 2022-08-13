Brentford vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news and h2h results today

Manchester United travel to Brentford this evening, hoping to bounce back quickly from a dire opening weekend and secure the first competitive win of Erik ten Hag’s reign.

A sobering 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton last Sunday reminded the Dutchman of the sheer scale of the job he has on his hands at Old Trafford, while Thomas Frank’s Bees claimed a spirited 2-2 draw at Leicester at the same time from two goals down.

United can at least take hope from their comfortable double over Brentford last season as they travel to the capital, where Christian Eriksen faces a swift reunion with his former club.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brentford vs Manchester United is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off time today, Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The Gtech Community Stadium in west London will host the match.

Where to watch Brentford vs Manchester United

TV channel: Today’s match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage starting at 5pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the stadium.

Josh Dasilva celebrates Brentford’s late leveller at Leicester on opening weekend (Getty Images)

Brentford vs Manchester United team news

New Brentford signing Mikkel Damsgaard will hope to make his debut this evening after completing a £16.7million move from Italian outfit Sampdoria.

Sergi Canos (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (knee) and Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring) are all expected to miss out, however.

For United, Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing to start, while Eriksen could move into a deeper midfield role at the expense of either Fred or Scott McTominay.

Anthony Martial is a doubt along with Victor Lindelof, Facundo Pellistri, Brandon Williams and Phil Jones.

Brentford vs Manchester United prediction

The Bees took a solid point on the opening weekend while United floundered, but their road form has been not quite-so-tragic in recent times and the Red Devils could nab a tight win here to boost morale.

Man United to win 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

All of Brentford’s victories over Manchester United came in the 1930s.

Brentford wins: 5

Draws: 2

Manchester United wins: 8