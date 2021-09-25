Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and updates from fixture today

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Liverpool travel to Brentford in the Premier League tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have the chance to go clear at the top after Chelsea and Manchester United were both beaten earlier on Saturday but won’t have it easy against Thomas Frank’s side who have hit the ground running in the English top flight for the first time.

Klopp has made clear his admiration for the newly-promoted London club, who sit ninth in the table after winning two of their first five games, against Arsenal and Wolves.

“The football they play is incredible,” Klopp said. “The organisation they have is incredible, so Thomas (Frank) is obviously doing a brilliant job. Brentford is doing a brilliant job. How they recruit, how different they are, how they show with less money that it’s really possible to create something special.

“It reminds me a lot of my time at Mainz when I was there because we had no money and had to be creative in the transfer market. Brentford have a chance against us, not just because it’s football, but because of the football they play. They’re an incredibly well-drilled football team, a 3-5-2. Everybody knows what to do, everybody is ready to make the extra yard. Follow all the latest:

Brentford vs Liverpool latest updates

Kick-off at 5.30pm

Reds can go clear at the top of the Premier League

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Mane, Salah, Jota

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Brentford vs Liverpool

17:18 , Michael Jones

Mohamed Salah has 99 Premier League goals for Liverpool and could become the 13th player to reach a century of league goals for the Reds.

Story continues

Liverpool have also scored an unrivalled 16 Premier League goals from corners since the start of last season.

(Getty Images)

Brentford vs Liverpool

17:14 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are unbeaten in this season’s top flight, conceding just one goal in their first five games for the first time since 1977.

They have the longest current unbeaten league run in England’s top four divisions, spanning 15 matches with 12 wins and three draws.

(Getty Images)

Brentford vs Liverpool

17:09 , Michael Jones

Brentford could lose consecutive home league games for the first time since their move to the Brentford Community Stadium at the start of last season.

Forward Ivan Toney has scored 33 league goals since the start of last season, the joint-most by any player in the top four divisions.

(Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp excited to discover if safe standing can enhance Anfield atmosphere

17:04 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is excited to see whether safe standing can make the atmosphere at Anfield even better.

It was announced on Wednesday that a pilot programme offering licensed safe standing areas at approved clubs which are currently subject to the government’s all-seater policy is set to start on 1 January 2022 and run until the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp excited to discover if safe standing can enhance Anfield atmosphere

More from Klopp on Brentford

16:59 , Michael Jones

The whole team [Brentford] defends like it’s the last game of their lives and that is really impressive. Congratulations on that so far. The start they had is really good and I’m pretty sure they are not satisfied yet. "It will be an interesting game because two really lively high intense teams will face each other. The home team has the crowd on their back and we have to make sure that we can calm the atmosphere a little bit down only for that day because apart from that I am completely fine that they have the best season of their lives because I really like what they do."

Brentford vs Liverpool

16:55 , Michael Jones

It’s eight points from five matches for Brentford this season. No promoted side has started a Premier League season that well and gone on to be relegated.

Only Liverpool and Manchester City have conceded fewer Premier League goals than Brentford this season. Chelsea are level with them with just two goals conceded.

Brentford vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

16:51 , Michael Jones

Liverpool visit Brentford in the Premier League tonight as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

The Reds have won their last four matches in all competitions following a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend before a much-changed side defeated Norwich by the same scoreline in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Predicting how Brentford vs Liverpool will play out tonight

Brentford vs Liverpool

16:47 , Michael Jones

This is the first time the two teams have met since 1989, and the first league encounter since 1947.

Brentford’s most recent competitive victory against Liverpool was by 2-1 in the top flight at Griffin Park in 1938.

Liverpool have scored four goals in each of the last three matches between the sides, all of which have come in cup competitions and the Brentford Community Stadium will be the 60th ground at which Liverpool have played a Premier League game.

Jurgen Klopp on Brentford

16:43 , Michael Jones

In a pre-match press conference Jurgen Klopp was asked about Brentford and the impact they have had on the Premier League this season. He said:

Absolutely great. I watched the press conference of Thomas Frank and it was like one of the most entertaining things I watched for the last few years. It was really good. The football they play is incredible and the organisation is incredible so Thomas and Brentford is doing an incredible job. They show even with less money you can create something really special. "They are incredibly well-drilled football team. Everyone knows what to do, everyone is ready to make the extra yard. I saw them celebrating after the Arsenal game which was absolutely great to see how much it meant to them and we know what we have to expect them."

