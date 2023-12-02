Brentford vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Gtech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.



Brentford FC 0 - 0 Luton Town FC

Meanwhile, Luton's Rob Edwards has made two switches following last week's win over Crystal Palace: Alfie Doughty and Andros Townsend make way; Manchester City loanee Issa Kabore is back following concussion and Tahith Chong comes into midfield. Marvelous Nakamba, Cauley Woodrow, Dan Potts and Albert Sambi Lokonga are among the Hatters' injury absentees.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank makes one change to the starting XI that lined up against Arsenal, as on-loan striker Neal Maupay replaces a defender, Saman Ghoddos - that indicates a change in formation. Mikkel Damsgaard, Mathias Jensen, Nathan Collins, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade and Josh Dasilva all remain sidelined, alongside the suspended Ivan Toney.

SUBS: Tim Krul, Jacob Brown, Zack Nelson, Elijah Adebayo, Ryan Giles, Andros Townsend, Luke Berry, Joe Johnson, Jordan Clark.

LUTON TOWN (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Teden Mengi, Tom Lockyer, Gabriel Osho; Issa Kabore, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Ross Barkley, Amari'i Bell; Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene; Carlton Morris.

SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Michael Olakigbe, Mads Roerslev, Charlie Goode, Saman Ghoddos, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mathias Jorgensen, Shandon Baptiste, Myles Peart-Harris.

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Kristoffer Ajer, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Vitaly Janelt; Frank Onyeka, Christian Norgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk; Bryan Mbeumo, Neal Maupay, Yoane Wissa.

A dramatic finale saw Luton Town run out 2-1 winners against Crystal Palace last weekend, marking the first time since the 1991-92 season that the Hatters have won a top-flight fixture at Kenilworth Road. Having inched further clear of the relegation zone with their first-ever Premier League home victory, Luton now tackle a side that have dominated them for several years: they've lost on five of their last six visits to Brentford, where they last tasted success some 21 years ago.

After failing to score in a Premier League home game for the first time this year, during last week's 1-0 defeat to London rivals Arsenal, Brentford lost their grip on a top-half spot in the Premier League table. Now occupying 11th place, the Bees are not only aiming to avoid a third successive league loss but also to score their first goal since early November. However, ahead of today's contest, only two of their eight home fixtures this term have ended in victory.

Hello and welcome to today's Premier League clash between Brentford and Luton Town at the Gtech Community Stadium!

Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…