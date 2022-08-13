Brentford 4-0 Man United LIVE! - Premier League result, match stream and latest updates today

Manchester United plumbed new depths after a 4-0 capitulation at Brentford sent Erik ten Hag’s side into full-blown crisis mode after just two games of the season.

Through a mixture of catastrophic defensive ineptitude and Brentford opportunism, the Red Devils found themselves four down at half-time.

Goalkeeper David De Gea gifted the first two to Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee helped himself to a third and Bryan Mbeumo hit a slick fourth on a chastening afternoon for the visitors.

New boss Ten Hag had insisted beforehand that he was not panicking despite United’s lack of new signings.

But the Dutchman will surely be scrambling for the button marked ‘P’ after this debacle.

Make no mistake, Brentford are a decent team. Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea all struggled to contain them at the Gtech Community Stadium last season.

But this was a humbling, embarrassing defeat almost entirely of United’s own making.

Ten Hag had turned to Cristiano Ronaldo to lead the attack, having started the wantaway Portugal star on the bench for last weekend’s defeat by Brighton.

But the problems are all at the other end, as United imploded after only 10 minutes thanks to the first mistake from De Gea.

The Spaniard allowed Dasilva’s weak long-range shot to squirm through his hands and roll into the net.

De Gea was at fault again eight minutes later, selling Christian Eriksen short as United attempted to play out f rom the back.

Jensen was alive to the unravelling situation in the United defence and nipped in to rob Eriksen and double the lead.

It was a sweet moment for the Bees fans, with Eriksen having spent the second half of last season with Brentford following his recovery from a cardiac arrest, only to opt for bigger and better things at United.

It certainly does not look like panning out that way for the Denmark international just yet.

With the temperature touching 35C in west London, the drinks break gave Ten Hag the chance to try to sort out the mess unfolding in front of him, while Bees boss Thomas Frank whipped out a tactics board.

Neither should have bothered, as United continued to shoot themselves in the foot and Brentford took full advantage.

On the half hour Mee, the summer signing from Burnley, bundled in a header at the far post after United failed to deal with a corner.

Five minutes later Ivan Toney was given the freedom of the pitch to race forward and tee up strike partner Mbeumo, who beat Luke Shaw before firing home.

With the heat undoubtedly a factor, United got some respite in the second half and Eriksen even managed a couple of attempts on goal, a header held by keeper David Raya and a volley skewed wide, both to loud cheers from the partying Brentford fans as United’s began filtering away.

Ten Hag could maybe take some consolation from the fact that the last United manager to lose his first away game in charge was Sir Alex Ferguson, a 2-0 defeat at Oxford, and he went on to do pretty well.

But even those dark days of the 1980s did not look as grim as things do for this current United side.

Brentford FC 4 - 0 Manchester United FC

Manchester United told players ‘don’t care’ and Erik ten Hag already ‘making mistakes’ in Brentford loss

19:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United players “don’t care” and manager Erik ten Hag is already “making mistakes” as the club hit a new low on Saturday.

That’s according to Jamie Redknapp who, on Sky Sports, was in disbelief as Brentford scored four first-half goals to stun United and all those watching.

Goals from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo left Redknapp and co-commentator Gary Neville almost lost for words.

Man United player ratings

19:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United’s dismal start to the season got an awful lot worse as they were hammered 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening.

Here’s how Erik ten Hag’s side rated at the Tech Community Stadium...

Brentford 4-0 Man United: Full match report

19:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

A buzzing Brentford team pulled off another huge result on home soil on Saturday as Thomas Frank’s well-coached side embarrassed an awful Manchester United side.

Clearly, much of the focus of the 4-0 defeat will be on United’s shambolic performance, but it was Frank’s gameplan that posed the tests the away side failed over and over again.

The high-pressing Brentford have built their recent success on led the first goal, with Cristiano Ronaldo robbed of the ball before Josh Dasivla’s fairly tame shot from just outside the box slipped under an awful David De Gea.

FT: Brentford 4-0 Man United

19:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brentford romp to a famous victory, blowing Manchester United away.

What more can be said of United? It’s barely even surprising any more!

Closing minutes now

19:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

91:00 - United are close to being put out their misery. They will be thankful for it.

CHANCE FOR MAN UNITED

19:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

80:00 - Eriksen almost has a consolation but the Dane volleys wide.

