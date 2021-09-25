Is Brentford vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

(AFP via Getty Images)

Brentford host Liverpool in the Premier League tonight, in what is the first competitive fixture between the sides since 1989.

Newly-promoted Brentford secured their second win of the campaign last weekend as Ivan Toney scored one and set up another in their 2-0 win at Wolves, before Thomas Frank’s side thrashed Oldham 7-0 to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Liverpool have also enjoyed a successful week and are on a run of four wins in a row in all competitions following 3-0 wins over Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Norwich in the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side come into the weekend joint-top of the Premier League table along with Chelsea and Manchester United after recording four wins and a draw from their opening five matches of the season.

Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of the game this evening.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 25 September.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What’s the team news?

Liverpool are without Thiago due to a calf injury while Naby Keita is also absent after he was substituted at half-time against Norwich with a foot injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returns from illness after missing the win over Crystal Palace, but Roberto Firmino remains on the bench. Curtis Jones comes into midfield while Joel Matip returns after being rested last weekend.

Brentford have seen Rico Henry recover from an ankle injury while Shandon Baptiste returns from suspension after he was sent off against Wolves. Josh Dasilva remains out for Brentford with a long-term hip injury.

Confirmed line-ups

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Mane, Salah, Jota.

Prediction

The Brentford Community Stadium is set to be bouncing as they welcome Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp’s side are in form and have the big-game experience to quieten the home crowd early. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are in good goalscoring form and that should make the Reds too strong for Brentford here. Brentford 1-3 Liverpool