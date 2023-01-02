Brentford 1-0 Liverpool LIVE! Konate own goal - Premier League match stream, latest score updates today

(Getty Images)

Brentford vs Liverpool - LIVE!

Liverpool will look to make it five Premier League wins on the bounce as they travel to face Brentford this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s side had a fairly miserable first few months of the season, but there are signs they could finally be starting to click into gear as we enter 2023.

The Reds were not entirely convincing against Leicester on Friday but got the job done through two own goals from Wout Faes, with victory leaving them just four points off the Champions League spots. There was plenty of talk again about Darwin Nunez’s wastefulness in front of goal - he leads the line once again here. New signing Cody Gakpo will have to wait for his debut with Jordan Henderson also out as Ibrahima Konate, Fabinho and Kostas Tsimikas all start.

Brentford have reason to be confident too, picking up four points from recent London derbies against Tottenham and West Ham. However, Ivan Toney is out injured today as Yoane Wissa and Vitaly Janelt come in. Follow Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE below, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford vs Liverpool updates

GOOA.. NO! Offside flag denies Wissa

GOAL! Bees corner deflects in off Konate

Brentford team news: Toney absent as Wissa starts

Liverpool team news: Three changes but no Gakpo

Brentford FC 2 - 0 Liverpool FC

18:13 , George Flood

39 mins: Brentford think they have a second goal for the second time as Wissa takes the ball down on his chest and rifles in a deflected volley.

Woeful defending from Liverpool once again.

But I think this is going to be ruled out as well as it appeared to hit Mee, who was standing in an offside position.

The VAR check is underway...

18:12 , George Flood

38 mins: Another shaky moment for Liverpool at the back as Tsimikas plays an inexplicably bad ball across to Alexander-Arnold.

Henry seizes on it and lofts in a dangerous cross that Tsimikas, to his credit, recovers to head away.

Malik Ouzia at Gtech Community Stadium

18:10 , George Flood

Brentford just look so well-drilled. Liverpool trail but are taking an age over every throw-in because the thrower has no spare man.

18:09 , George Flood

35 mins: With their narrow lead, Brentford are content to let Liverpool monopolise possession with 10 minutes remaining until the interval.

The Reds not doing much with it at all at the moment. All very unthreatening.

Brentford, as ever at home against the top sides, boast such a threat on the counter, with the fleet-footed Wissa always looking to cause real problems for Van Dijk and Konate.

Malik Ouzia at Gtech Community Stadium

18:07 , George Flood

It feels like Liverpool have just got a grip on things again in the last five minutes.

Thomas Frank will be willing his side to get to half-time.

18:06 , George Flood

Rico Henry's having another stormer

18:06 , George Flood

31 mins: Liverpool push forward in search of the equaliser as we tick past the half-hour mark.

Konate’s header from a corner earned off Pinnock is blocked and Oxlade-Chamberlain’s hopeful effort is then easily gathered by Raya.

Klopp cutting a very animated figure on the touchline just at the moment.

Watch: Brentford corner deflects in off Konate

18:03 , George Flood

BRENTFORD LEAD! 💥



BRENTFORD LEAD! 💥

A dangerous corner is turned into his own net by Konate! 😬

Malik Ouzia at Gtech Community Stadium

18:00 , George Flood

Jurgen Klopp spoke before the game about the threat that Brentford’s directness in open play would create but at the moment his team are struggling badly at set-pieces.

17:59 , George Flood

26 mins: GOAAA... NO!

Wissa scrambles in a second for Brentford after a succession of desperate close-range saves from Alisson following a corner earned courtesy of Jensen’s deflected strike.

But the offside flag is up after he came back from beyond the goal line.

Big reprieve for the Reds, who are really lacking at set-pieces defensively so far here.

17:58 , George Flood

24 mins: Liverpool are straight in search of an equaliser, with determined work from Oxlade-Chamberlain inside the box as Tsimikas eventually forces another strong low save from Raya.

Malik Ouzia at Gtech Community Stadium

17:56 , George Flood

Yoane Wissa and Ivan Toney are very different forwards but the link up with Bryan Mbeumo that won that corner was just what we’ve come to expect of Thomas Frank’s usual striking pair.