Brentford vs Liverpool - Team changes

16:39 , Michael Jones

Thomas Frank makes one change to the Brentford starting XI that defeated Wolves 2-0 last Saturday. Frank Onyeka comes in to replace Shandon Baptiste.

Jurgen Klopp makes four changes and names a very strong starting line-up. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Andy Robertson all return to the defence with Curtis Jones filling in for the injured Thiago Alcantara in midfield.

Brentford vs Liverpool - Team news

16:30 , Michael Jones

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbuemo, Toney

🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨



➡ Onyeka

⬅ Baptiste



We make one change from our win over Wolves#BrentfordFC #BRELIV pic.twitter.com/eoZGKgu8GE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 25, 2021

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Jota, Mane

Brentford vs Liverpool - Recent results

16:26 , Michael Jones

Brentford come into the game on the back of consecutive wins. They defeated Wolves 2-0 last time out in the Premier League before demolishing Oldham 7-0 in the Carabao Cup during the week. Those victories will give Thomas Frank’s men confidence heading into a difficult match against Liverpool.

Liverpool are unbeaten this season and have won each of their last four matches scoring three goals in every game. If they see off Brentford today they’ll stay top of the table but with the added bonus of a three point lead after Chelsea and Manchester United both dropped points earlier today.

Klopp on Liverpool’s injuries

16:23 , Michael Jones

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp spoke about the injuries to Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita and when he can expect them back. He said: "[Thiago] After the international break probably. I don’t think anything earlier is possible so we will have to see.

"Nothing really serious but it keeps him [Keita] out of the next game for sure and maybe a little bit longer. It’s obviously painful but it’s not cool when players have a good pre-season and are now out."

Thiago injury: Liverpool midfielder ruled out of Man City clash after suffering fresh setback

16:19 , Michael Jones

Liverpool midfielder Thiago has been ruled out until the international break with a calf injury and will miss the club’s key matches against Porto in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Premier League next week.

The Spain international was expected to return following this Saturday’s trip to Brentford after he sustained the problem in last week’s home win over Crystal Palace.

Liverpool’s Thiago to miss Man City clash after suffering injury setback

Brentford vs Liverpool - Early team news

16:14 , Michael Jones

Brentford manager Thomas Frank says at least 10 players who started their last match against Wolves will take the field this evening.

The Bees have no new injury concerns and could put out a strong side.

Thiago Alcantara has a calf injury suffered last weekend and is unlikely to feature for Liverpool. Naby Keita is also absent after picking up a minor foot injury against Norwich during the week.

Pep Guardiola speaking to BT Sport

14:55 , Michael Jones

A delighted Pep Guardiola spoke to BT Sport after the game and touched on Gabriel Jesus, becoming Man City most successful manager in terms of wins and beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. He said:

Today the guys were outstanding. At this stadium and against this opponent, to do what we have done makes me so proud. “We came here and did our game. Sometimes you can’t do it because the opponent is better. We were encouraged to press high and they could not make the build-up. “Gabriel [Jesus] always gives everything. You cannot say anything to him. Every single game he runs for his team-mates. Having these types of players makes me so happy. “I’m so proud. We’ve done it at Stamford Bridge at the last Champions League winner. We’ve been magnificent together. It makes me proud, a little bit for myself but especially for the club.”

Thoughts of Cesar Azpilicueta

14:49 , Michael Jones

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta says his side are disappointed with the result after suffering their first Premier League defeat of the season against Manchester City. He said:

We’re disappointed with the result. It was not our best performance. Especially in the first half it was hard to get out. We didn’t create chances and lost the ball too easily. After the goal we had a good reaction, but it was not enough to get something from the game. “They were at their best level. We couldn’t keep the ball as we like to do. We made so many mistakes, ones that we normally don’t make. We tried to stay in the game. We lost the game after a short corner, which is disappointing. “We are two great teams with great players and great ambition. Every game is different and every competition is different. We lost our chance to get three important points. Now we have to analyse what we didn’t do that well and move on to the next game. We didn’t lose the league today. If we’d have won we wouldn’t have won the league today either.”