Man United huffing and puffing

19:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

74:00 - It almost seems as if even United don’t feel as if they can score.

It’s all so half-hearted.

Malik Ouzia at the GTech Community Stadium

18:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

United’s fans have been brilliant in this second half, having gotten over that initial shock, singing away about George Best. Funnily enough, none of the current crop have been worthy of a mention.

Brentford playing with Man United now

18:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

63:00 - The second-half has been an improvement for United, though that’s not exactly saying much.

Indeed, Brentford are merely letting them string some passes together. It’s like a boxer waiting for another huge punch.

Shots fired

18:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Malik Ouzia at the Gtech Community Stadium

18:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

A triple change in search of a reaction, but changing your left-back, centre-half and holding midfielder doesn’t exactly scream “Let’s get back in this lads”. It feels more like damage limitation.

We’re back!

18:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

McTominay, Varane and Malacia on for Martinez, Shaw and Fred as ten Hag rings the changes.

Record-breakers

18:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

In a sense at least...

HT: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United

18:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

The focus will naturally be on Manchester United, though its important not to ignore Brentford.

They’ve punished every single mistake, executing their game-plan to perfection.

Malik Ouzia at the Gtech Community Stadium

18:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

There are Oles before half-time. From Brentford fans. Against Manchester United. And they are completely justified.

Where does ten Hag go from here?

18:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

38:00 - Where do they go? How do they sign? Can they sign them?

So many questions...

GOAL! Brentford 4-0 Man United

18:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

35:00 - United all at sea AGAIN as Mbeumo finishes a sizzling counter-attack.

GOAL! Brentford 3-0 Man United | Ben Mee’29

18:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

29:00 - Brentford get ANOTHER!

So poorly defended, United dominated in the air and Ben Mee heads in.

Corner after corner for Brentford

18:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

30:00 - United cannot get out. This is relentless from the home side.

De Gea not taking any more risks

17:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

26:00 - First goal-kick since the second goal, De Gea is not prepared to play short nad instead goes long.

Man United looking to get themselves together

17:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

24:00 - Ronaldo and Dalot combine well, with the latter getting a shot off from just outside the box, though it does not trouble Raya at all.

At the other end, Toney is running riot.

Drinks break, oh how United need it.

Malik Ouzia at the Gtech Community Stadium

17:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

What on earth are Manchester United doing? They’ve just made the same mistake twice in two consecutive passages of play and the second gets punished. A complete shambles.

GOAL! Brentford 2-0 Man United | Mathias Jensen ‘18

17:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

18:00 - What a mess.

United caught playing out from the back, cannot beat the Brentford press and Jensen scores.

Malik Ouzia at the Gtech Community Stadium

17:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

A goal to sum up the sorry state of affairs at United right now? Ronaldo on the ground screaming for a foul that wasn’t, De Gea somehow meeting a pretty tame effort through him. Cracking start to a big season for Josh Dasilva, mind.

GOAL! Brentford 1-0 Man United | Josh Dasivla ‘10

17:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

10:00 - A NIGHTMARE for De Gea as Dasilva’s shot from just outside the box squeezes underneath him.

Shocking start.

Malik Ouzia at the Brentford Community Stadium

17:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

First chance he gets, David Raya hits a long diagonal towards Ivan Toney, who has unsurprisingly parked himself up against Lisandro Martinez. Suspect he may fancy that aerial battle all afternoon.

Malik Ouzia at the Gtech Community Stadium

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Christian Eriksen’s first touch is met by very loud boos and then a chorus of “You only went for the money”, just incase you were unsure what sort of reception he might get here.

Almost a chance for Ronaldo

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

01:00 - Would have just so Ronaldo, wouldn’t it?

Good ball from Rashford plays him in-behind and he goes under a challenge, though the ref sees little wrong.

Malik Ouzia at the Gtech Community Stadium

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Not great on the eyes this Man United kit. Pretty much the same colour as the pitch, just 11 heads and some knees floating about.

KICK-OFF

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

We’re off and running in west London!

Malik Ouzia at a boiling hot Gtech Community Stadium

17:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

This is by some distance the hottest I have ever been in my life. Not sure my laptop’s got 90 minutes of direct sun in the locker so god help the lads playing football in it.

