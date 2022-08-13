Brentford vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Manchester United travel to Brentford in the Premier League’s late kick-off looking to bounce back after a damaging home loss to Brighton to kick off the Erik ten Hag era at Old Trafford. In Brentford, they face another side with a specific philosophy already embedded with Thomas Frank’s side fighting back to earn a point at Leicester in the opening weekend of the season.

Ten Hag is optimistic there will be more signings to strengthne the Red Devils, with the Frenkie de Jong saga rumbling on and no resolution in sight for his deferred wages at the Camp Nou. Although talks continue to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo appears set to stay for another season, despite pushing for a move arlier this summer, and the Portuguese could factor into Ten Hag’s starting line-up with last week’s performance failing to suggest an immediate recall is not justified. while Marcus Rashford is linked with a move away as Paris Saint-Germain reignite their interest in the England forward.

“When Manchester United is not performing, not winning, that’s normal,” Ten Hag said while assessing the atmosphere at the club. “I would be more in panic when there wasn’t panic because we have to win. That is the demand. Still, I would say panic isn’t the right word. It’s more like, ‘Come on, we have to act’. We have to think bright and do the right things.”Follow all the build-up and live updates from the Brentford Community Stadium below:

Premier League: Brentford vs Manchester United

Brentford boss Thomas Frank excited to face ‘brilliant’ Erik ten Hag

Thomas Frank has hailed Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag as “brilliant” and admitted he is looking forward to a reunion with Christian Eriksen when the Red Devils travel to Brentford on Saturday.

United suffered a surprise defeat to Brighton on the opening weekend of the season, after putting in a below-par performance at Old Trafford.

The Bees go into the match off the back of a comeback 2-2 draw at Leicester where they fought back from two goals behind to secure the point.

However, Frank does not believe there is a good time to play United.

“I don’t think there is an ideal time,” the Bees manager said. “In general I don’t believe in if it’s a perfect situation to play them in or a bad situation to play them in.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag responds to Marcus Rashford exit talk

Erik ten Hag expects Marcus Rashford to remain at Manchester United amid speculation linking the forward with Paris Saint-Germain.

It is understood Rashford’s representatives have spoken to PSG about a switch to the Ligue 1 champions after a frustrating year at Old Trafford.

Rashford missed the start of last season with a shoulder injury before returning to score four goals in 25 Premier League appearances, losing his place in the England squad.

But Ten Hag insisted the 24-year-old, who has one year left on his contract with a club option for a further 12 months, remained integral at Old Trafford.