Reaction from Gabriel Jesus

14:46 , Michael Jones

Gabriel Jesus spoke to to BT Sport after securing all three points for Manchester City in their top of the table clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. He said:

We prepared to play well. We came to play against one of the best teams in Europe. They play so good and have a lot of amazing players. We knew it was going to be difficult for us. We played very well and won the game. “Sometimes we don’t play well, but if we suffer a little bit we can attack. We have a lot of top players to create chances and try to score goals. That’s what I think we are. “I turned well and I was able to shoot. I was a bit lucky but I’m very happy to score that goal. The most important thing is that everyone played so well.”

Man City land blow on Chelsea to shift tone of Premier League title race

14:43 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola makes it work without a marquee striker, as Thomas Tuchel fails by failing to play to his attack.

The Manchester City manager claimed his first victory in England over the German, and shifted the tone of this burgeoning title race, with a 1-0 win over Chelsea thanks to a fortuitous - but deserved - Gabriel Jesus goal.

Man City land blow on Chelsea to shift tone of title race

Gabriel Jesus scores to beat Chelsea

14:39 , Michael Jones

Lots of talk in the build-up to today’s game about how Manchester City don’t have a prolific No. 9 after missing out on Harry Kane during the transfer window but it was their current No. 9 who made the difference today.

(Getty Images)

City beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

14:35 , Michael Jones

Accomplished performance from Manchester City. Their press was some sight today. Bernardo Silva was excellent and enjoyed Jack Grealish's display. Chelsea - eeek!!! So passive at home for so long and still without a shot on target after forcing matters. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) September 25, 2021

City draw level with Chelsea

14:29 , Michael Jones

After three consecutive defeats to Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea team Pep Guardiola found the formula to overcome the Blues. Gabriel Jesus’ deflected effort was the difference between the teams.

City pick up three points and move up to second in the table. They draw level with Chelsea and Manchester United, who have just lost to Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Liverpool also have 13 points but they play Brentford later today.

Full-time: Chelsea 0 - 1 Man City

14:23 , Michael Jones

90+5 mins: Last chance saloon for the Blues as Christensen fires a long free kick into the box. It’s headed to Azpilicueta who flicks it on towards Werner but Ederson beats him to the ball and clings on to it.

The final whistle goes and Manchester City claim the points!

Chelsea 0 - 1 Man City

14:21 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Time running out for Chelsea. The travelling City fans are starting to celebrate what would be an impressive win for Pep Guardiola’s men. Chelsea can’t get the ball into the final third.

Chelsea 0 - 1 Man City

14:19 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play.

Chelsea 0 - 1 Man City

14:19 , Michael Jones

89 mins: An aerial ball comes up towards Havertz as he makes a run into the front edge of the box. Ederson comes flying out jumps into the Chelsea man and flaps the ball away. The two players collide and stay down forcing the medical team onto the pitch.

Chelsea 0 - 1 Man City

14:16 , Michael Jones

86 mins: Raheem Sterling makes his 300th appearance for Manchester City as he replaces Jack Grealish for the closing minutes. Azpilicueta belts one long hoping to find Lukaku. Dias gets there first but fails to clear the ball properly. Rodri finishes the job and boots it out for a Chelsea throw in.

SAVE! Mendy back in action!

14:12 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Thiago Silva is dispossessed by Gabriel Jesus who pokes the ball to Phil Foden. He slots it into the vacant area int the box as Jack Grealish runs into the gap. He’s just got the goalkeeper to beat and tries to knock it over Edouard Mendy but he charges down Grealish and stops the shot with his body. Great save!

Chelsea 0 - 1 Man City

14:09 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Riyad Mahrez replaces Kevin De Bruyne for Man City. 10 minutes to go at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea hunting for an equaliser and City trying to close out the game.

Chelsea 0 - 1 Man City

14:07 , Michael Jones

77 mins: Huge chance! City could have sealed it as De Bruyne flicks a free kick to the back post. Laporte stays onside before meeting the pass on the volley and guiding it wide of the post!

Chelsea 0 - 1 Man City

14:05 , Michael Jones

74 mins: Chelsea need a goal and Tuchel calls on Ruben Loftus-Cheek. He replaces Jorginho for the Blues can he create something for the home side?

Azpilicueta crosses one into the box but City clear and look to fly forward with Bernardo. He’s cuaght on the ball by Alonso who is too heavy with his challenge and picks up a yellow card.

Chelsea 0 - 1 Man City

14:00 , Michael Jones

71 mins: The ball comes up to Lukaku who holds it up well against Laporte before knocking into the path of Kovacic making a darting run in from the left. He drives into the box and shoot across goal only for Dias to get back and block the effort.