Christian Eriksen’s message to Brentford

17:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

“I had a very, very nice time at Brentford. Obviously it wasn’t as long as the other contracts I’ve had, but it was a perfect timing [in terms] of where I was at the time. Brentford helped me in every way, in that sense, so I’m thankful for whatever they did. I had a lovely time.”

Malik Ouzia’s pre-match verdict

16:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik Ten Hag explains decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo

16:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

“It [his pre-season] was short. Ronaldo is Ronaldo. He can do that, he’s proved that so often in the past.”

Cristiano Ronaldo STARTS for Manchester United

16:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Despite wanting to leave the club for the second time in his career, Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Manchester United away at Brentford.

It was on this ground last season where he threw an almighty strop..

Confirmed Man United lineup

16:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Brentford lineup

16:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man United arrive

16:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag hopeful Manchester United WILL continue to strengthen in transfer market

16:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag remains hopeful Manchester United can strengthen their squad between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

Despite a number of high-profile departures, the club have struggled to land Frenkie De Jong, widely believed to be their primary target.

David Raya believes ‘it’s a good time to play’ Man United as Brentford look to pile misery on Erik Ten Hag

16:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya believes it is a “good time” to play Manchester United.

Erik Ten Hag will take his side to west London on Saturday having already seen them beaten by a team working on much lower resources, with Brighton winning at Old Trafford on the opening weekend.

With United looking disjointed for swathes of their defeat on home soil, a well-coached team look like the worst kind of opposition for Ten Hag during the early days of his tenure.

Erik ten Hag rules out PSG move for Marcus Rashford

16:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag has stressed his desire to keep Marcus Rashford at Manchester United this summer.

It has already been a difficult transfer window for United, who have struggled to get a deal for Frenkie De Jong over the line despite a summer-long pursuit of the Barcelona midfielder.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has also dominated headlines, with the 37-year-old having asked to leave Old Trafford after only one season back at the club.

Thomas Frank ‘looking forward’ to seeing Christian Eriksen again as Manchester United visit Brentford

15:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Thomas Frank says he is looking forward to seeing Christian Eriksen again this weekend when Manchester United visit Brentford on Saturday.

The Danish international had a transformative impact in west London last season and played a key role in helping Frank’s side pull away from the relegation battle during his short stint with the club.

While Brentford were keen to keep Eriksen this summer, the former Tottenham midfielder instead joined United following the end of his short-term contract.

Prediction: Man United to win 1-0

15:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Bees took a solid point on the opening weekend while United floundered, but their road form has been not quite-so-tragic in recent times and the Red Devils could nab a tight win here to boost morale.

Man United to win 1-0.

Man United team news: Ronaldo pushing for start

15:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

For United, Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing to start, while Eriksen could move into a deeper midfield role at the expense of either Fred or Scott McTominay.

Anthony Martial is a doubt along with Victor Lindelof, Facundo Pellistri, Brandon Williams and Phil Jones.

Brentford team news: Damsgaard in line for debut

15:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

New Brentford signing Mikkel Damsgaard will hope to make his debut this evening after completing a £16.7million move from Italian outfit Sampdoria.

Sergi Canos (hamstring), Ethan Pinnock (knee) and Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring) are all expected to miss out, however.

Where to watch Brentford vs Man United

15:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: Today’s match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage starting at 5pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the stadium.

Welcome to Brentford vs Manchester United LIVE coverage!

14:33 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Brentford vs Manchester United in the Premier League!

Christian Eriksen makes a quick return to the club he left this summer in an intriguing contest in west London, where Erik ten Hag will be eager to collect his first win as Red Devils boss.

United began another new era in now familiarly woeful fashion, losing 2-1 to Brighton on home soil at Old Trafford thanks to Pascal Gross' first-half brace.

Ten Hag could well recall Cristiano Ronaldo to his starting lineup against a Brentford side who began their second top-flight campaign with a spirited 2-2 comeback draw against Leicester last weekend, successfully clawing back from 2-0 down thanks to Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva’s late rocket.

Meanwhile, Brentford will be hoping to hand a debut to new signing and Eriksen's replacement/Denmark team-mate Mikkel Damsgaard.

Kick-off here is at 5:30pm BST, so stay tuned for team news, match build-up and live updates, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the Gtech Community Stadium!