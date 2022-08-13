Brentford vs Manchester United live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

Brentford host Manchester United today in what looks like another hugely difficult game for Erik ten Hag.

Beaten by Brighton during his first game in charge of the club, Graham Potter’s well-coached side exposed some of the flaws in United’s team.

At an early stage of their rebuild under new management, there are more than a few teething problems for the Dutchman.

Thomas Frank, meanwhile, has given some of the Premier League’s biggest teams a run for their money, particularly at the Gtech Community Stadium.

A difficult place to go against a side well-versed in exactly what their coach wants, the home team will not be fearful of this incarnation of Manchester United.