Chelsea 0 - 1 Man City

13:58 , Michael Jones

68 mins: City break on the counter-attack with Grealish sweeping down the left side. He gets into the box and flicks across and dangerous pass that almost comes to Foden in the six-yard box. Chelsea clear and fly up the pitch. Alonso swings a cross into the middle of the box but there’s only Lukaku to target. Ederson is quickly off his line and he plucks the ball out of the air.

Chelsea 0 - 1 Man City

13:53 , Michael Jones

65 mins: Yellow card for Laporte! Azpilicueta knocks the ball up to Lukaku who rolls off the shoulder of the City centre-back and is brought down. Good play from centre-forward and Chelsea win a free kick just outside the box.

Alonso is the man to take it but he whacks his shot straight into the wall.

OFF THE LINE! Thiago rescues Chelsea

13:50 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Thomas Tuchel blinks first and looks to the bench. N’Golo Kante is replaced with Kai Havertz for the last 30 minutes or so.

Grealish is taken out in midfield but not before he sends the ball down the wing for Cancelo. The left-back carries it into the box on the break and curls it into the middle. Mendy dives down to tap the ball away from Foden but it rolls to Jesus who whacks it at goal only for Thiago Silva to boot it off the goalline!

SAVE! Mendy denies Grealish

13:47 , Michael Jones

Chelsea 0 - 1 Man City

59 mins: City are creating more chances now. Grealish takes on Azpilicueta when bringing the ball into the box from the left. He shimmies to the right and gets away a shot but Mendy dives low to his left and tips the ball wide of the back post! Great save.

Chelsea 0 - 1 Man City

13:45 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Now it gets interesting. Chelsea will have open up more if they want to win this game which could play into the hands of Manchester City.

Mateo Kovacic weaves away from Bernardo Silva in the middle of the park before slotting a good through ball into the box. Timo Werner runs after it but Ederson comes out to scoop up the ball first.

GOAL! Chelsea 0 - 1 Man City (Jesus, 53’)⚽️

13:41 , Michael Jones

53 mins: The deadlock is broken! It’s a well deserved goal for Manchester City who have been dominant for most of this game. The corner is played played short to Bernardo who passes it back to De Bruyne. He works the ball to the front edge of the box where Cancelo smokes one at goal. Gabriel Jesus blocks the effort, but spins towards goal and squeezes it into the bear bottom corner with the help of a deflection off Jorginho!

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

13:40 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Nice work from Cancelo on City’s left wing wins them yet another corner after he takes on Christensen and Thiago Silva. He’s having a good game so far is the Man City left-back.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

13:37 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Chance! Grealish brings the ball into the left side of the box before pulling it back to De Bruyne. He shoots but the effort is blocked. The ball comes back to De Bruyne who works it back across to Grealish. Joao Cancelo makes overlapping run off the ball to draw away Azpilicueta allowing Grealish to shift to the right and curl one towards the back post but it goes wide.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

13:34 , Michael Jones

Second half: Romelu Lukaku restarts the match at Stamford Bridge. There hasn’t been any further substitutions from the managers at half-time so it’s as we were.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

13:27 , Michael Jones

In his managerial career, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has lost more games against Chelsea than he has vs any other opponent in all competitions (8). Indeed, the Blues could become the first team to win four consecutive matches against the Spaniard.

City have taken the attack to Chelsea in the first half. They’ve made it difficult for the Blues to play through them so much so that Chelsea have only had one shot at goal.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

13:23 , Michael Jones

He’s had just one chance to improve on this statistic today but blasted it too high from outside the box.

3 – Heading into today’s game, Kevin De Bruyne has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances against Chelsea – only Craig Bellamy vs Newcastle has scored in four consecutive games against a specific club they’ve previously played for in the competition. Haunting pic.twitter.com/eqy0EpiS07 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 25, 2021

Half-time: Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

13:19 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Goalless then at Stamford Bridge. Chances have been few and far between. Romelu Lukaku had an early look but got beat to the ball by Aymeric Laporte. City dominated possession but found it difficult to break Chelsea down. When they did, the best chance fell to Gabriel Jesus who couldn’t find the target.

As expected it’s a tight affair. One goal either way could be enough to clinch all three points.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

13:16 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Another corner from Foden is swung into the box for City. Dias runs to meet it at the far post but Christensen gets up higher and heads it clear.

