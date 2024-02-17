Brentford vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Brentford today welcome Liverpool to town as a new Premier League weekend begins.

The Bees recorded a crucial win over Wolves last time out, with Ivan Toney continuing to hit the ground running following his return from a ban.

It came at a crucial time for Thomas Frank’s side, who have flirted with the danger of a relegation scrap this season.

To have picked up three points before the visit of Liverpool was a major boost.

While the title race is currently out of their hands, the Reds are on a roll as they look to keep their place at the top of the division.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brentford vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 12.30pm GMT kick-off time today, Saturday, February 17, 2024.

The Gtech Community Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Brentford vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am GMT ahead of the 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Brentford vs Liverpool team news

Brentford remain without Aaron Hickey, who has suffered a setback in his return from a hamstring problem. Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry and Bryan Mbeumo are all long-term absentees.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold after he picked up an injury during their 3-1 win over Burnley last weekend.

Alisson Becker is out with a hamstring injury but Mohamed Salah may return and Dominik Szoboszlai remains unavailable.

Blow: Alexander-Arnold will be missing for Liverpool (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Brentford vs Liverpool prediction

The Bees have caused upsets at home during their time in the Premier League but this Liverpool team are on a relentless run.

Liverpool to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Reds have not won away to Brentford since the Bees’ return to the top flight.

Brentford wins: 4

Draws: 4

Liverpool wins: 12

Brentford vs Liverpool latest odds

Brentford to win: 10/3

Draw: 5/2

Liverpool to win: 8/15

Odds subject to change.