GOAL! Brentford 1-0 Liverpool | Ibrahima Konate OG 19'

17:53 , George Flood

19 mins: Deadlock broken!

It’s messy stuff as the corner won by Mbeumo is floated in to the front post, where Ben Mee tries to attack and the ball ends up deflecting beyond Alisson off a deflection from Konate.

Goal given after a VAR check for a possible handball against Mee.

A scrappy, scrappy goal, but the hosts won’t care a jot.

17:51 , George Flood

18 mins: Liverpool are torn open on the counter after applying pressure at the other end, with Van Dijk trailing in Mbeumo’s wake as the Cameroon forward is released and then forces a save out of Alisson.

17:50 , George Flood

16 mins: The Bees are buzzing after riding their luck slightly early doors.

A deep cross from the left is steered wide of the back post by Mbeumo, who got up above Tsimikas.

17:48 , George Flood

14 mins: Brentford are posing the majority of the danger now as Norgaard’s lofted ball forward picks out the run of Wissa, who takes a touch and goes for the spectacular as his acrobatic finish misses the target.

However, the offside flag is duly raised on the near side.

17:45 , George Flood

11 mins: Such a good early pace to this frenetic contest with the ball moving quickly from end to end.

Brentford managing to apply pressure from set-pieces and Janelt’s drive is straight at Alisson in the Liverpool goal.

Malik Ouzia at Gtech Community Stadium

17:43 , George Flood

Jurgen Klopp isn’t happy with the way Christian Norgaard was left unmarked out wide to attack that set-piece.

If I remember rightly, Liverpool were undone by a similar free-kick routine in that mad 3-3 draw last year.

17:42 , George Flood

8 mins: One yellow card each now as Rico Henry looks to lead a fast Brentford counter-attack and is brought down by Elliott, who joins Jorgensen in the book.

17:40 , George Flood

6 mins: Brentford are living extremely dangerously early on here as the glaring chances keep coming for Liverpool.

Nunez rounds Raya after a super pass from Salah, but Ben Mee gets back to clear off the line.

Another huge opportunity goes begging for the divisive Uruguayan.

Malik Ouzia at Gtech Community Stadium

17:37 , George Flood

The flag went up but even so that is some save from my London team of 2022 goalkeeper David Raya.

Given the goalkeeping situation at one or two of the top sides, I do wonder whether Brentford might be staving off interest for him again this summer.

17:37 , George Flood

4 mins: What an astonishing save from Brentford ‘keeper David Raya, who somehow scoops Van Dijk’s effort from close range onto the crossbar and over with the offside flag raised following a searching Harvey Elliott cross to the back stick.

Brentford under pressure early after an initial corner forced by the men in dark green.

17:36 , George Flood

2 mins: Not even 90 seconds on the clock and Mathias Jorgensen is already into the book after an iffy header from Ethan Pinnock that was chased down by the determined Darwin Nunez, who was cut down.

An immediate yellow card brandished by referee Stuart Attwell.

There was some early defending to do for Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at the other end too, with Yoane Wissa looking to pick out Bryan Mbeumo with a smart flick-on.

17:33 , George Flood

1 min: Cameras quickly pan to behind the Brentford bench, where Ivan Toney is an interested spectator.

Such a huge miss for the hosts, who will be delighted he is set to return so soon.

KICK-OFF

17:31 , George Flood

Underway amid a cracking atmosphere in west London, following a traditional minute’s applause before kick-off to remember all the members of the Brentford football family who sadly passed away in 2022.

Will it be another home game unbeaten for the Toney-less Bees, or can Liverpool notch a fifth straight Premier League win to move up to fifth and within a point of the top four?

Time to find out. This should be a cracker!

17:28 , George Flood

A superb atmosphere bubbling at this cracking little ground as the two teams emerge from the tunnel.

Liverpool are in their green third strips this evening, with Brentford in those familiar red and white vertical stripes.

Malik Ouzia at Gtech Community Stadium

17:26 , George Flood

Every time I come to this ground I'm reminded of what a brilliant place it is to watch football.

It feels such a rarity among new stadiums to have developed such an atmosphere and such a fortress-like advantage for the home side so quickly after opening.