Two added minutes to play in the first half.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

13:14 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Thiago Silva hits a fantastic crossfield pass out to Azpilicueta and Chelsea throw men into the box. Lukaku wants it early but Azpilicueta holds on to the ball. The cross does eventually come in but Alonso can’t get to it under pressure from Walker.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

13:12 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Big chance! A one touch pass from De Bruyne sets Foden flying into the left side of the box. Foden chips the ball over to Jesus who chests it down, checks to the left and then blasts an effort on the half-volley wide of the far post!

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

13:09 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Chance! Nothing’s happening in the Chelsea box for Manchester City so Kevin De Bruyne brings the ball inside from the left and hits one from range. He connects well but doesn’t find the target and Mendy watches the shot sail over the crossbar.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

13:04 , Michael Jones

33 mins: That’s nice work from Walker. He drives inside from the right wing and threads a pinpoint pass into De Bruyne just inside the box. De Bruyne shimmies to his left to create half a yard but then has his effort at goal blocked by Christensen and Chelsea clear the danger.

Kante sends a ball over the top for Werner to chase down but Ederson flies out of his area to beat him there and boot it straight out of play.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

13:00 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Nope. Thomas Tuchel takes no chances on his young England star. He replaces him with Thiago Silva. Azpilicueta will push up to the right wingback role with Thiago slotting into the central defence and Christensen moving to the right side of the back three.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

12:59 , Michael Jones

27 mins: City surround Edouard Mendy as De Bruyne whips a corner into the six-yard box. The Chelsea goalkeeper is pretty confident though and he reaches out to punch the ball clear of the box.

Reece James went over on his ankle earlier in the game and stays down after the corner. Michael Oliver calls on the medical staff and it doesn’t look like he’ll be able to continue.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

12:55 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Mateo Kovacic sends a loose ball across to N’Golo Kante who can’t bring it under control. It skips past him and Jack Grealish takes over. Sensing the danger Kante is onto him in a flash and he wins the ball before Grealish can shoot from just outside the box.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

12:53 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Bernardo Silva and Antonio Rudiger get into a contest of words after a bit of argy-bargy off the ball. Referee Michael Oliver tells them to cut it out and get on with the game.

Like clockwork Cancelo swings a ball into the far side of the box where Bernardo makes his run and Rudiger nips in front of him to make a headed clearance.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

12:49 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Close! A clearance from Azpilicueta comes up to Romelu Lukaku. He holds up the ball before giving it to Alonso. Werner makes a run in behind the City centre-backs and Alonso finds him with a decent through ball. Werner carries the ball into the box, shimmies around Dias and squares it into the middle where Laporte just beats Lukaku to the ball and tips it away from the striker.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

12:47 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Joao Cancelo tries something different with a sharp pass into the box as Kevin De Bruyne makes a run from deep. The Man City midfielder gets past the Chelsea back line, picks up the ball and cuts it back but the pass is behind Phil Foden and Chelsea deal with it. Better from City.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

12:45 , Michael Jones

12 mins: The game has started in the we expected. Lots of possession for Man City. Solid defensive work form Chelsea. Very few chances created other than from a couple of Gabriel Jesus crosses.

Bit of a stalemate at the minute.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

12:40 , Michael Jones

9 mins: A little bit of possession from Chelsea sees Jorginho knock a pass round the corner into Timo Werner. The striker flicks the ball past Ruben Dias and looks to turn the defender but Dias holds his gorund and ends up giving away a foul.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

12:38 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Jesus has started strongly on the right side for Man City. He takes on Marcos Alonso and manages to get a low cross into the box. Andreas Christensen clears it but Walker regains possession quickly. He slots a pass into the right side of the box where Jesus collects the ball. He looks for another cross into the middle but is hit with a strong, sliding tackle from Antonio Rudiger.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

12:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Man City have flown up the pitch to press Chelsea high. They’ve got five men in the final third and have twice forced the Blues to give the ball away.

Gabriel Jesus flicks a lovely ball into the box from the right side but Cesar Azpilicueta gets to it first and heads it behind for the first corner of the game.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Man City

12:31 , Michael Jones

Kick off: A huge early season fixture as the champions of Europe take on the champions of England. Phil Foden kicks off the match for Manchester City. They work the ball over to the right side of the defence and Kyle Walker fires one up the wing. Foden attempts to chase it down but the ball skips on after it bounces and goes out for a goalkick.

