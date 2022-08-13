Brentford vs Manchester United confirmed lineups for Premier League fixture

Ronaldo could be recalled to the starting team for United (AFP via Getty Images)

Brentford host Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The Bees started their 2022/23 Premier League campaign in entertaining fashion, coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Leicester City on Sunday thanks to Josh Dasilva's late equaliser.

United, under new boss Erik ten Hag, endured a much more difficult opening encounter, falling to a hugely disappointing home defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford with Seagulls midfielder Pascal Gross grabbing a match-winning brace.

United won both meetings between these two sides a year ago, winning 3-1 in London before recording a 3-0 victory in Manchester.

Both will want to get their first three points on the board when they meet in west London on Saturday evening.

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the match?

The match takes place on Saturday 13 August with kick-off at Brentford Community Stadium at 5.30pm.

What TV channel is it on?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

What's the team news?

Mikkel Damsgaard, who arrived this week from Sampdoria, could get a first taste of Premier League life this weekend, but may be held in reserve by boss Thomas Frank.

Sergi Canos (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (knee) and Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring) all missed out on opening weekend.

For the visitors, Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing for a start having came off the bench last week with Anthony Martial (hamstring) still sidelined.

Raphael Varane is another who could come back into the team having missed the defeat to Brighton.

Confirmed lineups

Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslev, Jansson, Mee, Hickey, Henry, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Toney

Man United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Eriksen, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

Prediction

Brentford will relish the chance of trying to kick United when they're down but may have to settle for a share of the points. Brentford 2-2 Manchester United