17:25 , George Flood

The fans inside the Gtech Community Stadium are currently being treated to the sort of pre-match light and music show that have suddenly become all the rage in the Premier League.

Kick-off is just five minutes away.

17:20 , George Flood

Thomas Frank has called for Brentford to be similarly aggressive and brave tonight after recalling last season’s six-goal thriller against the same opponents.

“It was a very entertaining game to be a part of last year, maybe the most entertaining of the season. I hope we make it as entertaining a game today, just with us winning 4-3,” he told Sky Sports.

“We are playing against a very good team but the key thing is we need to be aggressive and brave.”

Meanwhile, opposite number Jurgen Klopp is expecting a tough, direct approach from the Bees and wants his team to stand up to the challenge despite a lack of preparation time.

“We have to be really prepared arriving here after playing every three days and you cannot do the preparation anywhere close to what they can do,” he said. “But I respect Brentford because they use the time off really well.

“Thomas Frank said it himself, against the top six they do not care about possession so it will be a very direct style.”

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at Gtech Community Stadium

17:11 , George Flood

The pre-match thoughts of Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at the Gtech Community Stadium, where Arsenal are the only away side to have picked up a Premier League victory this season.

🗣️ "This won't be easy for Liverpool - only leaders Arsenal have won here in the Premier League this term."@MalikOuzia_ is hoping for a repeat of last season's thrilling 3-3 draw in west London.



🗣️ "This won't be easy for Liverpool - only leaders Arsenal have won here in the Premier League this term."

LIVE:

Frank: Toney was very close to being available

17:04 , George Flood

In his own pre-match interview with Sky Sports, Thomas Frank says ‘monster’ Ivan Toney was almost ready to make the Brentford squad tonight.

He should be able to feature in an FA Cup rematch against West Ham on Saturday evening.

“He was close-ish to being on the bench and available,” Frank said. “Ivan is a monster, he is capable of dealing with a lot of pain and niggles.

“But today was too close, one or two days more could have done it. So we expect him to be close to being available against West Ham.

“Of course taking the key man offensively out of the team is a miss. That said, I know we have a very good replacement in Yoane Wissa.

“Last time he started here he scored and got a penalty. No doubt he adds something different and I don’t think it’s any secret that Liverpool have a high line. Wissa likes to run in behind so hopefully he can do that.”

Klopp hopes Gakpo can train tomorrow

17:00 , George Flood

No real update from Klopp on Cody Gakpo, meanwhile.

“I have no news,” he said.

“We hope he gets permission tomorrow to train fully with us, that would be great but that’s all I know.”

Henderson misses out with concussion

16:58 , George Flood

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have confirmed that Jordan Henderson misses out this evening due to a concussion, with confidence he will be ready to face Wolves in the FA Cup.

The manager told Sky Sports: “Jordan has a concussion, it’s normal procedure. It’s not massive but we always follow the protocols.

“The next day we did a test and it was not 100 per cent, so we follow the protocol. He will be ready for the next game again but not for this.”

Three Liverpool changes

16:48 , George Flood

Joel Matip makes way for the returning Ibrahima Konate for Liverpool, with Andy Robertson only fit enough for the bench as Kostas Tsimikas deputises at left-back.

The returning Fabinho replaces the absent Jordan Henderson, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain once again getting the nod in attack with Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

Curtis Jones is back on the bench, as are Nat Phillips and Caoimhin Kelleher.

No Cody Gakpo, Roberto Firmino or James Milner as mentioned, while youngsters Bobby Clark and Ben Doak drop out of the matchday squad along with veteran stopper Adrian.

Two Brentford changes as Wissa and Janelt start

16:43 , George Flood

Brentford show two changes in total from the side that beat West Ham, with Toney’s place in attack taken by Yoane Wissa.

Josh Dasilva also drops to the bench, with Vitaly Janelt coming into the midfield.

Albanian goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is fit enough to take his place among the substitutes after injury, where he takes the place of Matthew Cox and is joined by Mads Bech Sorensen and young defender Tristan Crama.

No Pontus Jansson on the bench.