Chelsea vs Man City

12:27 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. This should be a game of high quality and tension. There may not be many goals and the first team to score will have a big advantage.

Man City are expected to dominate possession but will they convert that time on the ball into viable chances? They’ll know Chelsea are a big threat all over the pitch.

Kick off is next.

Pep Guardiola must find the formula to slow down Chelsea’s breathtaking progress under Thomas Tuchel

12:22 , Michael Jones

Chelsea’s rapid reassertion of power this year blindsided Manchester City – and the rest of the Premier League. While Pep Guardiola’s attention was elsewhere, the west London club re-emerged as the main contenders to stop the champions defending their title.

The two teams meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and Guardiola has no illusions about the importance of beating Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Pep Guardiola must find formula to slow down Chelsea’s breathtaking progress

Chelsea vs Man City

12:18 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola has suffered eight defeats versus Chelsea in his managerial career, more than against any other side, including four losses at Stamford Bridge.

Kevin de Bruyne has scored in each of his last three top-flight appearances against Chelsea - the only player to net in four consecutive Premier League games against a club they previously played for is Craig Bellamy versus Newcastle between 2007 and 2011.

Chelsea vs Man City

12:15 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are in danger of failing to score in back-to-back league matches for the first time under Pep Guardiola.

City have failed to net in two of their five Premier League games this season - they last drew a blank in at least three of their opening six matches in 2006 under Stuart Pearce.

Defeat would leave City with their lowest points tally at this stage since 2013, when they earned 10 from their opening six fixtures but nonetheless eventually won the title.

Thomas Tuchel looks beyond Pep Guardiola rivalry with Chelsea prepared to ‘suffer’ against Man City

12:12 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel has rejected any personal battle with Pep Guardiola despite having the chance for a history-making fourth successive win over the Manchester City boss.

Chelsea manager Tuchel can become the first coach to inflict four defeats in a row on City supremo Guardiola, when the sides meet in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel looks beyond Pep Guardiola rivalry with Chelsea ready to ‘suffer’

Chelsea vs Man City

12:09 , Michael Jones

Romelu Lukaku is the only Chelsea player to net more than one top-flight goal this season, with the Londoners boasting a league-high 10 different scorers (excluding own goals).

Lukaku has five goals in 16 league and cup appearances versus Manchester City, but has failed to score in his last four games against them (all with Manchester United).

(Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Man City

12:04 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have conceded one league goal this season, their lowest total at this stage since 2010, when - coincidentally - they lost their sixth match 1-0 to Manchester City.

They have kept 15 clean sheets in 24 Premier League games under Thomas Tuchel, more than any other side since the German took charge and the Blues are unbeaten in 91 top-flight home matches in which they led at half-time since a 5-3 loss against Arsenal in 2011 with 75 wins, and 16 draws.

Dominant Chelsea should remind Man City of Man City

11:59 , Michael Jones

There is very little to scratch at when discussing a premier football mind of our time, but if there is a dent in Pep Guardiola’s armour, it stems from overthinking and obsessing about combating a formidable opponent, which often results in Manchester City forsaking their surety.

It is an overwhelming compliment when the City boss considers you such a threat, which is the position Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea also occupy.

In three games spanning three competitions in little over a month last season, the west London side completed a hat-trick over Guardiola’s machine.

Dominant Chelsea should remind Man City of Man City

Tuchel on beating Guardiola

11:56 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel was asked about Chelsea’s three game winning run over Manchester City and what it means. He said:

Not so long ago there were a lot of voices that told me I don’t know how to beat Pep. If I look at it honestly I see the last three games as three 50/50 matches. I’m not only talking about before the matches but during the matches it could have been any outcome. Little details decide and you need a bit of luck. I expect nothing else than a 50/50 match. "We want to fight hard to be the guys who have a better outcome. We did it several times with this team and we know how much we suffered also in these matches. "I have the highest respect for Pep. I’m a huge admirer of the impact he has had. This is something I hugely admire and this will never change. Look at the trophies, look at the influence. There is absolutely no reason why I should ask myself if I’m a better coach or not. I’m a better coach today than I was yesterday and this is enough."

Chelsea vs Man City

11:52 , Michael Jones

Chelsea could record four consecutive victories against Manchester City in all competitions for the first time since an eight-match sequence between 2005 and 2009.

City are vying to win back-to-back games at Stamford Bridge in the top flight, a feat they last achieved in 1955.

None of the last 12 league encounters have been drawn, with Chelsea winning five to City’s seven.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola puts Chelsea defeats behind him to prepare for new challenge

11:48 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola insisted Chelsea’s run of victories over Manchester City last season – capped by lifting the Champions League trophy – belongs in the past as he looked ahead to Saturday’s Premier League clash between the title contenders.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola puts Chelsea defeats behind him

Pep remembers Champions League final

11:44 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have lost their last three fixtures against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea. The most recent and painful match came back in May when Kai Havertz led Chelsea to a 1-0 victory in the Champions League final and Guardiola has been reminiscing on that defeat.

"We lose but we played a great final," he said. "I had the feeling then and when I saw it again in these days that we played with courage and personality.

"We tried to do it but unfortunately in the long balls, the counter attacks and with the second balls they were better than us and they beat us."

Chelsea vs Man City - Team changes

11:40 , Michael Jones

As expected there are a bunch of changes made by both managers from their Carabao Cup third round ties.

Thomas Tuchel keeps Reece James, N’Golo Kante and Timo Werner in the starting line-up but replaces the other eight players. There’s a recall for Edouard Mendy after he overcame a hip injury, Romelu Lukaku starts up top and captain Cesar Azpilicueta is brought back in.

For Man City Pep Guardiola makes nine changes. Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden keep their places after impressing against Wycombe in midweek. Both players are returning after injury and today’s game will be their first big test. Gabriel Jesus is recalled to lead the line with Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish also involved.

Chelsea vs Man City - Team news

11:32 , Michael Jones

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Werner, Lukaku

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Jesus, Grealish

Mason Mount injury: Chelsea midfielder to miss Man City match

11:25 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel has said Mason Mount will miss out on their Premier League clash against defending champions Manchester City due to a ‘minor’ knock.

Mount last played in the Blues’ Carabao Cup victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday, coming on for N’Golo Kante at half-time.

Mason Mount to miss Man City match with injury

Guardiola on Man City’s tough run

11:20 , Michael Jones

Today’s game starts a run of difficult matches for Manchester City who play Chelsea, Paris St. Germain and Liverpool all within the space of eight days.

On the tough run of games, boss Pep Guardiola said: "We try to learn. This is a new competition. It’s one more game. We prepare the game like the strong points we have and see what we can do to be better.

"That’s the mindset we have. It will be the same against Paris St-Germain and Liverpool before the international break."

Chelsea vs Man City - Recent results

11:15 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are looking to continue their winning form after overcoming Aston Villa on penalties in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The Blues are unbeaten in the Premier League this season with four wins and a draw putting them at the top of the table, level on points with Liverpool and Manchester United.

Manchester City are making a push to catch up with the league leaders after a goalless draw with Southampton last time out. They travel to Stamford Bridge knowing a victory today would bring them level with Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel’s men have won the last three meetings between the teams, including the 2020 Champions League final.

Chelsea vs Man City: Team news

10:55 , Jack Rathborn

Edouard Mendy may be fit to return to the Chelsea side after missing out against Tottenham after suffering a knock in the Champions League fixture against Zenit St Petersburg, though Tuchel said it is “a race against pain and time”, and the German may be forced to call on deputy Kepa Arrizabalaga once more.

Manchester City rang the changes for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup win against Wycombe Wanderers which means Pep Guardiola was able to rest many of his first-choice team, but the Spaniard is facing an increasingly concerning injury list. Rodri has a muscular problem and is a doubt while John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Aymeric Laporte were all also absent against Southampton last weekend.

Ilkay Gundogan has also suffered an issue ahead of eight days in which Manchester City will play Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

Chelsea vs Man City: Predicted line-ups

10:54 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea - Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz; Lukaku

Manchester City - Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Foden; Sterling, Torres, Grealish.

Chelsea vs Man City: Prediction

10:54 , Jack Rathborn

Both sides have combined attacking potency with defensive solidity in a manner one would anticipate from two such expensively procured squads. Though Manchester City’s growing fitness issues may be a concern, they will hope to knock back a Chelsea side bidding to knock the defending Premier League champions from their perch — a draw seems the likeliest outcome. Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City

Chelsea vs Man City: Odds

10:54 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea: 13/8

Draw: 9/4

Manchester City: 7/4