Liverpool team in full

16:37 , George Flood

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Nunez, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Subs: Gomez, Keita, Jones, Robertson, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips, Kelleher

Brentford team in full

16:36 , George Flood

Starting XI: Raya, Jorgensen, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Canos, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Sorensen, Crama, Trevitt

Liverpool lineup

16:32 , George Flood

No Henderson or Gakpo for Liverpool as we thought. No Firmino either but Konate starts:

Our first line-up of the year is in 📋👊 #BRELIV

Brentford lineup

16:31 , George Flood

No Toney in the squad at all for Brentford:

16:28 , George Flood

Sounds like there is no Ivan Toney for Brentford either, despite Thomas Frank’s suggestions yesterday that he could feature.

A key blow for the Bees.

16:24 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia is in position at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Updates to come from him throughout the evening.

Brentford vs Liverpool for the first one of 2023

16:21 , George Flood

The Athletic’s James Pearce reports that there is no sign of Roberto Firmino for Liverpool either.

However, compatriot Fabinho does look to have travelled.

Stay tuned...

No Henderson for Liverpool?

16:17 , George Flood

News of another potentially key Liverpool absentee here. Official team news is less than 15 minutes away.

No Jordan Henderson on the Liverpool team bus.

BREAKING: Cody Gakpo not involved for Liverpool

16:13 , George Flood

As expected, it seems that Cody Gakpo will have to wait a few more days for his Liverpool debut:

Cody Gakpo not involved for Liverpool at Brentford today. The Dutchman likely to get his debut against Wolves this weekend.

Klopp: No one has asked to leave Liverpool in January

16:06 , George Flood

Jurgen Klopp also confirmed at his pre-match press conference that none of his first-team players have asked to leave Anfield in January with several due to be out of contract in the summer, with the likes of Roberto Firmino most prominent among that number.

He also said he was unsure if he would be permitted to quickly reinvest any money generated by potential player sales this month.

"That is a different situation, but I don't know," Klopp said.

"The transfer market hasn't opened yet. Nobody came to me so far and asked to leave the club.

"If that should be the case, then I always listen to players because the last thing I want to do is force somebody to stay at Liverpool.

“Nobody came yet, but the transfer window opens in a few days. Maybe they are waiting for that, I don't know."

Liverpool can’t play 'monopoly’ in transfer window, says Klopp

15:55 , George Flood

Another transfer window has brought more warnings from Jurgen Klopp that Liverpool simply cannot hope to match the superior spending power of the likes of Manchester City.

While the German is delighted with the smart and affordable acquisition of Cody Gakpo, he has clearly been irritated by the immediate and seemingly insatiable desire for further big-name deals, insisting they cannot throw around money like it’s a game of Monopoly.

“I am now seven years and a few months here and every transfer window is pretty much the same,” he said yesterday.

“We talk about these things as though money wouldn’t play a role. Like, ‘who cares?’ It is never like this, that you could just spend money. I don’t want to disappoint anybody but we signed an outstanding player like Cody Gakpo and the next thing you can read is, ‘who next?’

“It is like we didn’t have a team, honestly. We cannot play like Monopoly. We never did and I don’t understand it. We always sorted our situations and it is a big part of my philosophy, really working full of faith and trust with the players we have and not constantly questioning them by telling them we need another player for that position or that position.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“With Cody, it is obvious. Not only because we have that void [on the left] now, the quality he has, the timing is perfect — if we waited until the summer, he would be more expensive or someone else would have picked him.“It is clear that you need real quality in all positions and probably two teams on the same level that you can rotate, and that is what we try to prepare.

“That somebody is now surprised when I say we will not now start splashing the cash — that should be really clear. Again, if there is something we can do — and that means the right player and financial situation — we will do it. And if not, then not.”

15:47 , George Flood

Today’s venue looking resplendent in the late afternoon winter sunshine in west London.

Formerly called the Brentford Community Stadium after opening its doors in 2020, Grey Technology Limited (Gtech) agreed a 10-year naming rights deal over the summer.

Predicted lineups

15:39 , George Flood

Less than an hour away from official lineups now, but here’s how Standard Sport envisages the two sides lining up this afternoon:

Predicted Brentford XI: Raya; Jorgensen, Jansson, Mee; Roerslev, Jensen, Dasilva, Norgaard, Henry; Mbeumo, Wissa.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho.

Thomas Frank update on Ivan Toney

15:36 , George Flood

Brentford fans will have feared the worst when they saw Ivan Toney stretchered off at West Ham, with their chances of sustaining this impressive run of form becoming very difficult without the Premier League’s third top scorer.

Thomas Frank’s update on Sunday will therefore have been music to the ears of every Bees supporter.

“It’s good news with Ivan,” he said. “It’s not a significant injury. He could potentially be available for tomorrow.

“There’s nothing wrong with his knee. Without going too much into the details, it’s something with the muscle.

“The physios explained the details and I completely forgot! I’m just glad it isn’t serious.”

Konate could make Liverpool return

15:31 , George Flood

Liverpool could also hand a first start to Ibrahima Konate this afternoon since his return from the World Cup in Qatar, where he was part of the France squad defeated in a classic final by Lionel Messi’s Argentina in agonising fashion.

“Bobby [Firmino] and Milly [Milner], we have to see but there is a chance,” said Klopp.

“Ibou [Konate] has a good chance, Curtis [Jones] is now in full training so not sure, maybe for the squad but obviously this information I don’t have yet. Let’s see.”

Klopp on Gakpo debut chances

15:29 , George Flood

Jurgen Klopp did not entirely rule out the possibility of Cody Gakpo playing some part today, though he expressed doubt that the necessary registration paperwork would be cleared by the midday deadline - especially on a Bank Holiday.

It is worth noting that the player isn’t able to train with his new team-mates at Kirkby until all that red tape is taken care of, so the chances of him featuring here seem very remote at best. But you never know.

“If I worked in the (registration) offices then I am early awake so I could sign these papers at 6.30 in the morning, but I am not too sure that will happen,” said Klopp at his pre-match press conference.

“It must be before 12 and on top of that he is of course not allowed to train with the team before the papers are signed.

“Technically he is still an Eindhoven player (until then). There is a chance, but I don’t know if it’s really there.”

Brentford vs Liverpool prediction

15:19 , George Flood

Brentford are oozing confidence at the moment, and rightly so, but were allowed to get into their groove against both West Ham and Tottenham, a priviledge I can’t see Liverpool affording them.

Liverpool look a completely different beast to just a few months ago - though did ride their luck against Leicester - and we should be served up an entertaining game in west London. Let’s hope Darwin Nunez finds his shooting boots, for once.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

Gakpo unlikely to make Liverpool debut

15:17 , George Flood

New Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo seems unlikely to have been registered in time to make his debut in west London, with Saturday’s FA Cup visit of Wolves to Anfield perhaps more likely for the Dutch forward’s first appearance in red following that £44million switch from PSV Eindhoven.

Luis Diaz, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota are all still out, but Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones could all return to the squad after injury.

Harvey Elliott is expected to shake off a knee issue, while Fabinho could be involved after missing the Leicester game due to personal reasons, with his wife having recently given birth.

Toney could play for Brentford

15:09 , George Flood

Ivan Toney is in contention to play for Brentford this evening just two days after being stretchered off after scoring in the win over West Ham.

Bees boss Thomas Frank initially admitted his concern over an apparent knee issue, though surprisingly revealed on Sunday that his star striker had avoided significant injury and could feature here.

Brentford are still without the likes of Shandon Baptiste, Kristoffer Ajer and Aaron Hickey, while Frank Onyeka and Thomas Strakosha remain doubts.

Where to watch Brentford vs Liverpool

15:05 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 5pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans with a subscription can also catch the game live online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE coverage

15:03 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Brentford vs Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Reds travel to west London to kick off 2023 in a rich vein of form, having won four top-flight matches in a row to sit sixth and now only four points adrift of the top four.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side could face a tough test against the Bees, who saw off West Ham on Friday after claiming a valuable point from another London derby against Tottenham on Boxing Day.

Brentford are unbeaten in five and looking for another famous home scalp today as they try to push up further into the top half.

Kick-off at the Gtech Community Stadium is at 5:30pm GMT, so stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates, with all the build-up and team news to come before then.